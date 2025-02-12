From Alice in Borderland Season 3 to Ok Taec-yeon starrer Soulmate: Netflix unveils 2025 Japanese release lineup

On February 12, 2025, Netflix announced an exciting slate of Japanese content set to premiere in 2025, catering to a diverse audience with a mix of returning favorites and new productions.

Following the success of its previous seasons, Alice in Borderland returns for a third installment. The series, based on Haro Aso's manga, follows protagonists Arisu and Usagi as they navigate a dystopian Tokyo, participating in deadly games to survive. Fans can anticipate more intense challenges and deeper character developments in the upcoming season.

Set to premiere in August 2025, Soulmate is a romantic drama starring Ok Taec-yeon and Hayato Isomura. The series explores the intricate relationships and emotional journeys of its characters, promising heartfelt storytelling and compelling performances.

Netflix's 2025 Japanese lineup showcases a commitment to diverse storytelling, blending adaptations of beloved classics with innovative new narratives. Subscribers can look forward to various genres, from historical dramas such as Asura to contemporary romances like Anonymous Lovers. Additionally, Last Samurai Standing has been confirmed for a November 2025 release.

Scheduled for a July 2025 release, Glass Heart is a music drama that delves into the lives of aspiring musicians striving for success while grappling with personal challenges. The series aims to blend soulful melodies with poignant narratives, offering viewers an emotional and auditory treat.

Anonymous Lovers is a romantic comedy set to debut in October 2025. It is a Japanese adaptation of the French film Les Émotifs Anonymes. The story centers on two emotionally challenged individuals who find love and connection through their shared passion for chocolate. The series is expected to bring a delightful mix of humor and romance.

Premiering in November 2025, Last Samurai Standing (Ikusagami in Japanese) is a historical drama set in post-samurai era Japan. The series follows 292 fallen samurais lured into a survival game, where the last competitor standing claims a 100 billion yen prize. Directed by Michihito Fujii and starring Junichi Okada, the show promises intense action sequences and a gripping narrative.

As part of the 50th anniversary of the original Bullet Train movie, a remake titled The Bullet Train Explosion is set to release on April 23, 2025. The film stars Tsuyoshi Kusanagi, bringing a modern twist to the classic action thriller.

Scheduled for a December 2025 release, 10DANCE is a film adaptation of the popular dance manga. The story revolves around two competitive male dancers from different backgrounds who team up to conquer the world of ballroom dancing. The movie promises dazzling choreography and an exploration of passion and partnership.

Netflix's Japanese action film, Demon City, is set to premiere on February 27, 2025. Directed by Seiji Tanaka, it stars Toma Ikuta as Shuhei Sakata, an ex-hitman framed for his family's murder. After surviving a near-fatal attack, Sakata embarks on a quest for vengeance against a masked criminal organization that controls the city of Shinjo.

While specific details are pending, Netflix also teased several other projects:

Offline Love (Reality series)

(Reality series) Battumura/ Welcome Now, Get Lost

Final Draft

Fans can catch up on Alice in Borderland seasons 1 and 2 and other Japanese series like Light of My Lion on Netflix until the new series/movies premiere.

