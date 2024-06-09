"THE BEST SIBLINGS ON THE SHOW"- Fans praise Cho-a and Cheol-hyun in the latest episode of the dating reality show 'My Sibling's Romance'

On June 7, JTBC's dating show My Sibling's Romance aired episode 15 which gained immense attention from the international audience. Especially, the brother-sister duo, Park Cho-a and Park Cheol-hyun, received ample praise from viewers for their well-behaved demeanor, genuine kindness for others, and being extremely graceful even in the face of hardships.

My Sibling's Romance aired its first episode on March 1, 2024. In the series, a group of siblings hide their identities from one another and congregate in a single house while they search for their partners. The show follows the same script as other reality dating shows. The only twist of this show is the inclusion of siblings in the ensemble which further highlights the sibling's camaraderie and familial affection.

The participants in My Sibling's Romance pretend not to know who their siblings are, thus the players have to determine each other's blood relations. The show is one-of-its-kind and the first to ever feature real brothers and sisters. Meanwhile, the show aired episode 15 on June 7, 2024, which garnered immense attention among the global audience.

Along with Park Cho-a and Park Cheol-hyun, another sibling pair in My Sibling's Romance, Park Se-seung and Park Jae-hyung, were also lauded equally by fans.

Fans loved the two siblings so much, especially Cheol-hyun and Cho-a, that they wished them true happiness in life. Some fans highlighted that they don't want Cheol-hyun and Cho-a to get hurt in My Sibling's Romance since they deserve genuine love.

"I just hope everyone, specifically this pair of siblings to be happy & not get hurt. I'm so grateful that I can see how they stay true & stick to their real selves in the show. I'm inspired & think they’re good people. good people should be with good people" — an X user wrote.

"The way she’s calm and collected and even polite prove that she’s the best girl ever, go choa you’ll find someone better outside and I’ll root for you always" — an X user wrote.

"Cheolhyun is like those second male leads who genuinely wishes the FL well and even help them with their woes" — an X user wrote.

"Genuine people who deserve genuine love. Their parents must be proud raising them." — an X user wrote.

According to several admirers, Jae-hyung and his sister Se-seung, as well as Cho-a and her brother Cheol-hyun, have even impressed the netizens the most. They all want the four contestants—the siblings—to be happy, and the audiences have also called out other competitors for manipulating the show's dynamics for the sake of their love.

"I was scrolling through korean twitter and found so many heartwarming, praising tweets about the 4 parks and it made me tear up, everyone is just literally wishing for their happiness" — an X user wrote.

"I need cheol hyeon to clock this man so bad. poor choa my goodness. men who don‘t know what they want, aren‘t honest/direct from the get go are the worst ppl on this earth. yongwoo doesn‘t deserve sh!t and i hate that he played w my girl like this." — an X user wrote.

"It must not have been easy for them to get thru the days of filming #mysiblingsromance . We can all see how sincerely they express feelings for the ppl they like. I just hope that Choa, Cheolhyeon, Jaehyung, and Seseung meet the right prson bcos they truly deserve genuine love" — an X user wrote.

"One thing about CheolHyun, he DOES NOT play about his sister, he was shooting lasers with his eyes" — an X user wrote.

"Done watching epi 15 and this is my only hope.. Choa-Jaehyung, my fave noona-dongsaeng bestie, I just want you to leave the show unhurt. You two are genuine peope who deserve genuine love and happiness. I am rooting for you both" — an X user wrote.

JTBC's reality show My Sibling's Romance sends internet into a frenzy with its latest episode

While Ji-won went on a date with Jae-hyung in episode 14 of My Sibling's Romance, viewers spotted Jung-sub and Se-seung heading out on a date. As the episode came to an end, it informed the participants that they could choose two people to go on secret dates the following day. Though Jae-hyung was hesitant to tell Ji-won how he felt, it ended up creating some misunderstanding between them on their Ferris wheel date.

Even when they arrived back at the house, Jae-hyung appeared to be quite exhausted. Jung-sub and Se-seung, meantime, enjoyed a great date. They not only had a great day together, but they also stayed up late sending each other texts.

In episode 15 of My Sibling's Romance, fans were enamored to watch Cho-a and Jae-hyung's friendship. Since the show focuses on the dating experience of the contestants, viewers were thrilled to see the wholesome friendship between two of the most loved members. Meanwhile, fans expressed their dissatisfaction with contestant Lee Yong-woo, for his disrespect towards his sister, Lee Ju-yeon, and accused him of manipulating others.

Furthermore, every participant seized the chance to go on dates that were kept concealed from others. Se-seung and Jung-sub engaged in a meaningful discussion. Additionally, Se-seung goes on a secret date with Cheol-hyun and has a delightful time at the park.

Here is the entire list of the participants from My Sibling's Romance season 1, arranged alongside their siblings:

Park Cheol-hyun, Park Cho-a

Lee Yong-woo, Lee Ju-yeon

Park Jae-hyung, Park Se-seung

Lee Yun-ha, Lee Jung-sub

Kim Ji-won, Kim Yun-jae

The list of panelists from My Sibling's Romance:

Han Hye-jin

Code Kunst

BamBam (GOT7 member)

Miyeon

Jonathan Yiombi

Patricia Yiombi

The first season of My Sibling's Romance aired on JTBC and South Korean OTT platform, Wavve. Viewers from other countries may watch the series on Viki, Viu, and Prime Video. It may take up to 24 hours for the subtitles to be uploaded for Viu following the release date.