High School Return of a Gangster episodes 5 & 6 recap: Did Se-Kyung’s father frame Deuk-phal for school bullying?

High School Return of a Gangster, starring Yoong Chan-young, Bong Jae-hyung, and Won Tae-min, released episodes 5 and 6 on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, on Wavve and TVING. The plot focuses on Song Yi-heon (Yoong Chan-young) getting bullied at high school and deciding to end his life by jumping off an overpass bridge.

Meanwhile, Kim Deuk-phal (played by Lee Seo-jin), a gangster boss, dies trying to save the 19-year-old Song Yi-heon in High School Return of a Gangster. During the fateful incident, Kim Deuk-phal's soul enters Song Yi-heon's body coincidentally. The gangster boss learns that his original body has been cremated as he was announced dead by the doctors.

He then decides to live as Song Yi-heon and help get revenge on his bullies and everyone who pushed the 19-year-old to the brink of death. High School Return of a Gangster episode 5 starts where the previous episode left, with Deuk-phal getting kidnapped by Dong-soo's (Won Tae-min) lackeys. Se-kyung sees Deuk-phal getting abducted and chases the car but fails.

Se-kyung (Bong Jae-hyung) plots to get his prosecutor father to follow him and leads his father to Sinho Hotel where Deuk-phal is held hostage. Se-kyung pleads with his father to help his friend and in return, he promises to end his friendship with Deuk-phal.

Se-kyung's father files an assault case against Deuk-phal in the school's violence committee in High School Return of a Gangster

In High School Return of a Gangster episode 5, Song Yi-heon's bully, Jae-min, who has somewhat developed a conscience lately, tries to run away from his friends and comes across Se-kyung at a bus stop. Jae-min tells Se-kyung that since he reported against them to the police while Dong-soo's gang members were trying to kidnap Yi-heon's mother, they are hunting Jae-min down.

Se-kyung states that he saw the gangsters abduct Yi-heon (whose body is inhabited by Deuk-phal's soul). Jae-min figures out that they must have taken Yi-heon to the Sinho Hotel and advises Se-kyung to go back home to safety. Meanwhile, Deuk-phal fights Dong-soo's lackeys at the hotel and tells him to bring Lee Min-kyung to him.

In High School Return of a Gangster, nobody knows that the mob boss Kim Deuk-phal's soul is in Song Yi-heon's body, and Dong-soo doesn't pay attention to him. Deuk-phal then reveals Dong-soo's knee injury in hopes that he will figure out his identity. Dong-soo becomes suspicious of Yi-heon and asks him about his true identity, wondering about Yi-heon's connection with his dead boss, Kim Deuk-phal.

Deuk-phal walks out of Sinho Hotel and sees Se-kyung with his father. Se-kyung's father then goes inside and threatens Dong-soo with an investigation into his establishment if he doesn't call his men back from Yi-heon's house. Later, he confiscates his son's phone, prohibits him from going to the study academy, and from seeing Song Yi-heon.

A few days later, Deuk-phal finds Se-kyung at the same overpass bridge from where Song Yi-heon jumped off. Se-kyung confesses that he came to the bridge to end his life as his father had been abusing him and keeping him in confinement like a prisoner since he was a kid. Deuk-phal then takes Se-kyung on a day's trip to the beach to cheer him up. However, he is followed by Dong-soo and his goons.

High School Return of a Gangster episode 6 starts with Deuk-phal and Se-kyung enjoying a friendly beach trip as they run along the shore. He teaches Se-kyung how to ride a bicycle while Dong-soo and his right-hand man, Jeong-chul, follow them closely. Later, Deuk-phal calls Se-kyung's father, saying his son is safe and with him and that they should come to the beach to cheer Se-kyung.

He then calls Jeong-chul and asks him to meet him at the motel cafeteria with Dong-soo. Deuk-phal tries his best to show them that he is inhibiting Song Yi-heon's body. However, both Dong-soo and Jeong-chul conclude that Yi-heon is the hidden son of their dead boss. They assume that Yi-heon knows everything about them because Deuk-phal must have told him. Both Dong-soo and Jeong-chul promise to protect him and bring Lee Min-kyung to him.

The next day in High School Return of a Gangster episode 6, Se-kyung's father complains to the high school principal and claims that Song Yi-heon abducted his son and took him on a day trip without his permission. Se-kyung faints due to anxiety and stress after hearing this and is rushed to the school infirmary.

Deuk-phal then speaks with Se-kyung's father and tells him that his son tried to attempt s*icide and that he should be a better father to him. However, this incensed Se-kyung's father. A few days later, he calls all the parents of Song Yi-heon's classmates and accuses Song Yi-heon of bullying others, forcing and blackmailing Se-kyung, and more.

He convinces the parents to collectively file a chargesheet against Song Yi-heon in the school's violence committee and promises to prosecute Song Yi-heon himself. Meanwhile, Song Yi-heon's father's secretary, Lee Min-kyung, coincidentally meets Yi-heon's school bullies and bribes the four high school kids to file a false FIR at the police station, accusing Song Yi-heon of school bullying.

Yi-heon's bullies contact Jae-min and tells him to lie against Yi-heon so that he gets expelled from the school and they all can go back to their early glory. Simultaneously, Deuk-phal gets summoned by the school's violence committee and is surprised to see Jae-min there.

In High School Return of a Gangster, despite Jae-min bullying Yi-heon—after Deuk-phal gets control of Yi-heon's body and teaches the bullies a lesson—Deuk-phal takes pity on Jae-min due to his unfortunate conditions and believes that he can be salvaged. Episode 7 will reveal if Se-kyung's father is successful in getting Song Yi-heon (Deuk-phal) expelled from school.

High School Return of a Gangster episodes 7 and 8 will be aired on TVING and the South Korean OTT platform Wavve on Jue 19, 2024, at 2 pm KST.