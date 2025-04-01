"It’s pure stalking" – Netizens express concern as Stray Kids' privacy is violated by fans outside their hotel on Latin America tour

K-pop boy group Stray Kids' ongoing Latin America tour was overshadowed by concerns over privacy breaches. This came after TikTok user @la_duskka shared videos showing the group's encounters with fans near their hotel.

On March 28, 2025, Stray Kids brought their ongoing dominATE world tour to Santiago, Chile, for the Latin American leg.

Footage circulating online showed a large crowd gathered outside the members' accommodation, chanting lyrics to My Pace late into the night. Another clip reportedly captured a member standing on the hotel balcony while fans wait below, fueling outrage among netizens.

Many fans condemned the invasion of privacy, questioning how the group's hotel details were leaked. Fans are demanding JYP, the agency of Stay Kids, to take measures to protect the idols' safety. One fan commented:

"The situation’s serious and skz now can’t even rest at their hotel: it’s pure stalking. JYPE, please,protect your artists and take care of their safety JYPE PROTECT STRAY KIDS"

"I just found out that some Stay Brazilians are stalking the boys by posting videos of them while they are enjoying the country. Please don't do this, it's very disrespectful. Respect their space and let the Stray Kids boys enjoy themselves peacefully" one netizen commented.

"And when I say everyone who’s outside the hotel & being a general disturbance to guests & has a ticket for stray kids concert should have their ticket revoked & not be allowed inside then i’ll be right. you SHOULD’NT be allowed inside after stalking skz + putting people at risk" said another fan.

"For the way people are stalking stray kids and not giving them space then i hope they never return to your country you wouldn't like it if someone did it to you" posted an X user.

Fans took to X to express their outrage over the invasion of Stray Kids' privacy, condemning those who gathered outside the group's hotel. Many criticized the behavior as stalking and called out individuals who defended it.

""Let LATAM stays have fun" hey so what the actual f***? Should we just let everyone stalk skz and spread footage of them just trying to live their lives in peace You do not care about skz. How the fuck could you say this?? Let LATAM stays have fun ??? How disgusting," read a comment on X.

"Do these stupid stays really think it's okay to come in a huge crowd, set up a whole camp outside the hotel and stalk skz??? And they were really loudly singing ccboom under the hotel windows??Are they dumb? Do they not understand what a personal life is?? God, what a shame" said one individual on X.

"Newsflash just because it's the first time skz visited your country doesn't give you the right to stalk them and share video of them simply trying to live life and exploring your country and harass them at their hotels "Let LATAM stays have fun"" shared another fan.

Amid the backlash, some fans praised those speaking out against the stalking, acknowledging the difficulty of confronting their own community. Others urged decisive action, suggesting that local fans report the situation to authorities or directly intervene to stop the intrusive behavior.

"I just wanted to do a special shout-out to Stay (esp LATAMStay) for calling out all the stalking. I understand how hard it can be to call in and stand up to your community. You are all very brave" mentioned this netizen.

"Oh sh*t We got to get all the decent stays in Brazil to call the cops or at least go to said hotel to stalk them stalkers and call the police. Bruh if I was there I would have started a fight and bring my flashy camera to take pictures and videos of these stalkers" added this fan.

Stray Kids' dominATE world tour expands with new setlist as concerns over sasaeng behavior grow

Stray Kids launched the dominATE world tour in support of their mini-album ATE, which dropped in July 2024. The tour also coincides with the release of their new project, Mixtape: dominATE, a special celebration for the group’s seventh anniversary.

The group released the Mixtape: dominATE on March 12, 2025. It included tracks like GIANT, Burnin' Tires, a collaboration of Changbin and I.N., Truman, another collaboration featuring Han and Felix, Escape, which was Bang Chan and Hyunjin's collaborative track, and Cinema featuring Lee Know & Seungmin.

The Latin American leg's performances introduced solo performances from Han, Hyunjin, Lee Know, Seungmin, and Changbin. Their setlist of 30 songs featured the fan-favorite pieces.

The Latin American leg introduced fresh additions like Burnin' Tires, Truman, Escape, and Cinema. These tracks joined the official setlist, bringing an updated lineup of performances:

MOUNTAINS Thunderous JJAM District 9 Back Door HELLEVATOR + Easy + S-Class + Walkin on Water + Charmer + VENOM + Hall of Fame (Dance Medley) Chk Chk Boom DOMINO God’s Menu Truman Burnin’ Tires ESCAPE CINEMA GIANT Walkin’ on Water S-Class Lonely St. I am YOU Cover Me Topline Social Path LALALALA MEGAVERSE MANIAC I Like It Blind Spot Stray Kids Miroh Chk Chk Boom (Festival ver.) HAVEN

The tour schedule continues with stops in Rio de Janeiro on April 1, São Paulo on April 5, Lima on April 9, and Mexico City on April 12. After wrapping up in Latin America, the group is set to head to Japan for 4 performances in Shizuoka between May 10 and 18.

After Japan, Stray Kids will continue their show in North America, starting in Seattle on May 24, followed by San Francisco on May 28 and Los Angeles on May 31. Their June itinerary includes stops in Texas, Georgia, Florida, New York, Washington D.C., Chicago, and Toronto from June 6 to 29.

Following that, the European leg will conclude the tour, with performances in Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Paris, and Rome from July 11 to 30.

Discussions surrounding fan behavior, particularly regarding intrusions into the personal lives of idols, actors, and other celebrities, have continued to raise alarms, with many urging better security protocols to prevent such incidents.

