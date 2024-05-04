From Transit Love to My Sibling’s Romance: 10 Best Korean reality dating shows to add to your watchlist

The South Korean reality dating show Single's Inferno has left a huge impression among viewers globally, leaving them craving similar programs. In such dating shows, individuals from different aspects of life try to navigate love through relationships, friendships, broken bonds, under the scrutiny of their siblings, and much more.

With Single's Inferno emerging as the first South Korean reality dating show to occupy a place on Netflix's top-ten list worldwide during its first season, K-culture enthusiasts are searching for more such programs.

After Single's Inferno season 3 and Transit Love (EXchange) season 3 wrapped up on January 9, 2024, and April 19, 2024, respectively, here's a list of ten South Korean reality dating shows that individuals can binge-watch to satisfy their craving for similar adrenaline-pumping entertainment programs.

10 Best Korean reality dating shows to watch: Heart Signal, Pink Lie, Single's Inferno, My Sibling's Romance and others

1) My Sibling's Romance

Where to watch: Wavve, Rakuten Viki, Kocowa, Viu

My Sibling's Romance, also known as Love Siblings started airing on March 1, 2024, and has introduced a fresh concept where the family would scrutinize an individual on their path to finding their significant other. The four pairs of biological brothers and sisters are bound to cohabitate under the same roof, where they would assist each other in selecting their soulmate.

Unlike other South Korean reality dating shows, the new program has brought in the concept of family that would resonate with every viewer, as they would be able to relate to it personally. The panelists include Han Hye-jin, Cho Mi-yeon, Code Kunst, BamBam, Jonathan, and Patricia.

The Korean reality dating show Sibling's Romance is ongoing and is directed by Lee Jin-joo.

2) Heart Signal

Where to watch: Viki

The South Korean reality dating show Heart Signal aired for four seasons and was distributed by Channel A. It premiered seasons 1 to 4 in 2017, 2018, 2020, and 2023, respectively. It included eight people living under the same roof for a month to know each other and subsequently went on dates.

The show's format included a contestant sending an anonymous text to their romantic interest. However, they were restricted from disclosing their love directly. With four seasons, the South Korean reality dating show continued to be one of the fan-favorite programs in the country.

The four seasons of Heart Signal were directed by multiple directors, including Lee Jin-min, Park Kyong-sik, Nam Eun-young, Jung Sung-hee, and others. Some panelists such as Yoon Jong-shin, Lee Sang-min, Kim Eana, and Yang Jae-woong, were featured in the show.

3) Transit Love (EXchange)

Where to watch: TVING

Starting on June 24, 2021, the South Korean reality dating show Transit Love (EXchange) aired three seasons so far. The remaining two seasons aired in 2022, followed by the third installment in 2023. Transit Love (EXchange) invited ex-couples to the show who had broken up in the past and mutually decided to appear, either to reunite with their significant other or discover new partners.

With its unique concept, the Korean reality dating show continued to pull the heartstrings of people by showcasing different forms of heartbreak, which viewers related and discussed on social media. The two seasons were directed by Lee Jin-ju, and the third season was helmed by Park Hee-yeon.

The Transit Love (EXchange) included fixed panelists, such as Simon Dominic, Kim Ye-won, BamBam, Yura, Lee Yong-jin, and others.

4) Pink Lie

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar, Hulu

The first episode of the South Korean reality dating show Pink Lie premiered between October 5 and December 14, 2022. It featured 12 episodes, and only one season was aired. The show invited 10 participants to move into a Pink House and hide the truth about themselves, such as age, occupation, or academic background.

As the contestants built relationships with each other, they were asked to disclose one lie they told to their significant others. The show tests the power of love and whether the other person would accept their romantic interest despite a lie. It was helmed by director Kim In-ha.

Pink Lie's panelists included Kim Hee-chul, Go-wook, Lee Sun-bin, Ji Eun-seo, and others.

5) Change Days

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki and Kakao TV

Change Days included two seasons, which aired on May 18, 2021, and June 2, 2022, respectively. The show was hosted by well-known personalities, including Yang Se-chan, Jang Do-yeon, Code Kunst, and Heo Young-ji.

