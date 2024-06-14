My Sibling's Romance Finale: Endgame couples, confessions, highlights & more

JTBC's reality dating show My Sibling's Romance aired its finale episode on June 14, 2024. Episode 16 aired LIVE on the South Korean OTT platform Wavve to avoid spoilers. The show featured five pairs of siblings who shared a house for three weeks. The plot focused on how participants would aid or obstruct their siblings in finding their love interest in the house.

The show's main motive was to broadcast a wholesome plot that showcases the lovely bond between siblings. However, Lee Yong-woo's behavior toward Park Cho-a earned the ire of viewers globally. Both Yong-woo and Cho-a had been interested in each other since episode 1; however, he abruptly turned his affection towards another participant, Kim Ji-won.

In My Sibling's Romance episode 15, viewers witnessed every participant playing "Siblings Truth or Dare," where they learned more about one another's love interests and sentiments throughout the game.

In episode 16, the contestants' choices were revealed, and the show ended with three couples: Jung-sub with Se-seung, Yoon-Jae with Yoon-ha, and Yong-woo with Ji-won.

My Sibling's Romance started wholesome but ended with heartbreaks

In My Sibling's Romance episode 16 ending, when participants were asked to choose their partners before leaving the show, Cho-a picked Yong-woo despite him giving her the cold shoulder and allegedly disrespecting her family.

But Yong-woo rejected her and chose Kim Ji-won, who was initially interested in Jae-hyung (Se-seung's brother). This left viewers stunned as they assumed that Yong-woo would pick Cho-a.

Some scenes from My Sibling's Romance include Yoon-jae and Cho-a discussing about Yong-woo, where he tells Cho-a to take a stand and condemn Yong-woo's behavior. After a turbulent episode 15, where participants went on secret dates, the show took a heartbreaking twist.

Yong-woo and Cho-a had been interested in one another from the start. However, he tells Cho-a that he has moved on from those feelings and is more interested in Ji-won.

This breaks Cho-a's heart because after spending three weeks with Yong-woo and constantly texting one another, the revelation shocked her. Meanwhile, Jae-hyung falls in love with Ji-won and shares his feelings during his secret date with her.

Jung-sub and Se-seung go on a date as well, where they realize that despite being interested in one another, they both have very different visions of their future after the show ends.

Only Yoon-jae (Ji-won's brother) and Yoon-ha (Jung-sub's sister) had similar ideas about their future together, as he had liked Yoon-ha since he joined My Sibling's Romance in episode 6. Both Cho-a and her brother Chul-hyun get their hearts broken by Yong-woo and Ji-won, respectively.

Chul-hyun even shared that after the end of episode 15, he started believing Yong-woo had ulterior motives to join the show and gave false hope to his sister. Also, after the discussion with Jung-sub, Se-seung decided not to pick anyone at the end of episode 16. However, Se-seung and Jung-sub ended up choosing one another.

Final choices of the contestants

At the end of season 1 of My Sibling's Romance, the couples that choose one another in episode 16 are as follows:

Lee Yong-woo and Kim Ji-won

Park Se-seung and Lee Jung-sub

Kim Yoon-jae and Lee Yoon-ha

My Sibling's Romance participants who chose others but were not successfully matched with their love interest are as follows:

Park Jae-hyung chose Kim Ji-won

Lee Ju-yeon chose Park Jae-hyung

Park Cho-a chose Lee Yong-woo

Park Chul-hyun chose Park Se-seung

My Sibling's Romance was aired on the South Korean broadcasting channel JTCB and the OTT platform Wavve. The reality show is also available on Viu, although the subtitles for episode 16 could take 24 hours to upload.