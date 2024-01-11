Single's Inferno season 2: Which couples made it to the finale and where are they now?

A Korean dating show on Netflix, Single's Inferno, wrapped up its third season on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. The show featured a diverse cast including singers, musicians, entertainers, actors, and others, all of whom wanted to find love in the show's unique format.

While there has been a lot of buzz about the couples formed in the latest season, there were several couples that were formed in Single's Inferno season 2 as well. The second season began airing on Netflix on December 13, 2022, and the season finale was aired on January 10, 2023. It saw three couples make it to the finale, including Lee So-E and Kim Se-Jun, Choi Seo-eun and Jo Yoong-Jae, and Shin Seul-Ki and Choi Jong-Woo

All three seasons of Single's Inferno are available to stream on Netflix.

Single's Inferno season 2: Only Choi Seo-Eun and Jo Yoong Jae confirmed their relationship after the show

The popular Korean dating reality show Single's Inferno began airing on Netflix in 2021. Since then, K-pop and K-drama fans have seen several pop culture figures make an appearance on the show where they attempt to find love while in Paradise.

After season two of the show ended in January 2023, Choi Seo-Eun and Jo Yoong Jae were the only couple confirmed to be together. Although Seo-Eun had more than one suitor during Single's Inferno season 2, the connection and bond between these two was evident from the day they connected.

While there is no recent update about their relationship, the last confirmation fans got was soon after the show ended. At the time, in an Instagram Live, Jo Yoong Jae revealed that the two were dating.

Couples who didn't make it

Soon after the show, Lee So-E and Kim Se-Jun revealed that they were no longer together. While they were on good terms, with similar personalities, the two cast members didn't continue their relationship after Single's Inferno season 2. As per ShowBiz Cheat Sheet, the male cast member saw Lee So-E as a little sister but noted that nothing that happened on the show was made up.

While the Single's Inferno season 2 couple, Choi Jong-Woo and Shin Seul Ki, left the show together, their relationship didn't last outside of the Netflix show. The two neither confirmed nor denied their relationship post the show. While they did initially post pictures of each other on Instagram, they never confirmed their relationship status after season two.

The complete cast for season 2 included:

Kim Se-Jun

Shin Dong-Woo

Kim Jin-Young

Lim Min-Su

Park Se-Jeong

Jo Yoong-Jae

Lee So-E,

Shin Suel-Ki,

Kim Han-Bin

Lee Nadine

Choi Jong-Woo

Choi So-Eun

More about the show

The hit Netflix Korean reality show features singles stuck on an island. Their task is to pair up with someone to spend time in a luxury hotel, Paradise for an overnight date.

The third season's cast included Kim Gyu-ri, Choi Hye-seon, Choi Min-woo, Lee Jin-seok, An Min-young, Lee Gwan-hee, Son Won-ik, Yun Ha-bin, Yun Ha-jeong, Park Min-kyu, Yu Si-eun, and Cho Min-ji.

Season two's Dex joined the cast of season 3 as an MC to help guide the cast. Tudum released an interview with the reality television star ahead of the season premiere which featured advice Dex had for the new contestants. Dex told them that the most important thing was not to lose themselves.

"I hope everyone is true to themselves, which is the most confident and cool way to appeal to their love interest rather than being someone you’re not." The reality star added.

Season three of Single's Inferno followed a similar release pattern and aired episodes in batches. While the first three episodes dropped on December 12, 2023, the next two dropped on December 19, 2023. This was followed by episodes six and seven airing on December 26, 2023, and episodes eight and nine on January 2, 2024. The last two episodes aired on January 9, 2024, and saw some couples being formed.

