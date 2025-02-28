LE SSERAFIM’s EASY CRAZY HOT tour 2025: Dates, cities, and all we know so far

  • home icon
By Inaas Fatima Khan
Modified Feb 28, 2025 14:01 GMT
LE SSERAFIM announce 2025 EASY CRAZY HOT World Tour (Images Via X/@le_sserafim)
LE SSERAFIM announce 2025 EASY CRAZY HOT World Tour (Images Via X/@le_sserafim)

On February 28, 2025, LE SSERAFIM announced their EASY CRAZY HOT world tour through a poster shared officially on their social media pages. The poster indicated that the girl group will hold shows in Asia and will then expand in North America. The girl group will kick off the world tour in Incheon, South Korea, with two shows on April 19 and 20, 2025, respectively, at Inspire Arena.

They will then hold 9 shows in 4 cities across Japan, and the maximum number of shows is set to be in Saitama, Japan, on June 12, 14, and 15, 2025. Through the Asian leg, the EASY singers will visit 10 cities with 17 shows across the continent. As per the official poster, SOURCE MUSIC has confirmed unveiling dates for the North American leg, which is scheduled to commence in September 2025.

LE SSERAFIM’s EASY CRAZY HOT Asian leg dates and cities:

  • April 19, 2025, at 5pm, Inspire Arena, in Incheon, South Korea
  • April 20, 2025, at 4pm, Inspire Arena, in Incheon, South Korea
  • May 6, 2025, in Nagoya, Japan
  • May 7, 2025, in Nagoya, Japan
  • May 13, 2025, in Osaka, Japan
  • May 14, 2025, in Osaka, Japan
  • June 7, 2025, in Kitakyushu, Japan
  • June 8, 2025, in Kitakyushu, Japan
  • June 12, 2025, in Saitama, Japan
  • June 14, 2025, in Saitama, Japan
  • June 15, 2025, in Saitama, Japan
  • July 19, 2025, in Taipei, Taiwan
  • July 25, 2025, in Hong Kong
  • August 2, 2025, in Manila, Philippines
  • August 9, 2025, in Bangkok, Thailand
  • August 10, 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand
  • August 16, 2025, in Singapore

Notably, the venues of the concerts are yet to be disclosed by the agency.

More about LE SSERAFIM’s album Trilogy: EASY, CRAZY, and HOT

On February 28, 2025, SOURCE MUSIC announced LE SSERAFIM's ‘EASY CRAZY HOT’ World Tour, creating enthusiasm among fans. The world tour will commence after the release of the girl band’s fifth mini-album HOT. Previously, on February 19, 2025, they released their 3rd EP album, EASY, with five songs: Good Bones, EASY, Swan Song, Smart, and We Got So Much.

This was followed by the release of the 4th mini album Crazy on August 30, 2025, with another five tracks: Chasing Lightning, CRAZY, Pierrot, 1-800-hot-n-fun, and Crazier. According to Dispatch, SOURCE MUSIC confirmed that the upcoming album HOT will be the last part of their ‘EASY CRAZY HOT’ album trilogy.

Furthermore, the agency released a statement through Dispatch regarding the 2025 World Tour.

They said,

“The tour is built around the diverse music & narratives presented across the three albums. Its message is to embrace the moment & have fun with LE SSERAFIM.”

LE SSERAFIM’s comeback show event

SOURCE MUSIC announced the comeback show event for fans who have purchased the album during the pre-order period through Weverse. Winners of this event will be chosen through a raffle, and the customers who have purchased one HOT copy on Weverse are eligible for this event. The raffle will be from Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 11 am KST to Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 11:59 pm KST.

655 winners will be selected and announced through Weverse on Friday, March 7, 2025, at 11 am KST. LE SSERAFIM's HOT comeback show is scheduled on March 13, 2025, at 8 pm KST at YES24 LIVE HALL in Seoul.

Meanwhile, the fifth mini album HOT is on Friday, March 14, 2025.

Edited by Bharath S
