Debate stirs among netizens following LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha's Miss A cover at a recent fan meeting

LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha recently gained criticism from Bae Suzy’s fans following her Miss A cover performance at the group’s FEARNADA 2024 S/S – SEOUL fan meeting. On May 11 and 12, the five-piece girl group held their fan meeting at the Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium in Songpa-gu, Seoul.

Kim Chaewon, Sakura, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eun-chae took the stage to showcase performances of nine songs while also covering songs from other groups. Particularly, Kazuha gained attention for her Miss A's Bad Girl Good Girl cover dance, and clips from different angles of her version's performance went viral on social media.

As per Xports News, Bae Suzy's fans have expressed their dissatisfaction about Kazuha covering Miss A's track. Furthermore, Suzy's fans have also shared their negative reactions towards LE SSERAFIM's fans, as they believe that the LE SSERAFIM fans are disrespecting the Start-Up actress.

Kazuha was previously recognized as a look-alike of the veteran singer on the Mnet show, TMI Show in 2022. The Doona! actress's fans believe that HYBE and Kazuha are taking the comparisons too far, as well as using the veteran actress' songs for their promotions. On the other hand, Fearnots (LE SSERAFIM's fans) refuted the allegations while defending the Japanese singer, explaining that she merely covered the song on stage.

More about LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha and Bae Suzy's resemblance

The LE SSERAFIM Kazuha has garnered attention since her debut in 2022 for her resemblance with Bae Suzy among Korean netizens. She has also been called a 'Suzy look-alike’. There was widespread agreement among Korean netizens that the UNFORGIVEN singer resembled Suzy due to her naive beauty, distinguishing features, tall height, and firm body.

In October 2023, Suzy led the romance drama Doona! alongside Yang Se-jong, playing the role of Lee Doona, a former K-pop idol who leaves her glamorous life behind to start anew. The LE SSERAFIM vocalist recently showcased her new hairstyle by letting down her bangs, she looked quite familiar to Bae Suzy's character from her drama Doona!

Many Nitizens have claimed that the LE SSERAFIM singer allegedly replicated the character of Lee Doona. In addition, the ANTIFRAGILE singer was recently announced as the new face of the cosmetics brand. She has succeeded Bae Suzy, who had previously worked as a model for the same cosmetics company for a long time. Due to this connection, fans and netizens have continued to react to the two's similarities.

LE SSERAFIM's upcoming fan meeting FEARNADA 2024 S/S in Japan

The SOURCE girl group will hold their fan meeting in Hyogo at Kobe World Memorial Hall on Saturday, June 29, 2024, and Sunday, June 30, 2024. They will then move on to their next show in Aichi at the Port Messe Nagoya 1st Exhibition Hall on Saturday, July 6, 2024, and Sunday, July 7, 2024.

They will have three fan meetings in Kanagawa which are scheduled to be held at the Pia Arena MM on Saturday, July 13, 2024, Sunday, July 14, 2024, and Monday, July 15, 2024. LE SSERAFIM will hold their last shows in Fukuoka at the Marine Messe Fukuoka A Building on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, and Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

Furthermore, the group will also take the stage at the 2024 Weverse Con Festival on Saturday, June 15, and Sunday, June 16, 2024, alongside groups like TXT, SEVENTEEN, BOYNEXTDOOR, ENHYPEN, and more.