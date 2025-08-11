My Lovely Journey: When will episodes 5-6 release, and what to expect?

My Lovely Journey aired episodes 3 and 4 on Channel A on August 9 and 10, 2025. My Lovely Journey broadcasts on Channel A every Saturday and Sunday at 9:20 pm KST. Episodes 5 and 6 are slated to air on August 16 and 17, 2025.Based on Mahiro Harada’s Japanese novel Welcome Back, Traveler, the series features Gong Seung-yeon, Yoo Jun-sang, and Kim Jae-young in lead roles. The story of My Lovely Journey follows Kang Yeo-reum, a former idol who begins a new chapter in her life by organizing special trips for others. Through these journeys, she not only aids her clients but also finds her own path toward healing and self-discovery.What can be expected in upcoming episodes 5 and 6 of My Lovely JourneyStill from the show (Image via Viki)The preview for episodes 5 and 6 hints at Yeo-reum confronting Genie's owner, questioning why the dog has been deprived of care and affection. She expresses her wish to keep Genie, while O Sang-sik finds himself at risk of facing legal action.My Lovely Journey episode 3 and 4 recap: Yeo-reum meets Kate’s lookalike and takes on a mysterious canine clientEpisode 3 of My Lovely Journey begins with O Sang-sik and Lee Yeon-seok bidding farewell to Kang Yeo-reum. Both Yeo-reum and Sang-sik are happy for her new journey, agreeing to meet again in Seoul once it ends. Regarding the mysterious woman who resembles Kate, Sang-sik advises Yeo-reum to approach her, though she hesitates.After Sang-sik sits in the car, Yeon-seok returns to Yeo-reum. He gives her a small professional camera with an attached audio setup, knowing she has been filming with her phone until now. Overjoyed, Yeo-reum calls him “Oppa,” which makes him happy.Yeon-seok and Sang-sik then drive to Seoul. On the way, Sang-sik expresses his protectiveness toward Yeo-reum and suspicion about Yeon-seok. But Yeon-seok brushes it off and instead proposes that they start a business together. Sang-sik declines.However, after arriving in Seoul and learning his company needs funding, Sang-sik changes his mind and agrees. They launch a subsidiary business specializing in substitute traveling, with Yeo-reum as its public face.Meanwhile, in Buyeo, Yeo-reum finally approaches the Kate lookalike. She recalls a letter from Kate revealing that she has been adopted and has lived in America her whole life. The woman turns out to be a hanbok dressmaker who has stopped working after her mother’s death.When the woman notices Yeo-reum’s bracelet, given to her by Kate, she says she owns the same design, made by her late mother. Yeo-reum tells her about Kate, and the two begin to suspect they might be twins.In Seoul, Yeon-seok emails Kate about meeting the woman and receives confirmation that Kate has been abandoned under the tree whose fruits are used to make the bracelets. As this confirms the theory that Kate is the twin of the lady in Buyeo, Kate decides to visit her family.Yeo-reum’s journey in Buyeo concludes, and she returns to Seoul, where she discovers Sang-sik and Yeon-seok’s new business. Seeing herself as the face of the brand, she is delighted and says she would love to travel more. This is where episode 3 of My Lovely Journey ends.Episode 4 of My Lovely Journey opens with the agency’s latest client, a golden retriever named Genie. From his luxury food, bowls, and cashmere bedsheet that comes with him, the staff deduce that he belongs to a wealthy but secretive owner. Yeo-reum takes Genie home to adjust.Meanwhile, her ex-boyfriend Cha Si-wan becomes embroiled in dating rumors with Go Eun-chae, the former center of Yeo-reum’s idol group. As she sees a news report about it, Yeo-reum is heartbroken. She reminisces about meeting Si-wan during their trainee days and takes out the promise ring he once gave her. While she is crying, Genie accidentally swallows the ring.The next day, Yeo-reum begins a new trip with Genie. Yeon-seok and agency worker Hyun Ba-ram go with them to settle them in Pohang. During the journey, Yeon-seok learns about her past with Si-wan and is affected by it.They arrive at a luxurious sea-facing house in Pohang, provided by Genie’s owner, strengthening their theory about him being rich. All day, Yeo-reum waits for Genie to pass the ring, but it doesn’t happen, making her frustrated. That evening, she and Yeon-seok sit by the sea, talking about Genie’s possible owner and why the dog was sent to travel alone.Still from the show (Image via Viki)The following day, in this episode of My Lovely Journey, Yeon-seok and Ba-ram return to Seoul while Yeo-reum explores the city with Genie. She volgs their entire experience for Genie’s owner.At lunchtime, she however faces a problem as every restaurant refuses her entry because of the dog. After roaming around and not being able to eat, Yeo-reum eventually settles in a park. Giving Genie water, she starts having takeout.Checking her phone, she sees Si-wan and Eun-chae have confirmed their relationship. The news distracts and upsets her, and she doesn’t notice when Genie suddenly runs off. Yeo-reum runs after him, but he disappears within a moment.Yeo-reum calls the agency and searches frantically until a nearby restaurant owner contacts her using the phone number on Genie’s collar, placed by Yeon-seok. She rushes to the restaurant, crying when she finds Genie.However, when she tries to leave, the dog refuses and lies down outside. She recalls how Genie has repeatedly done the same outside various restaurants during their trip. Now, seeing him not moving at all, she grows worried and takes him to a hospital, where he gets admitted and is kept under watch.Feeling guilty, Yeo-reum reviews her photos of Genie and notices that every location where he has refused to move has a picture of the same man. She visits the last restaurant where Genie was found and sees the man’s face in a photo.Episode 4 of My Lovely Journey ends with that man running through a forest, being chased by another man wielding a knife.My Lovely Journey's episodes 1 to 4 are now available for streaming on Viki.