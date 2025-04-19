Mirror's Jeremy Lee responds to plagiarism accusations over similarities with Stray Kids' "Red Lights"

MIRROR's Jeremy Lee is under scrutiny following the release of his new track, Tie Me Now. The controversy began after listeners pointed out similarities between his song and Red Lights by Stray Kids. Red Lights, performed by Stray Kids members Bang Chan and Hyunjin, was released on September 13, 2021, while Jeremy Lee released Tie Me Now on April 16, 2025.

The controversy escalated further after online users created mashups of the two songs to highlight potential overlaps. While opinions remain divided, a significant number of listeners believe the resemblance goes beyond coincidence. Adding to the speculation, fans discovered Stray Kids' Red Lights is included in Jeremy's own music recommendation playlist, suggesting he was familiar with the track.

Following the backlash, Jeremy addressed the issue on Instagram, acknowledging the comparisons and public concern. He clarified that while he composed Tie Me Now, he was not involved in its arrangement. He denied any intention to plagiarize and expressed regret over the unrest caused.

"Tie Me Up’ is the first fast-paced song I composed. I saw that netizens pointed out similarities between my song and another song, and fans have been anxious and engaged in debates. I feel sad seeing this. This song led to confusion and arguments. It was definitely not something I wanted to see. I also did not intend to plagiarize. I’m sorry for causing disappointment and displeasure.” the singer said.

Jeremy Lee's story (Image via Instagram/@jeremy_0908)

Accusations surface over similarities between MIRROR member's solo song and Stray Kids' Red Lights

The discussion continues to unfold among fans and music critics online. Several users on social media raised concerns over alleged case of music plagiarism.

Threads user @jiniret_dailyyx pointed out that not only does the music in the MIRROR member’s solo resemble Stray Kids' Red Lights, but the overall style feels too similar to ignore. They also noted that the MIRROR member follows Stray Kids on social media and has claimed the song was written while taking a shower.

"Well not only the music sounds like it but overall the style of the song sounds like it too [...]I think that this is very suspicious. Let’s report this unacceptable behaviour by reposting and don’t let it happen again." @jiniret_dailyyx stated.

Another Threads user, @super_shy_nitrogen, who created a mashup of the two songs, conducted a basic comparison by speeding up and trimming parts of the MIRROR member's song. They claimed a 95% overlap in composition with Stray Kids' Red Lights, criticizing the MIRROR member for allegedly using lyrics written by others and rebranding them under his own name.

Threads user @n.haejii_skz added further fuel to the debate by referencing the MIRROR member's playlist, which includes Stray Kids' Red Lights. According to them, the inclusion of the track in his playlist indicates awareness of its existence. They commented:

"He must know that the song exists. That means you don't know how to compose and no one forces you to compose. Just ask someone to do it for you. It's funny why it feels like no one knows. Not to mention thought it was red lights Cantonese version. It really can't save you Or do you want to be on the news so more people know you."

The user likened the situation to releasing a Cantonese version of Stray Kids' Red Lights and expressed disbelief that the issue hasn't received more widespread attention.

More about Jeremy Lee and Mirror

Jeremy Lee Chun-kit, born on September 8, 1995, is a singer, dancer, and actor from Hong Kong. He is best known as a member of the popular boy group MIRROR and has been steadily building his solo career.

Lee made his solo debut in 2022 with the single Half. He followed it up with Nine (九) on July 18 and Apollo on October 27 of the same year. His growing popularity was recognized at the Ultimate Song Chart Awards Presentation 2022, where he received the Best Male Newcomer Gold Award.

In 2023, Lee continued to expand his musical repertoire. He released Closer on March 6 and Fever on August 28, the latter produced by renowned producer T-Ma. Just days after Fever, he held his debut solo concert, MOOV LIVE Jeremy, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on August 30.

Lee also gained international attention. On May 5, 2023, he joined fellow MIRROR member Jer Lau to perform a duet version of Lau’s Stellar Moments of Humankind on Japan’s popular YouTube channel The First Take. They became the second and third Hong Kong artists to appear on the platform.

His presence on stage remained strong in 2024 and 2025. He co-headlined the 903 concert LAVA with Gin Lee, Jay Fung, and Fatboy from Error on March 20, 2024. Later that year, on November 5 and 6, he performed at Matchical alongside MIRROR members Stanley Yau and Jer Lau and members of the girl group Collar.

Recently, Lee shared the stage with K-pop artist Sunmi and fellow MIRROR member Anson Lo at the Katch the Pop concert, held on February 13 and 16.

MIRROR is a twelve-member boy group from Hong Kong, formed through ViuTV’s survival show Good Night Show – King Maker in 2018. The group officially debuted into the music scene on November 3, 2018.

The lineup includes Frankie Chan, Alton Wong, Lokman Yeung, Stanley Yau, Anson Kong, Jer Lau, Ian Chan, Anson Lo, Jeremy Lee, Edan Lui, Keung To, and Tiger Yau. Since debuting, MIRROR has become a leading force in Hong Kong’s pop culture landscape, known for their dynamic performances and strong individual personalities.

Meanwhile, the music video for Red Lights by Stray Kids’ Bang Chan and Hyunjin has amassed 144,696,682 views at the time of writing.

