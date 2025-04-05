"My youngest who hated the cold" — SKY Castle actress Kim Bo-ra pens emotional letter to Kim Sae-ron amid ongoing Kim Soo-hyun controversy

On April 5, Kim Bo-ra shared a heartfelt tribute to her late friend Kim Sae-ron, marking the 49th day since her passing. Posting on Instagram Stories, the SKY Castle actress reflected on their long-standing bond, recalling their first meeting at an audition when Sae-ron was 11 and Bo-ra was 16.

In her message, Kim Bo-ra described their journey from childhood to adulthood, reminiscing about writing letters and sharing moments through handwritten notes and texts.

"When you were 11 and I was 16, we first met at an audition. You kept chattering next to me as if I was so amazing. Then you became a middle schooler, then a high schooler. Then suddenly, you were driving. You loved receiving letters so much that I had fun writing you notes even when it wasn’t your birthday—sometimes by text, sometimes handwritten," the actress wrote.

Closing her message, Bo-ra reflected on the emotions she felt while looking through old images.

"Looking back at my photo album, I see what kind of emotions I had back then. My youngest who hated the cold… And of course, it’s raining again. Don’t fall down, silly. Just accept this letter," she added.

Kim Bo-ra's social media stories about Kim Sae-ron (Image via Instagram/@kim_bora95)

The actress also shared a photo with two heartfelt lines:

"Even if it is a relationship that we will never see again wasn't it nice to have been together for a moment?"

Later, she posted a video of the two with matching pink hair, expressing her affection.

"Sae-ron, who wouldn’t even eat properly because of work… now eat everything and speak freely," she wrote.

Kim Bo-ra and Kim Sae-ron were known to share a close friendship, as per South Korean media outlet Kbizoom, even exchanging home passcodes. The two actresses worked together as child stars in the 2015 South Korean television series Glamorous Temptation, portraying two best friends. Bo-ra’s emotional farewell highlighted her deep longing and sorrow for the late actress on the day of her tribute, as per the outlet.

Kim Sae-ron's passing sparks controversy as family raises allegations against Kim Soo-hyun

Kim Sae-ron was found dead at her home in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, on February 16, 2025, at the age of 25. April 5 marked the 49th day since her passing, a deeply meaningful moment in Korean tradition, even though her personal faith remains unknown.

For the unversed, in Korean Buddhist customs, the 49 days following a person's death hold special significance. It is believed that during this period, the soul exists in a transitional state between death and rebirth.

Families often observe the "Cheondojae," a ritual meant to guide and support the soul’s journey to the afterlife. Through prayers and ceremonies, loved ones offer comfort to the deceased and seek peace for the spirit while also finding a sense of closure themselves.

Following Kim Sae-ron’s death, her family raised serious allegations that sparked widespread controversy. Appearing on the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute, they accused actor Kim Soo-hyun of dating Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor, claiming their relationship began when she was 15 and he was 27.

They further alleged that after her DUI incident, Kim’s agency, Gold Medalist, sent her a notice demanding 700 million won in damages. According to the family, when Kim Sae-ron reached out to Kim Soo-hyun for help, he did not respond.

They claimed the weight of these events contributed to her tragic death. After the accusations surfaced, Garosero Research Institute began sharing chat history, videos, and photos, presenting them as evidence to support their claims.

The allegations fueled intense backlash. Gold Medalist initially denied the dating claims but later acknowledged that Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron had been in a relationship, clarifying that it only started after she became an adult. The agency also filed a lawsuit against Garosero Research Institute and the late actress' family.

Expand Tweet

On March 31, Kim Soo-hyun spoke publicly for the first time. He denied dating Kim Sae-ron during her underage years and rejected claims that he played any role in her death.

He expressed remorse over the controversy and admitted that fear of public criticism initially led him to deny the relationship. Kim revealed they had dated for about a year, around five years ago, before he began filming Queen of Tears.

Addressing the issue of leaked KakaoTalk messages, Kim Soo-hyun insisted the conversations released were not his. As reported by SPOTV, he provided his own chat records for forensic analysis, which confirmed that the messages from 2016 and 2018 involved different individuals.

Kim Soo-hyun also condemned the spread of manipulated evidence, claiming that edited images and false testimonies were being used against him. In response, he and his agency filed a civil lawsuit seeking 12 billion won in damages against Kim Sae-ron’s family, an alleged aunt, and the YouTube channel’s operator. A criminal complaint for defamation has also been filed. Furthermore, the actor stated that he would fully cooperate with the investigation to clear his name.

Kim Bo-ra is a South Korean actress who began her career as a child in the film For Horowitz in 2006. Over the years, she has appeared in several dramas and movies, including Jungle Fish 2 (2010), Bel Ami (2013), and Glamorous Temptation (2015). Her popularity rose significantly after her performance in the acclaimed series Sky Castle (2018).

