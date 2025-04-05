Kim Sae-ron's family holds private 49th-day memorial amid legal battle with Kim Soo-hyun

The family of the late actress Kim Sae-ron held a quiet 49th-day memorial service on April 5, 2025, at a private, undisclosed columbarium, as per a report by South Korean media outlet Sports Trends. They gathered in the morning to honor her memory, offering prayers for her peaceful rest and expressing appreciation to those who supported her during her life.

During the memorial, the family reiterated their commitment to safeguarding Kim Sae-ron’s honor, as per the outlet. The memorial took place against the backdrop of an ongoing legal dispute involving Kim Sae-ron’s family and actor Kim Soo-hyun.

49 days after Kim Sae-ron’s passing: Kim Bo-ra’s tribute and ongoing controversy involving Kim Soo-hyun

April 5, 2025, marked 49 days since actress Kim Sae-ron’s passing, a significant day in Korean tradition. Kim Sae-ron was found deceased at her home in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, on February 16, 2025, at the age of 25. While her religious beliefs were not publicly known, the 49-day milestone holds deep meaning in Korean Buddhist customs.

In Buddhist tradition, it is believed that the soul lingers in a transitional state for 49 days after death before moving on to the next life. During this period, families often conduct a ritual called "Cheondojae" to pray for the deceased's peaceful passage. Loved ones come together to comfort the spirit, offering prayers and ceremonies to aid its journey and to find closure themselves.

Marking the occasion, Kim Bo-ra, a close friend and a co-star of the late actress from the 2015 drama Glamorous Temptation, shared a touching tribute on Instagram Stories. The SKY Castle actress reminisced about their bond, recalling their first meeting at an audition when Sae-ron was 11 and Bo-ra was 16. In her message, Bo-ra reflected on their journey from childhood to adulthood, highlighting the many letters and notes they exchanged over the years.

"When you were 11 and I was 16, we first met at an audition. You kept chattering next to me as if I was so amazing. Then you became a middle schooler, then a high schooler. Then suddenly, you were driving. You loved receiving letters so much that I had fun writing you notes even when it wasn’t your birthday—sometimes by text, sometimes handwritten," Bo-ra wrote.

Looking back at old photos, Bo-ra shared the emotions those photos brought to her.

"Looking back at my photo album, I see what kind of emotions I had back then. My youngest who hated the cold… And of course, it’s raining again. Don’t fall down, silly. Just accept this letter," she added.

Bo-ra also posted a photo that had the 2 lines saying,

"Even if it is a relationship that we will never see again wasn't it nice to have been together for a moment?"

Later, she shared a video of the two sporting matching pink hair, affectionately remembering their time together, captioning it with:

"Sae-ron, who wouldn’t even eat properly because of work… now eat everything and speak freely,"

Following the actress’s passing, her family made serious accusations that stirred major controversy. Speaking on the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute, they alleged that Kim Soo-hyun had been romantically involved with Kim Sae-ron when she was still a minor, claiming their relationship started when she was 15 and he was 27.

They claimed that after her DUI incident, Kim’s agency, Gold Medalist, demanded 700 million won from her. According to the family, Kim Sae-ron sought help from Kim Soo-hyun but was ignored. The family suggested that these events heavily impacted her and contributed to her death.

Following the accusations, Garosero Research Institute released alleged chat logs, videos, and photos to support their claims. The situation quickly escalated online. On March 17, the family, in a press conference, announced that they are filing a lawsuit against YouTuber Lee Jin-ho.

They accused him of defamation for spreading misinformation about the late actress’s personal life, specifically about her relationship with the actor. They also demanded that Kim Soo-hyun apologize.

Gold Medalist at first denied any romantic involvement but later confirmed that Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron did date, clarifying that it only happened after she became an adult. They also announced legal action against both the YouTube channel and Kim Sae-ron’s family.

On March 31, Kim Soo-hyun addressed the matter publicly. He denied dating Kim Sae-ron while she was underage and rejected claims that he contributed to her death. He admitted that fear of public backlash initially led him to deny the relationship. Kim revealed they had dated briefly about five years ago, before the filming of Queen of Tears.

Regarding the leaked KakaoTalk conversations, Kim Soo-hyun maintained that the chats were fabricated. He also condemned the use of edited evidence and false claims.

Kim and his agency also filed a civil suit seeking 12 billion won in damages against Kim Sae-ron’s family, a woman identified as her aunt, and the Garosero Research Institute YouTube channel’s operator. A separate criminal complaint for defamation has also been filed. Kim Soo-hyun pledged full cooperation with authorities to prove his innocence.

