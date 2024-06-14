Where to stream My Sibling's Romance finale? Air time and all you need to know

The final episode of the South Korean reality dating show, My Sibling's Romance, is scheduled to release on June 14, at 8:50 pm KST. The dating show, which premiered on March 1, 2024, is ready to be wrapped up after 16 episodes, filled with drama, tears, and wholesome moments.

The show, produced by JBTC, will be available to stream on the same platform. Additionally, fans can also watch the final episode through another Korea-based streaming platform, Wavve. Among the plethora of dating shows rolled out by the South Korean entertainment industry, My Sibling's Romance has taken quite a unique take, intriguing viewers with what it had in store for them.

The show revolves around the concept of five sets of siblings gathering at one house, without revealing to the other contestants which pairs are siblings. With this maintained as a secret throughout the show, the contestants are made to look for partners amidst the group that's gathered at the house.

As the tropes of lovers begin to emerge, the siblings serve as a comfort space as they guide each other through the challenges they face in their love lives. This intriguing and unique plotline has been one of the most exciting watches for the avid watchers of reality dating shows.

All you need to know about My Sibling's Romance and its upcoming finale

My Sibling's Romance is a reality dating show produced by JBTC and Wavve, an OTT service in Korea. The siblings who were cast on the show included Yong Woo and Joo Yeon, Yoon Ha and Jung Sub, Jae Hyung and Se Seung, Cho Ah and Chul Hyun, and lastly Yoon Jae and Ji Won. It not only garnered a huge viewership but was also recognized for the impact it made.

The show ranked first for two consecutive weeks in the overall TV-OTT non-drama category conducted by Good Corporation and also ranked first in the TV-OTT integrated non-drama category popularity ranking for three consecutive weeks, also organized by Good Corporation. As the show continued to gain popularity and commercial success over the time of its episode releases, fans were saddened to hear that the show will be wrapped up on June 14.

The final episode, which is expected to be around three hours long, will be live-streamed on Friday at 8:50 PM on Waave. It will also be broadcast simultaneously, on JBTC. However, the VOD (Video on Demand) of the episode will be available on both platforms for those fans who either miss the live stream or wish to re-watch.

Additionally, the versions broadcasted on Waave and JBTC will be different. While JBTC will be rolling out the edited final episode, Waave will be live-streaming the Director's Cut of the episode, making Waave's broadcast longer.

Moreover, for subtitled versions of the show for international viewers, other streaming platforms to watch My Sibling's Romance's final episode will also be available. These platforms include KOCOWA+, VIKI, and OnDemandKorea, for the Director's Cut version, and VIU and iQIYI for JBTC's broadcast version.

With only a few hours left for the broadcast of My Sibling's Romance's final episode, fans have been eagerly looking forward to the same.