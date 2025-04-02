Kim Soo-hyun files additional lawsuit against YouTuber Garosero Research Institute for stalking and defamation

Actor Kim Soo-hyun has taken further legal action against Kim Se-ui, the operator of the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute (Ga Se-yeon), as reported by South Korean media outlet imbc entertainment.

The actor’s legal representative, LKB & Partners, confirmed on April 2 that an additional complaint was filed on April 1 for violations of the Stalking Punishment Act.

According to the statement of the law representative as per imbc entertainment, Garosero Research Institute has continuously broadcast allegations against Kim Soo-hyun since March 10.

They accused him of being involved in the late Kim Sae-ron’s death and falsely claiming they had a relationship since she was a minor. The channel has reportedly aired content related to the actor almost daily until March 31, spreading unverified claims as per the claim.

The YouTuber has also shared photos and videos of the actor's face and body, along with personal letters and messages. Kim Soo-hyun’s side emphasized that stopping Ga Se-yeon’s "cyber wrecking" requires a strict investigation and legal consequences.

The agency, Gold Medalist, emphasized that these accusations are based on fabricated evidence and have been refuted multiple times. Despite this, as per the agency, Garosero Research Institute has continued to spread misleading narratives while also distributing private images and messages.

"Gold Medalist has once again gathered and refuted all of the grounds presented by Ga Se-yeon, thereby making it clear that the claim that Kim Soo-hyun dated the late Kim Sae-ron since they were minors is absolutely not true," said the representative.

Gold Medalist has reaffirmed taking strong legal measures against Garosero Research Institute’s actions, including the continued dissemination of false information. The agency has assured that they will respond firmly to any further defamatory content or illegal actions targeting Kim Soo-hyun.

Kim Soo-hyun addresses allegations, takes legal action against Kim Sae-ron’s family

The controversy involving the late actress Kim Sae-ron and actor Kim Soo-hyun intensified after the late actress’s family accused him. The allegations surfaced through the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute, in the broadcast the family claimed Kim Soo-hyun had been involved with her since 2016, when she was still a minor.

The bereaved family further stated that Kim Sae-ron had experienced emotional distress due to a financial dispute with Gold Medalist, the agency Kim Soo-hyun co-owned and that formerly managed her. In response, on March 20, Gold Medalist announced legal action against both the YouTube channel and members of her family.

On March 31, actor Kim Soo-hyun directly addressed the allegations involving his past relationship with the late Kim Sae-ron. He spoke at a press conference held at the Stanford Hotel in Seoul, accompanied by his attorney, Kim Jong-bok from LKBN Partners.

During the event, Kim expressed regret over the controversy and its consequences. He admitted that fear of public backlash had led him to initially deny the relationship. He clarified that he and Kim Sae-ron had dated for about a year, five years ago, prior to his drama, Queen of Tears.

Kim also responded to allegations related to private KakaoTalk messages. As reported by SPOTV, he rejected claims that the conversations implicated him, stating that the messages shared by the bereaved family were not his.

He submitted his own chat records for forensic analysis, which concluded that the messages from 2016 and 2018 involved different individuals.

He raised concerns over the continuous release of edited evidence and manipulated testimonies. Kim argued that distorted images, altered chat records, and new claims were being used to falsely accuse him.

To counter the allegations, the actor and his agency took legal action. According to Xports News, they filed a civil lawsuit seeking 12 billion won in damages against Kim Sae-ron’s family, an individual identifying as her aunt, and the operator of Garosero Research Institute.

A criminal complaint for defamation has also been filed. Kim stated that he would fully cooperate with legal procedures to prove his innocence.

This situation has affected the actor’s career. His upcoming Disney+ drama Knock-Off has been postponed, and his advertising deals have also been impacted.

Additionally, Sports Chosun reported that the family of the late singer and actress Sulli has raised concerns regarding her appearance in his past film Real.

