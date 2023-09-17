EXCLUSIVE: Actors Kim Seong-gyeong and Hyun-woo discuss about their upcoming BL drama Ambiguous

In recent years, Boys' Love (BL) dramas have taken the world by storm, transcending cultural boundaries and attracting audiences from diverse backgrounds. These dramas, which depict the romantic relationships between male characters, have grown into a global phenomenon.

Boys' Love dramas have their origins in Japanese manga and literature, with the term "BL" originally referring to "yaoi" or "shounen-ai", genres featuring male-male romantic relationships. These early works gained popularity within the LGBTQ+ community and later expanded to a broader audience. Following this, the genre eventually found its way into Asian television and film, starting with adaptations of popular manga and novels.

"Beautiful love can exist regardless of gender": Ambiguous' Kim Seong-gyeong and Hyun-woo get candid about their thoughts on BL dramas

BL dramas have transcended cultural barriers and marked its territory, especially in countries like Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, China, and many more, amassing a dedicated international fanbase. Much like the slice-of-life or romance drama series depiciting a straight couple, this genre's appeal lies in its universal themes of love, friendship, and self-discovery.

Fans are drawn to the emotional depth and authenticity portrayed by BL dramas, often featuring well-developed characters and compelling storylines. Today, we will discuss about one such upcoming drama that is sure to captivate viewers with its adorable story.

Talking about one such upcoming Korean web drama is Ambiguous, which is a campus romance story between characters Kim Do-yoon, a senior student, and Lee Yeon-jun, a freshman who has entered school after three failed attempts.

In this drama, actor Hyun-woo, who boasts a massive follower count of 1.3 million on Instagram, plays the character of Lee Yeon-jun, a freshman who enters college after three tries. Meanwhile, Kim Seong-gyeong, who has appeared in numerous popular TV commercials, plays Kim Do-yoon, a senior student who has extraordinary athletic abilities and good looks.

Ambiguous is slated to be released for the first time at the end of this year. To gain a much deeper perspective, SK POP’s Rujula spoke to the main leads, Kim Seong-gyeong and Hyun-woo, about their upcoming drama, which is currently under works, their inspiration for this role, and how their experience has been so far, etc.

1. Could you share some insights about your upcoming drama?

Hyun-woo: This drama is a college romance drama. Since the character of Kim Do-yoon is cold to everyone but kind towards Lee Yeon-jun, this drama will show a heart-pounding romance that takes place when these two meet.

2. What piqued your interest the most about this drama? And what’s that one thing audiences can look forward to while watching it?

Seong-gyeong: First of all, the visual combination of the actors is so good that the viewers are excited to see them together. Moreover, I think the fluttering chemistry between Kim Do-yoon and Lee Yeon-jun will be the best point of Ambiguous.

3. Building chemistry among the cast is crucial for a successful drama. Can you tell us how you're bonding with each other during the production?

Seong-gyeong: Both of us were in the same agency, so we had many conversations and had a lot of emotional and acting exchanges almost every day. In addition, we have such a good chemistry that we practiced dozens of times for the best kiss scene, so please look forward to it.

4. Have you had the chance to watch BL dramas from other countries? If yes, do you have a favorite, and what makes it special to you?

Hyun-woo: I play the role of Lee Yeon-jun in Ambiguous, and I have written the script and directed the drama myself. For that, I have studied many BL dramas. I was impressed by both Heartstopper and Boyfriends, and these dramas are seasonal shows, so through our drama, Ambiguous, we also want to continue to meet the audience through the characters Kim Do-yoon and Lee Yeon-jun.

5. Considering the global influence of K-dramas, could you share who your favorite K-drama actors are?

Hyun-woo: I really like Song Kang. His visuals are great, but I respect him for his continuous development of acting skills.

Kim Seong-gyeong: I like actor Choi Hyun-wook. He's an actor with a good vibe, and I think he's an iconic actor among the rising stars in their 20s.

6. BL dramas have been gaining popularity over time. How do you perceive their acceptance in your country? Is Korean society becoming more accepting of the LGBTQIA community?

Both: In Korea, BL dramas are mainly supported by many women, and much of the love and support also comes from them. However, the popularity of the genre is being well received recently. In particular, it is often streamed on TVing or Watcha platforms, and it is loved by many actors, so the cast members themselves release OST albums and hold fan meetings after the dramas end.

7. What message or emotions do you hope the audience will take away from watching Ambiguous?

Hyun-woo: Well, we want to make your hearts pound through Ambiguous and recall the memories of your first love or fresh emotions that you lost after a while. Moreover, we want to convey that beautiful love can exist regardless of gender.

8. Can you tell us about your preparations for your role in the drama, including character development and getting familiar with the genre?

Both: We looked up a lot of BL dramas to make Lee Yeon-jun and Kim Do-yoon as perfect as we can. Both of us embodied the characters in such a way that we started living like them.

In addition, to show that the characters are in love with each other, we are making much effort to behave like each other's ideal type, such as spraying perfume that we like on each other, watching a movie together, eating out, going to an amusement park, and going on dates in general.

9. We’ve heard you’re recently shooting for your upcoming drama, Ambiguous. How is the shooting coming?

Seong-gyeong: Ambiguous' shooting is going on pleasantly. We are filming for more than 12 hours every day, but everyone is really focused. There is still more than half of the filming left, but we will try to finish it well and show the audience a good drama. As such, please send your support for all the actors and staff who are working hard for Ambiguous.

10. Lastly, how do you feel about this interview and discussing your role in the drama?

Hyun-woo: As I organized my thoughts through this interview, I thought about things that we didn't realize once again, and I felt that I grew further through the interview, which is why now we are thinking of becoming more like Ambiguous' Lee Yeojun and Kim Do-yoon. Thank you for your love and support, we'll show you a heart-throbbing romance. Please keep waiting until then.

As shooting for the drama has been going on recently, fans can look forward to a promising drama. As the actors discussed about their ways of ice-breaking and going on dates just to get to know each other to perform better, it reflected their professionalism and dedication to play their parts in the upcoming drama.

Ambiguous is expected to release by the end of 2023.