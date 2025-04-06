Late Sulli's brother reveals Kim Sae-ron, Goo Hara, and his sister allegedly consulted the same psychiatrist introduced to them by IU

On April 6, 2025, Sulli's brother, Choi Geon-hee, made claims involving prominent figures such as IU, Kim Sae-ron, and Goo Hara. He alleged that IU introduced Sulli, Goo Hara, and Kim Sae-ron to the same psychiatrist in a social media post.

However, he subsequently deleted his post, leading to widespread speculation and discussions about the mental health challenges faced by celebrities in South Korea.

A screenshot of the now-deleted post was shared on the Korean online forum, DCinside or DC. According to the translation provided by Koreaboo, the post highlighted Kim Soo-hyun and Lee Sarang's alleged connection with IU.

Allegedly, Choi Geon-hee claimed that IU rejected the script of the film Real and offered it to his sister, the late Sulli.

"Kim Soo Hyun, Lee Sa Rang, Lee Jin Ho, Kwak Tae Young: The epicenter. Lee Jung Seob: The victim (important). IU: Close to Kim Soo Hyun, was the first person who rejected the female lead role in Real and later gave the script to Sulli. Kim Sun A: Close with Lee Sa Rang (?)," the now deleted post read.

Choi Geon-hee continued with his claims and stated that his late sister, the late Kim Sae-ron, and the late Goo Hara all consulted the same psychiatrist that was introduced to them by IU. He added:

"Sulli: Passed away, was introduced to a psychiatrist by IU. Goo Hara: Passed away, was introduced to a psychiatrist by Sulli (?) Kim Sae Ron: Passed away, went to the same psychiatrist as the above. Han Ji Eun: Victim. Suzy: ? An So Hee: ? GOLD MEDALIST. REAL"

Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun's controversy embroiled the late Sulli and Goo Hara: Explained

The South Korean show business has come under criticism following a series of tragic deaths of celebrities like Sulli, Goo Hara, and, most recently, Kim Sae-Ron.

Sulli, real name Choi Jin-ri, was an ex-member of the K-pop group f(x). She frequently experienced cyberbullying and online harassment, due to which she became psychologically vulnerable. She was discovered dead at her residence in October 2019, with the authorities ruling her death as s*icide.

In the midst of Kim Soo-hyun and late Kim Sae-ron's controversy, Sulli's case was brought back to the limelight when her brother reportedly made statements against Kim Soo-hyun. Media outlet Mint reported that her brother alleged that Kim Soo-hyun and Lee Sarang forced Sulli to perform the nude scenes in Real. The scenes led the public against her, and she committed suicide in 2019.

Similarly, Goo Hara, a former member of the girl group Kara, faced intense public scrutiny and personal challenges. Sports Seoul reported that her brother, Goo Ho-in, revealed that she had attempted to take her own life on multiple occasions.

Goo Ho-in emphasized the profound impact of her ex-boyfriend's actions on her mental well-being, suggesting that they significantly influenced her tragic decision to end her life in November 2019.

The recent s*icide of actress Kim Sae-ron in February 2025 stirred controversy surrounding how celebrities handle crises. Kim Sae-ron experienced non-stop media pressure and harassment online after her drunk-driving scandal in 2022, which took a huge toll on her career and mental state.

The controversy took a new turn when it was rumored that Kim Soo-hyun allegedly had a romantic relationship with Kim Sae-ron when the latter was underage. These claims were made by the Garosero YouTube channel, which interviewed the actress's aunt and parents after her death. Photos and messages supposedly between the two actors fueled those speculations.

However, the supposed relationship was denied in a statement issued by Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist. The agency further claimed that the relationship occurred between 2019 and 2020 when Kim Sae-Ron was no longer a minor.

Kim Sae-ron's family released several screenshots of alleged text messages exchanged between the late actress and Kim Soo-hyun between 2015 and 2024. One of those text screenshots suggested that the actress begged the actor to help her pay off the 700 million KRW debt to her agency, Gold Medalist.

Kim Sae-ron reportedly asked Kim Soo-hyun, the founder of Gold Medalist, if it was he who initiated the legal procedure against her and sent her a notice of debt settlement. However, all her texts and calls went unanswered. The agency had paid the 700 million won in damages in the actress's DUI case in 2022. However, she was unaware that they would ask her to repay.

Media outlet Dispatch had inquired Gold Medalist if they intended to collect the debt, and the agency denied it, stating that they had written it off as "bad debt" in their 2024 audit report. However, the agency confessed to never informing Kim Sae-ron about the same and that the notice was a mere formality.

Following the controversy, Kim Soo-hyun has sued Kim Sae-ron's family for 12 billion won (around $8.22 million) in damages for alleged defamation.

