"He can do what he wants with HIS body" — Fans criticize JYP as Stray Kids' Jisung reveals getting scolded for flaunting his abs and tattoo on stage

On February 17, 2025, Stray Kids member Han Jisung became the center of a heated debate among fans and industry observers. The controversy ignited when Jisung revealed that JYP Entertainment had reprimanded him for showing off his abs and tattoo during a live performance.

Ad

During the 5th fan meeting event, Han Jisung candidly told fans that he had been eager to display his physique during a performance of Railway. However, JYP Entertainment advised him against it due to concerns about his tattoos.

Despite the initial restriction, Stray Kids' Jisung lifted his shirt the following night, revealing his abs and part of his tattoo. After this act, he informed fans via the Bubble app that he was scolded immediately after leaving the stage. He humorously remarked,

Ad

Trending

"I had so, so much fun over the last three days! Apparently, my tattoo was slightly visible when I revealed my abs today, and I got scolded as soon as I came down [from the stage]. Heh. As long as you were happy, that’s all that matters. Time to lock my abs away again."

Ad

The revelation sparked a wave of discontent among fans, who turned to social media platforms to express their dissatisfaction with JYP Entertainment's management of the situation. One fan voiced their frustration, stating,

"Div1, One Label or whatever they are should take care of their Artists' health better instead of controlling their body. He is a grown man of 24 years old, I think he can do what he wants with HIS body, wtf????"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many fans criticized the company for what they considered excessive censorship and control over Stray Kids members' personal decisions.

"DIV1 PLEASE JUST LET HIM DO WHATEVER HE WANTS," a fan wrote.

"Why tf they scolded him. He wants to show us and we want to see them so pls stop butting in," another fan said.

"And here he said he's been scolded before. In bubble, he says that if you are happy, there is no problem. We are very lucky to know Han," another fan added.

Ad

Other fans highlighted concerns about the company's alleged restrictive policies over tattoos.

"I mean come on. He's a grown man. What exactly is going to happen if abs and tattoos were exposed? Does this affect the company's revenue?" a fan remarked.

"One tattoo, one tattoo and they make a ridiculous drama. He's an adult and it's not like having a tattoo is the worst thing in the world," another fan added.

Ad

"JYP PLEASE STOP THIS IS RIDICULOUS," another fan wrote.

Stray Kids' 'dominATE' World Tour, I-Days Milano & Lollapalooza 2024 performances, and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Stray Kids have embarked on their highly anticipated dominATE World Tour, spanning multiple continents and giving fans a chance to experience their music live.

The tour kicked off in Asia, with performances in Seoul, Singapore, and Tokyo, before making its way to North America and Europe. Notable venues included T-Mobile Park in Seattle on May 24, 2025; Oracle Park in San Francisco on May 28, 2025; and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on May 31, 2025.

The European leg featured performances at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam on July 11, 2025; Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt on July 15, 2025; and Stadio Olimpico in Rome on July 30, 2025. Tickets for these events went on sale on November 22, 2024, and have experienced overwhelming demand.

Ad

The tour also celebrates Stray Kids' latest album, ATE, and their second Japanese album, GIANT. The upcoming dates and venues for the tour are as follows:

MARCH 2025

March 27: Chile, Estadio Bicentenario la Florida

March 28: Chile, Estadio Bicentenario la Florida

APRIL 2024

April 1: Rio de Janeiro, Estadio Nilton Santos

April 5: Sao Paulo, Estadio Morumbis

April 9: Peru, Estadio San Marcos

April 12: Mexico, Estadio GNP Seguros

MAY 2025

May 10: Japan, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA

May 11: Japan, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA

May 17:Japan, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA

May 18: Japan, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA

May 24: Washington, T-Mobile Park

May 28: San Francisco, California, Oracle Park

May 31: Los Angeles, Sofi Stadium

Ad

JUNE 2025

June 6: Texas, Globe Life Field

June 7: Texas, Globe Life Field (NEW)

June 10: Atlanta, Truist Park

June 14: Orlando, Florida, Camping World Stadium

June 18: New York, Citi Field

June 23: Washington D.C., Nationals Park

June 26: Illinois, Wrigley Field

June 29: Toronto, Ontario, Rogers Stadium

JULY 2025

July 11: Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Johan Cruijff Arena

July 15: Germany, Deutsche Bank Park

July 18: London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

July 19: London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

July 22: Spain, Riyadh Air Metropolitano

July 23: Spain, Riyadh Air Metropolitano (NEW)

July 26: Paris, Stade de France

July 27: Paris, Stade de France

July 30: Rome, Italy, Stadio Olympico (NEW)

Ad

On July 12, 2024, Stray Kids became the first K-pop male group to headline the I-Days Milano festival in Italy.

Sharing the stage with labelmates NMIXX and Italian band BNKR44, they performed before an enthusiastic crowd of approximately 80,000 attendees. The setlist featured a mix of their greatest hits, like MANIAC, S-CLASS, and more.

Following this, Stray Kids performed at Lollapalooza 2024 in August. Their set included tracks from their EP ATE, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The year 2024 proved to be monumental for Stray Kids as they not only performed at the Billboard Music Awards but also took home the award for Best Global K-Pop Artist. Their performance featured a medley of Chk Chk Boom and JJAM from their EP ATE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback