Khemjira ending explained and Season 2 renewal possibilities explored: Did Khemjira survive the curse? Did Peem & Khem get their happily ever after?

Khemjira aka Khemjira Must Survive (เขมจิราต้องรอด), is a 2025 Thai romantic supernatural drama that concluded its broadcast on October 25, 2025. The series is based on the novel Khemjira Will Survive (เขมจิราต้องรอด) by Cali. It features Napatsakorn Pingmuang (Namping) and Harit Buayoi (Keng) in the lead roles.

Khemjira follows Khem, a young man born into a cursed family. Haunted by spirits and bound by fate, he seeks help from his best friend Jet and the powerful shaman Pharan, who shares a mysterious connection with him from a past life. As ancient grudges resurface and love rekindles across lifetimes, Khem must confront the vengeful spirit behind his curse. Khemjira ultimately survives the curse. Khem and Pharan aka Peem, overcome their past and find peace together, ending the story with a heartfelt happily ever after.

Khemjira series recap and ending explained: Khem and Pharan’s timeless love breaks a centuries-old curse and brings peace through reincarnation and redemption

Still from Khemjira (Image via X/@KhemjiraSeries)

Khemjira tells the haunting and tragic life story of Khem, a young man born into a cursed family where every son dies before turning 21. The curse, dating back centuries, spares only daughters. To protect him, his mother gives him a girl’s name, Khemjira, which means “forever safe.” But even that cannot shield him from the dark fate that shadows his bloodline.

From a young age, Khem can see ghosts who torment him relentlessly. After his mother falls terminally ill, she takes him to a shaman who gives him an amulet meant to protect him from spirits. For years, the charm works, until his 21st birthday approaches. The ghosts around him starts to become violent and one day the amulet breaks.

Desperate, Khem turns to his best friend Jet, who once has shared the ability to see spirits before his master, Pharan, helped him get rid of it. Jet suggests seeking help from his master, a powerful shaman. Though Pharan initially refuses to get involved, the two young men plan their college excursion to Ubon Ratchathani, the province where Pharan lives, to seek his help anyway.

Despite being suspicious of Khem and Jet’s motives, Pharan allows them to stay at his home but remains distant. Jet encourages Khem to charm Pharan to gain his help, but Pharan rejects their pleas. Meanwhile, the haunting around Khem intensifies. Ghosts follow him to the village, causing chaos. Pharan and his disciples fight to protect everyone, and during these battles, he discovers the true source of Khem’s suffering. It is a vengeful spirit named Ramphueng.

Ramphueng, who died centuries ago, has cursed Khem’s family and vows to torment him in every lifetime for her unjust death. Her wrath continues across generations, and she targets Khem as the latest heir. Despite Pharan’s repeated warnings, she threatens him to stay away. When attacks on the village worsen, Pharan, along with his twin spiritual aides Ek and Thong, saves Khem multiple times. Through these attacks they encounter Chayos and Pharan learns that both he and Khem share a deep bond from a previous life.

Still from Khemjira (Image via X/@KhemjiraSeries)

In a past life, Pharan was Phawat, and Khem was Khemika. Chayos, Phawat’s brother, loved Khemika too. Though Khemika chose Phawat, their happiness was short-lived. Phawat went to war, and Chayos, driven by jealousy, forged a letter claiming Phawat’s death. Heartbroken, Khemika’s died soon after and wracked with guilt of killing his beloved, Chayos took his life. In death, he saw Ramphueng curse Khemika’s soul. So Chayos vowed to protect Khemika’s reincarnation, now reborn as Khem.

But upon seeing Khem’s growing closeness to Pharan, his jealousy resurfaces, leading him to kidnap Khem. With the intervention of Khem’s mother’s spirit, Jet, and a psychic college mate named Chan, Khem is rescued. After that, Chayos repents, asking forgiveness from both Khem and Pharan. He entrusts Pharan to care for Khem and bids farewell to find peace.

As Khem’s memories from his past life as Khemika resurfaces, it reignites his love for Pharan and he confesses his feelings. However, Pharan initially rejects him, insisting they are not bound by their past lives. Yet, with encouragement from Jet, Khem stays back in the village even after their excursion ends, to fight Ramphueng and seek Pharan’s guidance. Chan, intrigued by the supernatural and drawn to Jet, also stays back as Pharan’s new disciple

He discovers his own reincarnated connection to Jet that they have been lovers in a previous life, where Jet’s past self, Jin, married another. Despite the revelation, both confess their feelings in the present and agree to wait until Khem’s curse is resolved. Pharan eventually acknowledges his love for Khem, overcoming his fear of losing loved ones to his powers. He confesses to Khem and asks him to call him “Peem,” as the two decide to be together. Together with Jet and Chan, they then uncover Ramphueng’s origins.

They learnt that in 1767, Khem was born as Krongkwan, daughter of a wealthy man. Her mother was the man’s second wife, while Ramphueng was his mistress. When both Ramphueng and the first wife became pregnant, tragedy followed. After the first wife’s son was stillborn, Krongkwan’s mother and Ramphueng planned to save Ramphueng’s baby from harm by faking its death. But the plan failed and the first wife discovered the truth. She killed the newborn, and framed Ramphueng. Beaten to death as punishment, Ramphueng cursed the family that every son would die before the age of 21, and every daughter would die of heartbreak.

Still from Khemjira (Image via X/@KhemjiraSeries)

To break the cycle, the group seeks help from a monk through an elderly village woman who raised Pharan. But tragedy strikes when Ramphueng possesses the village elder, poisoning Pharan and luring Khem into a deadly trap. Pharan is revived by the monk, but his spirit helpers, Ek and Thong, sacrifice themselve to rescue Khem. Heartbroken and guilt-ridden by so many deaths, Khem leaves the village. Jet and Chan follow to protect him but as his 21st birthday approaches, Ramphueng grows stronger, attacking him relentlessly.

One day before Khem's birthday, Pharan receives a divine vision from Nagaraja, the guardian deity of the forest. Nagaraja reveals that Khem will die the next day and reminds him that he, too, has once been a deity who has saved Nagaraja’s life. He grants Pharan a sacred weapon to be used once and with that Pharan rushes to Bangkok, where with Khem, Jet, Chan, and their allies he plans for the final confrontation.

On the fateful day, Ramphueng attacks but Jet and Chan try to stall her but she discovers their deception and targets Khem. Pharan shields Khem in a protective circle with the monk and confronts Ramphueng. Though she initially overpowers him with an army of ghosts, Pharan unleashes the divine weapon, destroying her army. However, the weapon drains his life force.

Seeing Pharan collapse, Khem breaks the circle and surrenders to Ramphueng to save him. However before she can kill Khem, the spirits of Khem’s mother, Chayos, Ek, Thong, and the grandmother intervene. They urge Pharan to fight again and with renewed strength, Pharan is about trap Ramphueng to eternal suffering but is stopped by the monk

The monk then reveals that he is Ramphueng’s son. He pleads with his mother to find peace so they can be reborn as mother and son once again. Overwhelmed, Ramphueng repents, and asks for forgiveness. Khem acknowledges the harm Ramphueng has caused to his loved ones but remembering her suffering chooses to forgive her. Ramphueng is released to finally find peace and the curse is finally broken. On the other hand, Pharan loses his powers from wielding a weapon given by god but survives.

Still from Khemjira (Image via X/@KhemjiraSeries)

The story then takes a two-year leap to 2027. Khem, Jet, and Chan graduate from college. Khem decides to return to the village to work as a professor. Shortly after, Pharan, now going by Peem proposes marriage to Khem, who joyfully accepts. Jet and Chan stand by their side as groomsmen and plan their own wedding together.

In the epilogue Khem and Pharan are living in marital bliss, raising adopted twin boys who are the reincarnations of Ek and Thong. With their family finally complete and the centuries-old curse broken, Khemjira concludes with peace, love, and redemption.

Is there a possibility of season 2 of Khemjira?

A season 2 of Khemjira is unlikely. The series concludes with all major storylines resolved with the family curse broken, Ramphueng finding peace and Khem and Peem beginning their new life together. Additionally, there has been no word from the creators or network about a continuation of Khemjira as of now.

All episodes of Khemjira are now streaming on ¡QIYI.

