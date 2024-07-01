Jinny's Kitchen season 2 episode 1 recap: Crew welcomes new cast and prepares for the first day of opening

Season 2 of the well-liked reality culinary program Jinny's Kitchen, starring Park Seo-joon, Lee Seo-jin, Choi Woo-shik, and Jung Yu-mi, debuted on June 28 at 8:40 pm KST. Go Min-si, a recent cast addition has replaced Kim Tae-hyung as the intern while the show has also moved to a new location.

Jinny's Kitchen 2 aired on the tvN network in Korea, while fans outside of the country may watch the reality series on Prime Video.

Jinny's Kitchen 2 is set in Iceland's capital, Reykjavík, moving from Bacalar, Mexico which was the location in Season 1. With the exception of the BTS member, V, who is now enlisted in the South Korean military, every other cast member from the previous is back for season 2.

Jinny's Kitchen season 2 episode 1: What surprise did the cast get on their opening day?

Episode 1 showed the cast gathering together, learning the dishes they needed to make, and heading to their location. While they prepared thoroughly for their first day, they were surprised by the restaurant bustling with customers on the opening day itself.

The first episode of Jinny's Kitchen started with a flashback of CEO, Lee Seo-jin enjoying a bowl of gomtang. It was 10 years ago in Jeong-seon when he fell in love with the Korean dish. The scene cuts to Tae-hyung 10 days before his enlistment wishing the cast well and asking the new intern to be fast and on her feet.

At the Eggiscoming headquarters, the entire cast gathered except Go Min-si. They started chitchatting and eventually, she arrived. Woo-shik joked about interviewing her but Seo-jin was serious about knowing whether she has had any prior experience.

Turned out the actress had waited tables and worked as a wedding planner during her initial days and hence believed that she would be a good fit in Jinny's Kitchen 2.

The group started discussing the menu and finalized on Kkori Gom-tang, Beef Galbi-jim, and Dolsot Bibimbap. The next decision to be made was the ranking. After the CEO, Yu-mi became the executive director and Seo-jun became the senior managing director, Woo-Shik was promoted from intern to assistant manager, and Min-si remained an intern.

The next challenge for them was to learn how to cook the recipes. Seo-jin learned to make Kkori Gomtang, Seo-jun, and Woo-shik learned to make Beef Galbi-jim, and Yu-mi and Min-si took on the recipe of Dolsot Bibimbap. The 5 practiced regularly before leaving for Iceland.

After arriving in the country, they found that their restaurant was located right at the beginning of a busy alley and was named Jinny's Ttukbaegi (Jinny's Hotpot). They explored the restaurant space and the kitchen, which were cozy yet spacious.

They discussed the schedule and joked around about celebrating with a ritual. Hoisting a flag with the restaurant's name inked on it seemed like a good idea, and they went forward with it.

For their team lunch, they found a Chinese restaurant but ended up going to an authentic Icelandic restaurant. While the prices seemed high, they enjoyed the food, which was plentiful.

For the preparation, they started by going to the butcher shop to buy meat. Next was grocery shopping. Ko Min-si was assigned the task of chopping, and Yu-mi helped with onions. The CEO was tasked with removing fat from 8 kilograms of oxtail.

The third hurdle was charring and preparing bell peppers for Go Chu-jang. The prep seemed to come to an end around 7 pm, which was 6 and a half hours since they had started.

Though Woo-shik had developed a blister, Seo-jin wanted him to be the chef on the opening day. After finishing the preparations, they decided to try the food together. It turned out well except the meat was quite hard in some pieces. At the end of a tough day, they all headed back home.

The next morning, they got ready for work and upon reaching the restaurant, they saw Woo-shik's picture outside as the 'Chef For The Day'. They started their prep and set up the tables, hoping for an amount of customers they could handle on the first day.

However, as luck would have it, as soon as they opened, the members were surprised by a big group of customers who started flowing in. In the history of the show, including Youn's Kitchen, they hardly ever had customers on the first day. They were mostly tasked with inviting people to come and try their food.

A short overview showed that they managed to run it smoothly. However, another challenge arose: they started running out of ribs and rice. They would have to prepare everything from scratch after getting the required groceries. Episode 1 of Jinny's Kitchen 2 ended with the cast trying to complete all food orders.

The 2nd episode which airs on July 2 will shed light on whether the group was able to overcome this challenge or not. Jinny's Kitchen 2 can be streamed on tving and Prime Video.

