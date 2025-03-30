Heesu in Class 2 episode 1-2 recap: Lee Hee-su decides to confess to his crush

Episodes 1 and 2 of Heesu in Class 2 aired on March 28 and 29, respectively. Adapted from Lily Zuzu’s webtoon Heesu in Class 2 (2반 이희수), the drama follows Hee-su, who's secretly in love with his best friend, Chan-young. When Chan-young falls for Ji-yu, Hee-su teams up with Seung-woo to win him back—only to realize Seung-woo might be more interested in him.

Heesu in Class 2 stars Ahn Ji-ho as Lee Hee-su and Lee Sang-jun as Kim Seung-won in the lead roles. The cast also includes Cho Jun-young, Joo Chan-young, and Kim Do-yeon as Choi Ji-yu.

The first two episodes of Heesu in Class 2 follow Hee-su as he tries to confess his love for Chan-young.

Heesu in Class 2 episodes 1 & 2 recaps: Hee-su’s hidden feelings, Seung-woo’s secret, and Chan-young’s new crush

Heesu in Class 2 starts with Lee Hee-su, a high school student, who has a secret crush on his best friend, Joo Chan-young. Despite giving dating advice to others, Hee-su has never confessed his feelings—not just to Chan-young but to anyone.

Meanwhile, Chan-young is popular, frequently receiving love confessions from girls. However, he dates them not out of genuine interest but because he struggles to say no.

Spending most of their time together, their friends often joke about them dating. Frustrated by the unintentional hope Chan-young’s actions give him, Hee-su distances himself.

Chan-young had been Hee-su’s neighbor, but after his family has moved, Kim Seung-won and his family move in. Seung-won, their class president, is reserved and distant.

One night, while on the roof, Hee-su talks to Chan-young on the phone. Chan-young has just been dumped again, and Hee-su dismisses his own emotions to console him.

After the call, Hee-su notices Seung-won staring at him from his window. Surprised, he wonders why. Without a word, Seung-won however, quietly shuts the window and draws the curtains.

The next day in this episode of Heesu in Class 2, Hee-su finds a box of his favorite carrot juice on his desk but has no idea who left it. His friends tease him about having a secret admirer.

Amidst the teasing, he catches Seung-won looking at him, but when their eyes meet, Seung-won quickly looks away, emotionless. Hee-su, feeling awkward, does the same.

When their friends discuss joining clubs, they assume Hee-su will follow Chan-young into the AV club. However, Hee-su wants to start an astronomy club but doesn’t receive permission.

Later, Seung-won approaches Hee-su and coldly tells him to clean his desk. Their friends wonder if Hee-su has somehow upset him. Chan-young jokingly asks if Hee-su still sings with his window open, which might have annoyed Seung-won.

After school, at the bus stop, Hee-su thinks about the mystery behind the carrot juice when Seung-won arrives and stands next to him, constantly glancing at him. Uncomfortable, Hee-su moves away untill the bus pulls up and Seung-won boards.

As Hee-su is about to board the bus, Chan-young arrives, inviting Hee-su to hang out. They walk away together while Seung-won watches them from the bus window.

After that in this episode of Heesu in Class 2, Hee-su borrows his sister’s camera and roller skates to the AV club to submit his application. He is happy to spend time with him, but soon, a girl joins them.

As Hee-su watches Chan-young skate, he recalls how people often approach him just to get closer to Chan-young.

The girl casually asks about his dating life and whether Chan-young likes men, wondering why neither of them has been in any serious relationships with a girl.

Angry that his hidden feelings might be obvious, Hee-su abruptly leaves, dragging Chan-young with him.

The next morning, another carton of carrot juice appears in Hee-su’s locker. He asks his friends if they’re responsible, but they deny it.

Later, after class, Seung-won approaches him and suggests he join the counseling club, given his talent for advising others. The AV club is full, so the next day, Hee-su joins the counseling club.

During the club interview, Hee-su is surprised to learn that Seung-won is the club president. Although he’s welcomed due to his background in giving relationship advice, Seung-won’s cold demeanor dampens his enthusiasm.

Reading a submission on the club’s dashboard about someone receiving gifts from an admirer, Hee-su recalls Chan-young giving him juice boxes at the lunch, leaving him confused.

Just then, a girl he has previously advised informs him that she had confessed her feelings to her crush.

But she tells him that she has been rejected because her crush already has a girlfriend. However, she decides to stay in the same club as her crush and pursue her in secret. Before leaving, she encourages Hee-su to confess to his crush, too.

Later in this episode of Heesu in Class 2, Hee-su discusses this with his sisters, who agree that confessing is the only way to know if there’s a chance.

Encouraged, Hee-su remembers Chan-young saying the AV club isn’t fun without him and finally decides to confess.

He runs to the roller-skating rink where Chan-young is, ready to reveal his feelings. Just as he’s about to speak, a voice calls his name.

Both he and Chan-young turn to see Seung-won approaching them. This is where the first episodes of Heesu in Class 2 ends.

Episode 2 of Heesu in Class 2 picks up where the episode 1 of Heesu in Class 2 has left off. As Seung-woo approaches Hee-su, the latter looks at him in surprise.

However, Seung-woo struggles to speak and hastily informs Hee-su about a seminar for their club the next day before rushing off.