The South Korean reality dating show featured three couples on the verge of separation and invited them to travel to Jeju Island. The couple shared many heart-flattering yet unfortunate moments. They were paired with partners who were not their present significant others and ended up going on a date with them, sharing intimate details about their lives.

Change Days took the viewers on a rollercoaster ride as couples were provided with two options—begin a new journey with a new partner to reunite with their ex.

6) Single's Inferno

Where to watch: Netflix

The most famous South Korean reality dating show, Single's Inferno, aired three seasons on December 18, 2021, December 13, 2022, and December 12, 2022, respectively. The series became an instant fan favorite due to its unique concept. In the show, the contestants were stranded on an isolated island and had chances to leave it to spend a day in Paradise.

The deserted Island was referred to as an Inferno, while the luxury hotels were called Paradise. The participants had to understand each other so they could go to Paradise and learn about their social status, occupations, and other secrets. The survival of the individuals in an inferno and their changed relationship dynamics every other day kept the viewers on the edge of their seats.

It was helmed by directors including Kim Jae-won and Kim Na-hyun. The show's panelists were Hong Jin-kyung, Lee Da-hee, Kyuhyun, Hanhae, and Dex appeared in the third season.

7) Bed on the Beach

Watch on: Jella Official YouTube Channel

The South Korean reality dating show Bed on the Beach aired between September 12, 2021, and October 17, 2021. The program featured six episodes and regular contestants such as Kerrigan May, Kim Do-hyun, and Ju Yang.

The eight contestants were invited to a beach, given seven days to create bonds, and were assigned the task of selecting a partner for the night. It did not include hosts as each episode was forty-one minutes duration.

The show concluded after the participants played a series of intimate games and questioned about the explicit details of their lives. They selected their significant others after bidding adieu to the show.

8) Nineteen to Twenty

Where to watch: Netflix

Nineteen to Twenty aired between July 11 and August 1, 2023, and featured 13 episodes. Only one season of the program was released on Netflix. The show delved into the growth and freedom of Gen Z's as they enter into the final week of being 19 and the first week of 20 after welcoming 2023.

They were admitted into "19 School," where the new adults would take valuable and practical lessons of life and gradually move to the "20 House," marking the beginning of their adult life. The South Korean show allowed the adults to experience and form bonds with other people and involve themselves in a pursuit.

The show was hosted by Kim Ji-eun, Cho Kyu-hyun, Lee Su-hyun, and Jung Se-woon, and regular members included Im Jung-yoon, Choi Ye-rin, and Moon Se-yeon. Nineteen to Twenty left viewers impressed with its coming-of-age approach and provided the new adults with thought-provoking lessons.

9) I Am Solo

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

I Am Solo started airing on July 14, 2021, and is an ongoing South Korean reality dating show. So far, 19 seasons and 150 episodes of the matchmaking show have been aired. It features hosts including Defconn, Lee Yi-kyung, Song Hae-na, Jeon Hyosung, and regular member Choi Myung-eun.

This Korean reality dating show delves into the lives of single men and women who join the show with the ultimate objective of getting married. The format includes a bizarre approach where participants need to hide their real names and use nicknames instead. They will only reveal their true identity after the couple matches.

It is one of the most realistic shows in South Korea that includes discussions about marriage, thus making viewers serious as well.

10) Somebody

Where to watch: Mnet

The South Korean reality dating show Somebody takes a unique approach revolving around the dance-centric romance between couples. It has two seasons and aired in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Season 1 featured regular members such as Lee Eui-jin and Seo Jae-won, and season 2 included hosts such as Han Hye-jin and Boom, and regular members Kim So-ri and Lee Ye-na.

The show delved into the journey of male and female dancers interested in each other filming a music video together. It emphasized developing a romantic bond through artistic talent rather than survival or jealousy. With its fresh take on romance, the drama succeeded in impressing viewers with a passion for art that blends with love.

The Korean reality dating show enthusiasts could also binge-watch other shows, including Love Catcher, Love After Divorce, Love Like a K-drama, and others.