The Queen Who Crowns: Is the tvN drama worth watching?

The Queen Who Crowns is a 2025 South Korean television series that delves into the intricate power dynamics of the early Joseon dynasty. The narrative centers on Queen Won-gyeong, portrayed by Cha Joo-young, who plays a pivotal role in securing her husband Lee Bang-won’s ascent to the throne as King Taejong, played by Lee Hyun-wook.

As the drama unfolds, it explores the complexities of ambition, loyalty, and the personal sacrifices required to maintain power. Through a gripping portrayal of historical figures, the series captures the turbulent journey of a queen determined to shape a just nation while navigating the rigid patriarchal structures of the time.

While The Queen Who Crowns has imperfections, it remains a must-watch for fans of historical dramas that blend court intrigue with emotional depth.

The Queen Who Crowns: a gripping tale of power, ambition, and tragedy in the Joseon court

The Queen Who Crowns presents an intricate and deeply human portrayal of King Taejong and Queen Wongyeong, exploring the power dynamics that shaped the early Joseon dynasty. The drama follows Queen Wongyeong, a brilliant and resilient woman who played a crucial role in securing her husband’s ascent to the throne during the foundational days of Joseon.

The narrative of The Queen Who Crowns delves into the joys, sorrows, and struggles of the royal couple as they navigate the burdens of power, with external forces constantly intervening in their lives. At its core, the drama is built around two powerful elements: Queen Wongyeong and King Taejong.

Wongyeong is intelligent, ambitious, and unwavering in her resolve. She is kind yet distant, often perceived as cold due to her strong will and determination.

Her ultimate goal is to serve the people of Korea by supporting her husband's vision of a noble and just reign. However, her progressive ideals and strong personality frequently clash with the rigidly patriarchal norms of Joseon, where women—especially queens—were expected to be submissive.

On the other side of this power struggle is King Taejong, a ruler plagued by insecurity. Despite ascending the throne with the help of his wife's family, he finds himself overshadowed by Wongyeong’s presence and constantly battles the hatred and attacks from his father.

His journey is fraught with guilt, self-doubt, and the weight of responsibility. He struggles to dismantle corruption while attempting to fulfill his father’s grand vision for a just nation, all while seeking validation from the man who rejected him. Haunted by the guilt of fratricide, Taejong is a ruler torn between his duty, ambition, and personal demons.

The Queen Who Crowns seeks to humanize its characters beyond their royal titles. The screenplay meticulously dissects the motivations and vulnerabilities of each figure, ensuring that no action is without reason.

Wongyeong, despite her apparent strength, is left helpless in the face of relentless patriarchal oppression. The Joseon court systematically strips her of her loved ones—her elder brothers, father, closest allies, younger brother, son, and ultimately, her husband—punishing her for daring to defy societal expectations.

Meanwhile, the seemingly cruel and egotistical King Taejong emerges as a lonely, tormented man burdened by his choices. He strives to break free from the cycle of political conspiracies and power-hungry relatives, yet remains shackled by his father’s expectations and his own insecurities.

The Queen Who Crowns also sheds light on the lives of concubines Chae-ryeong and Young-sil, who exist within the palace as powerless women caught in the orbit of a man whose favor could mean survival or destruction. Whether by force or love, their connection to the king leaves them vulnerable, navigating the treacherous political landscape while fearing the queen’s scorn.

What sets The Queen Who Crowns apart, however, is its ability to portray these flawed, complex, and often contradictory characters with depth and nuance. The storytelling remains gripping despite the audience’s awareness of the historical outcome.

The drama masterfully blends fast-paced narration, compelling dialogues, and unexpected twists that mirror the unpredictability of human nature. The OST, set designs, and stunning cinematography further elevate the experience, creating a visually and emotionally immersive journey.

However, the series is not without its flaws. The inclusion of unnecessary nudity in the early episodes feels forced and exploitative, serving more as s*xualized bait than a meaningful addition to the plot. These scenes detract from the gravity of the story rather than enhancing it.

In contrast, a later scene depicting the king and queen’s consummation ritual achieves a far greater emotional impact without relying on overt nudity, proving that the narrative does not require such elements to be compelling. Additionally, some characters fall into the trap of being one-dimensional stereotypes despite having the potential for more in-depth exploration.

The drama’s greatest strength lies in its impeccable casting. Cha Joo-young, in her first leading role, delivers a mesmerizing performance as Queen Wongyeong.

Despite her character’s composed exterior, Cha Joo-young’s expressive eyes convey every emotion—joy, sorrow, agony, and humiliation—allowing audiences to feel the queen’s pain and resilience. She fully embodies Wongyeong, making her struggles and triumphs deeply impactful.

Opposite her, Lee Hyun-wook brings depth to the role of King Taejong. Even as an adulterous, egotistical, and ruthless ruler, he manages to evoke a sense of pity, portraying the king’s internal conflict and loneliness with remarkable skill. His portrayal highlights Taejong’s unfitness for the grand palace he rules, a visual and emotional contrast to Wongyeong’s commanding presence.

Lee Sung-min, despite his limited screen time as King Taejo, leaves an indelible mark on the series. His commanding performance ensures that even after his character’s departure, his presence lingers, leaving a palpable void.

The supporting cast, including Lee Yi-dam, Chae Ryeong, Lee Shi-ah, Choi Deok-moon, Park Yong-u, Han Seung-won, Kim Woo-dam, Park Ji-il, Dong Hyo-hee, So Hee-jung, Jung Eui-soon, Kim Jung, Song Jae-ryong, Hwang Young-hee, and Lee Seung-joon, all deliver commendable performances, adding depth and authenticity to the series. Their collective effort transforms The Queen Who Crowns into a must-watch drama, despite its occasional frustrations.

Ultimately, The Queen Who Crowns excels in its portrayal of history’s most powerful figures, not as untouchable legends, but as deeply human individuals struggling to navigate the turbulent tides of power, ambition, and survival. With powerful characterization and storytelling, the series becomes a must-watch for historical drama lovers.

