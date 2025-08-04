My Lovely Journey: When will episodes 3-4 release, and what to expect

The first two episodes of My Lovely Journey premiere on Channel A on August 2 and 3, 2025. The drama is adapted from Mahiro Harada's Japanese novel Welcome Back, Traveler and stars Gong Seung-yeon, Yoo Jun-sang, Kim Jae-young.My Lovely Journey centers on Kang Yeo-reum, a former idol, as she navigates the uncertainties of her career. She embarks on a path of emotional healing and self-discovery by helping others embark on meaningful journeys of their own.My Lovely Journey airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:20 pm KST on Channel A. Episodes 3 and 4 of the series are scheduled to broadcast on August 9 and 10, 2025. The preview of My Lovely Journey's episode 3 and 4 teases Yeo-reum continuing her solo vlog in Buyeo and growing more involved with the mysterious woman who resembles Kate. Meanwhile, Yeon-seok approaches Oh Sang-sik with a proposal to edit Yeo-reum’s vlog and provides her a proper vlogging camera with a mic, setting the stage for the two to grow closer.My Lovely Journey episodes 1 &amp; 2 recap: After a viral mishap ends her show, Yeo-reum begins an unexpected solo vlog journey and confronts her fading dreamsMy Lovely Journey follows Kang Yeo-reum (Gong Seung-yeon), a former idol who has transitioned into broadcasting after her girl group disbands. For the past five years, she has worked as the host of a travel show while trying to break into acting.Always smiling and never one to complain, Yeo-reum endures verbal mistreatment from the show’s director without protest. Unlike her former groupmates who have moved on to new agencies, Yeo-reum has stayed loyal to her original, now-struggling agency—barely surviving with only three employees who rely solely on her.The first episode of My Lovely Journey opens with Yeo-reum shooting an episode for her travel show. During filming, a local man offers her a homemade drink. Though hesitant, she drinks it upon the director's insistence.The beverage triggers an allergic reaction and gives her a lisp. Despite her discomfort, the shoot continues. While promoting the show’s sponsor, her mispronunciation becomes evident. Later, the crew is attacked by a swarm of bees, and Yeo-reum gets stung, resulting in hospitalization.Still from My Lovely Journey (Image via Viki)Meanwhile, in this episode of My Lovely Journey, Lee Yeon-seok (Kim Jae-yeong), the editor of the travel show, proposes dubbing over the mispronunciation during post-production. However, the director rejects the idea and orders the episode to air as-is. The segment goes viral online, turning into a meme. The sponsor, unhappy with the incident, pulls out, and as a result, the travel show gets cancelled.Losing the show places Yeo-reum and her agency in serious trouble. O Sang-sik (Yoo Joon-sang), the head of her company and her manager, confronts the show’s director and producers.During the meeting, the director shifts the blame onto Yeo-reum. However, Yeon-seok steps in, presenting footage that proves the director has forced Yeo-reum to drink the suspicious beverage and abandoned the crew during the bee attack. Though Sang-sik defends Yeo-reum, he later feels helpless about what to do for her career.Elsewhere, Yeo-reum reminisces about her trainee and idol days, particularly how her fellow member Ko Eun-chae has always been the center of attention, ambitious, and constantly in the spotlight. Yeo-reum, filled with regret, mourns the current state of her career.The next day, a Korean-American woman named Kate reaches out to Yeo-reum’s company with an offer. She asks Yeo-reum, whom she is a fan of, to film a travel vlog around Buyeo County for her as she herself can't visit.Yeo-reum is hesitant since it’s not an official show or acting gig. But her manager urges her to accept the offer due to the high pay. Later, Yeo-reum agrees and requests a filming crew and a makeup person to go along with her.Sang-sik refuses, only giving her travel expenses, and insists she do it alone. Feeling abandoned, Yeo-reum is heartbroken. Sang-sik, however, is firm, telling her that he doesn't think she has a future in broadcasting and hands her the month’s payment, effectively letting her go. With that, the first episode of My Lovely Journey ends.Episode 2 of My Lovely Journey rewinds a few moments before this emotional exchange. Yeo-reum, sitting in her room, reflects on her trainee days and remembers her father's words before she leaves for Seoul. He has told her not to return home until she’s successful.Now, questioning what &quot;success&quot; really means, she realizes she has no choice but to accept the Buyeo project. Meanwhile, Sang-sik encounters Yeon-seok at his ex-wife’s restaurant. He learns that Yeon-seok has been fired for whistleblowing against the director and defending Yeo-reum. The two bond over a meal, a treat from Sang-sik.Meanwhile, in this episode of My Lovely Journey, Yeo-reum arrives at the restaurant and has a conversation with Sang-sik. Yeon-seok sees through the glass window of the restaurant.The next day, Yeo-reum waits at the train station, unsure of where to go. She wears a beaded bracelet Kate sent her. An older woman sits beside her and offers her some eggs. Upon noticing the bracelet, she mentions that the beads are made from the fruit of a tree native to Buyeo. Intrigued, Yeo-reum listens to her story and decides to go to Buyeo.Still from My Lovely Journey (Image via Viki)Upon arriving in Buyeo, she feels disoriented and heads to a convenience store to charge her phone. She buys a bowl of ramyeon, but accidentally spills it on herself.The store receptionist, a young man and film student, recognizes her and uploads a picture of her online. When he approaches and asks if she is from the girl group Flower, Yeo-reum panics and flees, forgetting her phone.Coincidentally, the store owner and Yeon-seok follow each other on social media. Yeon-seok sees the receptionist's post and immediately alerts Sang-sik, who is extremely worried and in distress about Yeo-reum’s disappearance. Yeon-seok calls and warns the receptionist not to touch the phone. Thinking about Yeo-reum, he later watches Yeo-reum's old travel show clips that he had edited, and smiles.Meanwhile, Yeo-reum continues to wander the town, still lost and hungry. She stumbles into a local restaurant run by an elderly woman who offers her food and a place to stay for the night.The woman turns out to be the grandmother of the convenience store guy. Upon returning home, he gives Yeo-reum her phone. His grandmother also notices the bracelet and tells Yeo-reum more about the tree and its significance.The next morning, Yeo-reum sets off to find the tree, vlogging the entire journey for Kate. Following the directions given by the grandmother, she eventually locates the tree.As she films and speaks about it, she spots a woman who looks exactly like Kate approaching her. Initially thinking it is Kate, Yeo-reum is startled when the woman doesn't react and scolds her for filming her without permission. Confused, Yeo-reum tries to follow her, but the mysterious woman disappears.At the same time, Sang-sik and Yeon-seok arrive in Buyeo. Sang-sik calls Yeo-reum, and they meet. He scolds her for disappearing and making everyone worry. She fires back, reminding him that he is the one who has told her she had no future in broadcasting, which has always been her life.Frustrated, Sang-sik tells her that broadcasting is only a part of her life. It is one chapter she may have lost, but her story isn’t over. He encourages her to prepare for the next chapter and win the next game.Yeo-reum finally understands his words. She realizes that all along, she has been treating every challenge as her final shot, forgetting that people around her are still cheering for her. In that moment, she comes to terms with the idea that as long as there are people who support her, she can always keep trying and always prepare to win the next game. On this note, episode 2 of My Lovely Journey concludes.Episodes 1 and 2 of My Lovely Journey are now available for streaming on Viki.