Actor Lee Hyun-wook, who recently starred in tvN and TVING’s historical drama The Queen Who Crowns, opened up about his experience filming explicit scenes for the drama. In an interview with South Korean media outlet Star News on February 19, 2025, the actor reflected on the experience, expressing regret and emotional turmoil.

The historical drama, which aired in two versions—a 15+ version on tvN and a 19+ version on TVING—sparked controversy for its explicit scenes. The criticism intensified after it was revealed that a body double and CGI were used in certain explicit sequences.

Lee Hyun-wook, who played the key role of King Taejong in the drama, admitted that he was not fully aware of how these scenes were executed. The actor shared that watching the final version of the drama left him overwhelmed to the point where he broke down in tears. Lee explained,

"I tend to avoid mature n*de scenes. For this drama, the characters were real historical figures. Since their actual names were used, I felt such scenes could be disrespectful. There should have been more communication between the actors and production team, but after watching the broadcast, I realized it wasn’t enough... I cried a lot after watching the broadcast."

The actor admitted that the lack of control over how the scenes were portrayed deeply affected him. Lee further revealed that after watching The Queen Who Crowns, he struggled with a sense of helplessness.

"It was painful, and I started doubting my own acting. In a way, speaking out like this is scary. People outside say they enjoyed it, but internally, I felt like I was walking on a knife’s edge. It was extremely difficult—so much so that I wondered if I would ever recover," he shared.

Reflecting on the experience, Lee acknowledged that once a project is released, certain aspects are beyond his control. He further admitted that the situation left him "heartbroken," leading him to question his performance in a way he had never done before.

"Once a project is out, there are things beyond my control. I used to believe in finding the right answer with certainty, but I’ve learned that’s not everything. ‘The Queen Who Crowns’ left me personally heartbroken. Even when a project didn’t do well or my performance wasn’t great, I never regretted it. But this time, I found myself doubting my own acting."

However, despite his initial struggle, Lee shared that he eventually processed his emotions and gained a broader perspective.

The Queen Who Crowns faced controversy over explicit scenes and production choices

As reported by South Korean media outlet Munhwa Ilbo on February 16, The Queen Who Crowns became the center of controversy during its broadcast, due to its explicit scenes involving lead actors Cha Joo-young, Lee Hyun-wook, and Lee Yi-dam. The drama featured n*dity and intimate moments that sparked debates about their necessity in the narrative.

Many questioned whether these scenes were essential to the storyline of The Queen Who Crowns or if they were included to generate publicity. The controversy deepened when it was revealed that body doubles and computer-generated graphics (CGI) were used for the n*dity.

Critics accused the production team of prioritizing sensationalism over storytelling. Munhwa Ilbo reported that the original script had only mentioned a s*x scene without specifying n*dity. However, during the continuity stage, the production team chose to increase the level of exposure, leading to the decision to use body doubles and CGI.

Actresses Joo-young and Yi-dam initially filmed their scenes fully clothed, with body doubles later performing the explicit parts. Furthermore, the final version of the drama incorporated CGI to superimpose the actresses' faces onto the doubles' bodies.

This post-production decision raised concerns about the extent to which n*dity was necessary for the plot. It raised a debate about whether the production prioritized explicit content to boost viewership rather than relying on the strength of its storyline.

While Cha Joo-young and Lee Yi-dam had prior knowledge of the explicit content, their agencies reportedly requested edits to reduce the level of exposure before the broadcast. Despite these concerns, the production team insisted that the n*dity was integral to the drama’s storytelling.

The drama’s release strategy further fueled criticism. The 19+ version was made available on TVING without any censorship, while the 15+ version on tvN omitted the explicit scenes entirely. This discrepancy led to speculation that the inclusion of mature content was a deliberate move to attract subscribers to the streaming platform.

The Queen Who Crowns director Kim Sang-ho addressed this issue, stating that the series was always intended to have a 19+ version on TVING and that the topic of n*dity had been openly discussed during casting. As reported by Hankyung on February 16, the production team also issued a statement emphasizing that they had always planned to create different versions for television and streaming.

The Queen Who Crowns is a South Korean historical drama set in the Goryeo period, centering on Queen Won-gyeong (Cha Joo-young). Born into the influential Min family, she marries Yi Bang-won (Lee Hyun-wook), the son of King Taejo, founder of Joseon.

Despite his ambitions, Yi Bang-won is overlooked as heir in favor of his younger brother. Determined to change his fate, Lady Min supports her husband in securing the throne, leading to his reign as King Taejong. However, their marriage deteriorates as Taejong takes multiple concubines and suppresses Queen Won-gyeong’s family to strengthen his rule.

Cha Joo-young led the drama, starring alongside Lee Hyun-wook, Lee Yi-dam, and Lee Si-a. The Queen Who Crowns debuted on TVING on January 6, 2025, and is available for streaming in full on Viki.

