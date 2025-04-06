Heesu in Class 2 episode 3 & 4 recap: Seung-woo confesses his feelings for Hee-su

Heesu in Class 2 released episodes 3 and 4 on April 4 and 5, 2025. Based on Lily Zuzu’s webtoon of Heesu in Class 2 (2반 이희수), the drama tells the story of Hee-su, a boy hiding his feelings for his best friend, Chan-young. When Chan-young starts liking a girl named Ji-yu, Hee-su joins forces with Seung-woo to win him back, only to discover Seung-woo’s growing interest in him.

Ahn Ji-ho leads the cast as Lee Hee-su, while Lee Sang-jun plays Kim Seung-won. The drama also features Cho Jun-young as Joo Chan-young, and Kim Do-yeon as Choi Ji-yu.

The previous 2 episodes of Heesu in Class 2 focus on Hee-su's struggles as he gathers the courage to confess his feelings to Chan-young. In episodes 3 and 4 of Heesu in Class 2, Seung-woo tries to get close to Hee-su by pretending to take dating advice, while Hee-su grows anxious after receiving anonymous messages about his feelings.

Heesu in Class 2 episode 3 & 4 recap: Hee-su tries to play matchmaker and gets cryptic messages

Heesu in Class 2's episode 3 begins with Hee-su offering to help Seung-woo make Ji-yu his girlfriend, determined to distance her from Chan-young. Seung-woo agrees, using the opportunity to stay close to Hee-su by pretending to seek dating advice.

From the next day, Hee-su excitedly starts giving Seung-woo tips on how to get close to Ji-yu. He visits Seung-woo’s house, next door to his, and they head to school together, making Seung-woo nervous.

Hee-su advises Seung-woo to join the same academy as Ji-yu and promises to enroll there. Seung-woo agrees, hoping to spend more time with Hee-su.

However, at the academy, Seung-woo feels disappointed when Hee-su smiles brightly upon seeing Chan-young and sits beside him, asking Seung-woo to sit next to Ji-yu. Meanwhile, Ji-yu is shocked to see her close friend, who once referred to the academy as a waste of time, joining her class and sitting next to her.

On the way back, Seung-woo shows Hee-su the tickets to a hip-hop concert. Hee-su misinterprets the gesture, thinking Seung-woo is planning to invite Ji-yu, and encourages him. Seung-woo plays along but adds that if Ji-yu refuses, Hee-su must go with him instead.

Afterward, Hee-su becomes even more determined, dragging Seung-woo to Ji-yu’s class and pushing him toward her whenever she is nearby. At the academy, Hee-su keeps forcing Seung-woo to ask Ji-yu to go to the concert, but Seung-woo shows no interest. Instead, he talks about random topics and tries to divert the conversation or asks Ji-yu to leave, frustrating Hee-su.

Hee-su scolds Seung-woo for not taking the chance, joking that both of them are doomed and will stay single forever. However, Seung-woo insists that he is taking a chance and confidently says he definitely thinks that he has one.

Ahn Ji-ho as Hee-su in Heesu in Class 2 (Image via Viki)

Meanwhile, in Heesu in Class 2 episode 3, Hee-su becomes increasingly frustrated as Chan-young and Ji-yu start growing closer. They bond even more after Chan-young discovers that Ji-yu is actually his favorite singer, Summer.

At the same time, Chan-young faces a dilemma about quitting tennis, the sport he loves, because his father wants him to focus solely on academics. Hee-su talks to Chan-young about it, helping him realize how much he loves playing tennis.

The next day, Chan-young starts practicing tennis again. It is also the day of the concert. Seung-woo approaches Hee-su, reminding him that since Ji-yu has declined the invitation, Hee-su should go with him instead. Seung-woo suggests they grab dinner first.

However, Hee-su, more excited about Chan-young returning to tennis, decides to attend his practice instead. He asks Seung-woo to try inviting Ji-yu once more and leaves, visibly upsetting Seung-woo. Seung-woo returns home and calls his mother to tell her that he will not be going to the concert because he needs to study. He then proceeds to tear the concert tickets.

At that moment, a new post appears on the dating advice site. It mentions a crush on a boy who loves carrot juice, which Hee-su believes refers to him. The post says the boy is ignoring the poster. Seeing this makes Seung-woo wonder who the sender can be.

