"Amazing casting lineup": Internet reacts to Netflix's upcoming drama Glass Heart starring Takeru Satoh, Yu Miyazaki, Keita Machida & more

Netflix announced an upcoming Japanese drama, Glass Heart that stars Takeru Satoh and Yu Miyazaki. Keita Machida, Jun Shison, and Masaki Suda are also cast in the forthcoming drama series.

The 2025 premiere of the Japanese live-action series Glass Heart promises to be a harmonious fusion of music and emotion. This timeless story adapts Wakagi Mio's best-selling novel of an identical moniker.

Viewers tuned in as soon as the news broke out and are eagerly waiting for the release, which is set for 2025.

"Sounds promising": Netizens brim with anticipation over Netflix's upcoming Japanese Drama Glass Heart

The narrative of Netflix's Glass Heart centers on Akane Saijo, a prospective drummer and college student who is abruptly expelled from her band. But when she is approached to join his new group by the talented musician Naoki Fujitani, circumstances take a drastic turn.

In addition to taking over the role of the arcane Naoki Fujitani, Takeru Satoh—famous for First Love and An Incurable Case of Love— takes on the role of musical maestro in the upcoming series and also contributes as the as co-executive producer of the series. Promising neophyte Yu Miyazaki, who would debut as an actor in the industry, plays the resolute drummer Akane Saijo in Glass Heart.

Sho Takaoka, the devoted guitarist, is portrayed by Keita Machida, who is well-known for her performance in Netflix's hit series Alice in Borderland. Jun Shison, popular for Fermat's Cuisine and Yu Yu Hakusho, is set to play the reflective pianist and music enthusiast Kazushi Sakamoto.

Meanwhile, Masaki Suda from We Made A Beautiful Bouquet and the popular drama series Don't Call It Mystery have been confirmed to play the dynamic singer of a competing band, Toya Shinzaki.

The upcoming drama's extensive filming, which included sequences involving thousands of extras for musical performances, established a new standard for Japanese drama.

To perform accurately, the performers also underwent extensive training to become proficient with their instruments. With a strong cast lineup as Glass Heart's, netizens are expecting a gripping story with mindblowing performances.

The series is directed by acclaimed filmmakers Kensaku Kakimoto and Kotaro Goto, who have previously helmed projects like Parasite in Love and The Naked Director respectively.

A group writes the plot of gifted up-and-coming female scriptwriters under the direction of Mari Okada, the well-known screenwriter behind hits like the 2011 anime series Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day and the 2015 anime youth movie The Anthem of the Heart.

The drama will be released in 2025; however, viewers can opt for the "Remind Me" feature on Netflix to get on-time notification of its worldwide release.