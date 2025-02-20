"This better be BL focused"- Fans react as Heesu in Class 2 drops poster confirming the release date

On February 20, 2025, Heavenly, a streaming platform primarily focused on Boys' Love (BL) content, confirmed that Heesu in Class 2 will premiere on March 28, 2025. The drama is based on Lily Zuzu’s BL manhwa of the same name.

After the announcement of the release date, fans emphasized the need to focus on the BL couple. One fan wrote:

"This better be BL focused."

Others questioned the role of a hetero couple in the BL drama, expressing concern about the BL couple’s prominence in the story.

"Be so fr rn. It literally says "Heesu" in class 2. Just focus on his story and stop shoving hetero couples down our throat omg!", a fan remarked.

"Why there a hetero couple…," a person shared.

"still can’t believe they chose to incorporate a straight storyline instead of focusing on the queer stories," a user said.

Some fans can't wait for the release, while others say it's been a long wait:

"I can't believe we actually got a date for Heesu Class 2, it's been 84 years I fear," a fan wrote.

"This looks super cute! Can't wait to see the dynamics between the cast. March 28th can't come soon enough!," a netizen noted.

"Can't wait for "Heesu In Class 2" to drop, looks like a fun vibe with that squad energy and those adorable moments," another viewer added.

What is the storyline of Heesu in Class 2?

According to My Drama List, Heesu in Class 2 follows the story of Heesu, a high school student who deeply values his best friend, Chanyoung, whom he secretly likes. Being a supportive friend, he listens to Chanyoung's dating troubles. But everything changes when a rumor spreads.

Suddenly, Heesu is the go-to love expert at school. As he deals with the unexpected attention, he also confronts his own feelings and navigates the complexities of love and self-discovery.

Previously, fans were concerned that the BL show might be “straightwashed.” Their worries grew when Ahn Ji-ho was cast as Heesu, as few mainstream South Korean actors took on BL roles.

Ahn Ji-ho (Image via Instagram/@ahn__jiho)

Adding to the uncertainty, early reports about the adaptation never labeled it a BL drama. However, the lead star Ahn Ji-ho confirmed in an interview with K Pop Life that the drama will stay true to its BL theme. The Korean star shared his reason for accepting the role, saying:

“I was aware the genre was BL, but I found the character to be cute and charming. I didn’t think of the drama as primarily a BL story. It felt more like a human comedy, showing how Heesu grows and develops. That’s why I decided to take on the role.”

Heesu in Class 2 stars Ahn Ji-ho as Lee Heesu, Lee Sang-jun as Kim Seung-won, Cho Jun-young as Joo Chan-yeong, and Kim Do-yeon of Weki Meki as Choi Ji-yoo. Directed by Park Kyung-min, the drama will have 10 episodes, each with a run-time of 40 minutes.

Heesu in Class 2 is set to release on March 28, 2025, at 6 pm KST on Heavenly!