Meanwhile, Hee-su arrives at the tennis court to watch Chan-young practice. To his dismay, Chan-young has asked Ji-yu to come watch as well. Watching them interact, Hee-su feels heartbroken again. He is about to leave when he suddenly receives a message from an unknown Instagram account. The sender asks him if he likes Chan-young. With this note the episode 3 of Hee-su in Class 2 ends.

Heesu In Class 2's episode 4 picks up where episode 3 of Heesu In Class 2 ends, with Hee-su receiving the mysterious message. It sends him into deep thought about who could have sent it.

The next day, Seung-woo waits for Hee-su so they can go to school together as usual. Seung-woo asks if Hee-su has seen the new dating advice post. Distracted by the cryptic message, Hee-su tells him he hasn't seen any post.

At school, Hee-su finds an anonymous note on his desk asking if they should tell Chan-young about Hee-su’s feelings, making him ponder even more. Later, his friend Ho-sik, seeing Seung-woo arrive at school with Hee-su, asks if they came together. After Hee-su says yes, Ho-sik wonders why someone like Seung-woo, who usually avoids indulging in friendships, would spend time with Hee-su.

Later, Hee-su runs into Cha So-hee, the girl from the skating rink, and remembers that she likes Chan-young. He assumes that she may be the one sending him those cryptic messages.

The next day, Seung-woo again waits for Hee-su at the bus stop. Upon seeing him, he approaches him to ask to do something after school, but deep in thought, Hee-su ignores him. At school, Hee-su looks for another note but doesn’t find any.

After school, he confronts Cha So-hee and asks if she is the one sending the messages. Cha So-hee, happy that Hee-su is talking to her, says she doesn't know anything about the messages. Irritated, Hee-su tells her to say whatever she has to say to him directly and leaves.

Lee Sang-jun as Seung-woo in Heesu in Class 2 (Image via Viki)

Meanwhile, in Heesu in Class 2 episode 4, Ji-yu gets an invitation to join a music competition. To participate, she goes to buy a second-hand guitar. Fearing the seller might be shady, she takes Chan-young with her, and the two bond while spending time together. Inspired by Ji-yu, Chan-young also signs up for a tennis competition at school.

The next day at school, the unknown messenger sends a picture to Hee-su. The photo shows Hee-su looking at Chan-young, which disturbs him even more. He decides to distance himself from Chan-young. He refuses to join the soccer game and scolds Ho-sik for calling him Chan-young’s shadow, who follows him everywhere. He then tells them he is going on a blind date after school.

Sitting in the same classroom, Seung-woo hears the conversation and follows Hee-su to a cafe after school. However, he hesitates to go inside, thinking Hee-su might find it weird.

Inside the cafe, Hee-su fakes a table full of food for two, pretending to be on a date. He then posts a photo of it but sits alone sipping lemonade, until Seung-woo joins him, surprising him. Seung-woo says he was passing by and saw Hee-su sitting alone.

He asks about the blind date, and Hee-su lies, saying his date has canceled because of health issues. When Seung-woo asks if he plans to meet the blind date again, Hee-su says no. Hearing this, Seung-woo smiles and invites Hee-su to have fried chicken together, treating him.

Later that evening, Seung-woo visits Ji-yu’s house to give her his laptop. Ji-yu had threatened him with a photo she had taken of him in the cafe. Seung-woo warns her to delete the photo, but Ji-yu teases him about going to a cafe and eating desserts, which Seung-woo usually dislikes, with Hee-su. She points out his unusual expression in the photo.

Seung-woo, being straightforward, admits that he likes Hee-su, surprising her with being so honest. He explains that he has been accompanying Hee-su to the academy, pretending to take dating advice from him because Hee-su thinks Seung-woo likes Ji-yu. This revelation makes Ji-yu burst into laughter.

Meanwhile, Hee-su gets another message from the unknown sender asking if he has been on a date with Chan-young. Hee-su decides that he should be the one to choose whether to confess or not. He tells the sender to meet him the next day. On this note, episode 4 of Heesu In Class 2 concludes.

Heesu in Class 2's episodes 5 and 6 will be dropped on April 11 and 12, and they can be streamed on Viki.

