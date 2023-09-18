“I want to perform on as many stages as I can”: BTS’ Jungkook hints at a possible world tour in new Vogue interview

In an interview with Vogue Korea, BTS’ Jungkook hinted that a world tour is very much a possibility. Bangtan's talented maknae will feature in the October edition of Vogue Korea as the cover star. The SEVEN singer has sported various, never-seen-before looks, acing each of the avatars on the cover.

The feature cover also comes with an exclusive written interview where BTS’ Jungkook spoke about various topics, including his hit new single SEVEN, going solo for promotions, plans for the future, and of course, ARMYs.

At one point, he was asked for his plans for autumn, implying that after the mammoth success of his summer hit song SEVEN, what does he intend on doing? BTS’ maknae Jungkook replied that he wants to meet ARMYs and perform on as many stages as he can.

Q: “It’ll be autumn soon, and you’ll have more tasks to attend to. After wrapping up this solo promotion, what do you want to explore next?”

Jungkook: “I want to perform on as many stages as I can. I also want to meet the members of the ARMY.”

BTS’ Jungkook’s fans react to him hinting at his solo world tour

BTS’ Jungkook's answer has certainly raised excitement amongst ARMYs, as they believe his response definitely hints at an impending world tour. The words "I want to perform on as many stages as I can and want to meet members of the ARMY" are certainly a hint.

Fans believe that now that SUGA has wrapped his solo world tour and will be enlisting in the military on September 22, it leaves room for another Bangtan member to embark upon a solo world tour, and BTS’ Jungkook is the perfect fit to carry forward the legacy. Besides, he has enough time on hand to complete a solo world tour before it is his turn to enlist in the military.

The Euphoria singer has been dropping hints about his solo world tour via interviews and public appearances, and ARMYs have taken to social media to react to the possibility of a world tour.

BTS’ Jungkook discussed the possibility of a world tour in his special interview with American television and radio personality Ryan Seacrest on his radio show, American Top 40 With Ryan Seacrest.

Ryan Seacrest revealed the Dreamers' singer's response to the possibility of a world tour. Seacrest shared that BTS’ Jungkook told him that he would love to go on a world tour right away, but he doesn't have enough songs and hence doesn't feel ready yet.

"So after his album releases, watch out for his tour announcement because he's hitting the road once he's got a set list ready!"

BTS’ Jungkook revealed he might release a mini-album in November

In his special appearance on SUGA's drinking show Suchwita, BTS’ maknae Jungkook revealed that he is planning on releasing a mini-album sometime in November. This might possibly mark BTS' next official release after Taehyung's album Layover.

Although no other details were confirmed, ARMYs are happy that he will finally release his debut solo album. There is no confirmation on what kind of EP it will be; it will reportedly be an English album. The report was first published by HITS Daily Double, which reported that BTS’ producer Bang PD has assigned a team to take care of his English album.

Further details will be revealed at a later date.