It turns out he has overheard Hee-su leaving his house, along with Hee-su’s sister asking if he planned to confess. Acting on impulse, Seung-woo has ran after him.

After Seung-woo leaves, Hee-su notices a ring on Chan-young’s finger. Chan-young explains it’s a couple ring from his girlfriend. Taken aback, Hee-su changes his mind and instead tells Chan-young about the upcoming supermoon.

Heartbroken, he heads home, unaware that Seung-woo is quietly following him.

The next day in class, Hee-su finds another carrot juice box on his desk. He also comes across a post on the school’s dating advice forum about someone leaving carrot juice for their crush.

This piques his curiosity, and he shares it with Seung-woo during the seminar. To his surprise, only the 2 of them are in attendance. Seung-woo explains that Hee-su is the club’s only new member.

When Hee-su brings up the dating advice post, Seung-woo suggests he reply and further asks him what it will be.

Hee-su tells him that he will advise the anonymous poster to confess, as it’s the only way to know for sure.

After the seminar, Hee-su sees a girl leaving a gift box on a desk in class. Assuming she’s the one leaving him carrot juice, he approaches her, only to find out the gift is for his friend Shin Ho-sik.

Later that evening in this episode of Heesu in Class 2, Chan-young visits Hee-su, and they watch the supermoon together. Chan-young opens up about his older brother, a medical student, and how he often feels overshadowed by him.

The day, while struggling to carry two wipers, Hee-su accidentally splashes dirty water on Seung-woo. After school, when Seung-woo calls him aside, expecting a scolding about the accident earlier, Hee-su apologizes profusely.

However, Seung-woo's mother has given him two passes to a hip-hop concert, asking him to take a friend. Now he is nervous as he fidgets with the two tickets in his hand, trying to ask Hee-su.

Seeing Seung-woo nervous, Hee-su misinterprets the situation and excitedly assumes Seung-woo needs dating advice. Caught off guard, Seung-woo awkwardly plays along and asks him for tips.

They visit a convenience store, where Seung-woo buys Hee-su snacks and his favorite carrot juice in return of his advise.

Hee-su expresses surprise that Seung-woo has a crush, as everyone assumes he is only focused on studying. He advises him to find out what his crush likes and give them those things.

Seung-woo immediately asks what Hee-su likes or what he ate the previous day. Hee-su mentions how Chan-young has taken him out for tteokbokki and that Chan-young likes tennis.

Frustrated, Seung-woo demands to know about Hee-su, not Chan-young. But Hee-su remains oblivious and tells Seung-woo to focus on what his crush like and not him.

Their conversation is cut short when Hee-su sees one of his three sisters crying and rushes home with her to comfort her.

That night in this episode of Heesu in Class 2, while browsing the dating advice forum, Hee-su spots another post from the carrot juice admirer. This time, the person describes their crush as a dating adviser.

Realizing it’s about him, Hee-su excitedly calls out to Seung-woo from his window. But Seung-woo, emotionless after hearing it, shuts his window in his face, leaving Hee-su fuming.

The next day, Hee-su sees Seung-woo talking to Choi Ji-yu, the school’s visual icon. Jumping to conclusions, he assumes she’s Seung-woo’s crush.

Excited, he asks Seung-woo about her and learns that they have been middle school classmates. Despite Seung-woo clarifying that they aren’t close, Hee-su insists it’s a good start.

After school, Seung-woo asks Hee-su to grab tteokbokki together. But Hee-su declines, explaining that he needs to rush home. Noticing Seung-woo’s disappointment, he reassures him they can go next time.

At home, Hee-su consoles his sister, who is heartbroken over another breakup. They share ice cream while watching the supermoon. Lost in thought, Hee-su decides to visit Chan-young near his coaching center.

Meanwhile, in this episode of Heesu in Class 2 , at the academy, Chan-young meets Ji-yu and quickly takes a liking to her while they bond over their shared admiration for singer Summer.

When Ji-yu leaves behind her book, Normal People, Chan-young picks it up and runs after her. Ji-yu lends it to him, saying it has inspired Summer’s music. Holding the book, Chan-young walks home with a bright smile.

From a distance, Hee-su watches, realizing to be seeing Chan-young looking like that for the first time.

He reflects on how the supermoon increases its gravitational pull of earth’s waterbody and wonders if it affects people the same way as humans are 80% water.

Meanwhile, Ji-yu goes home and looks up Chan-young’s social media, noticing his posts about Summer’s music. She then asks Seung-woo about him.

Irritated by the mention of Chan-young, Seung-woo recalls Hee-su bringing up Chan-young. Curious, he checks Hee-su’s online profile and finds pictures of Chan-young there. A thought creeps into his mind—does Hee-su like Chan-young?

Just then at the last scene of this episode of Heesu in Class 2, Hee-su calls out to him from his window. Determined, he has decided that if the moon eventually drifting away loosen its pull, he will become the supermoon himself.

Looking at Seung-woo over their window he asks, if he wants him to find him a girlfriend.

On this note the episode 2 of Heesu in Class 2 ends.

Episodes 3 and 4 of Heesu in Class 2 are set to release on April 4 and 5 and will be available for streaming on Viki.

