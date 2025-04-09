“100 Days my Prince reunion” — Fans excited as Kim Jae-young and Nam Ji-hyun are reported to lead a new TVING romcom drama The Analects

Nam Ji-hyun and Kim Jae-young are set to star in the upcoming romantic comedy The Analects. This 12-episode series promises a blend of classic Eastern philosophy and contemporary humor.

Ad

The drama follows Yeon-su, a conservative woman raised in a traditional household, who finds her world turned upside down when she meets a man working in the unconventional field of adult products. As the two navigate their contrasting values and lifestyles, the story unfolds into a witty and heartfelt exploration of personal growth, relationships, and modern-day taboos—infused with references to The Analects of Confucius.

Nam Ji-hyun will portray Yeon-su, a principled and reserved marketing professional who has upheld a life of chastity. Joining her is Kim Jae-young, taking on the male lead in what marks another romantic comedy challenge after last year’s The Judge from Hell.

Ad

Trending

The Analects is directed by Kim Ye-ji, who previously helmed JTBC’s Woman Living Misfortune, with the script penned by Ahn Sae-bom, known for Soundtrack #1. Produced by Gline, a Kakao Entertainment subsidiary, the drama is eyeing an OTT release and is scheduled to begin filming in the latter half of the year.

Fans are excited to see Nam Ji-hyun and Kim Jae-young in The Analects.

"Oooh 100 Days my Prince reunion" said one fan.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

More fans shared:

"Brother and sister n late joseon reincarnated as lovers I'm well seated for them" observed another.

"I hope no one dies this season , 100 days my prince bro and sister crumps" responded another.

Fans are happy to have the sibling duo from 100 Days My Prince as leads in the upcoming drama.

"the chemistry will be amazing i can feel it" another fan said.

Ad

"NAM JIHYUN BOOKED AND BUSY !! OMG I SHOULD CELEBRATE THISS" commented another.

"Jihyun going back to her romcom roots with Jaeyoung is a welcome news..but they used to be siblings in 100dmp" reacted another.

More about Nam Ji-hyun and Kim Jae-young

Nam Ji-hyun embarked on her acting journey as a child actress, debuting in the 2004 television series Say You Love Me. She is known for her versatility across genres, from rom-com hits like Shopping King Louis and 100 Days My Prince to legal series like Suspicious Partner.

Ad

Ad

In 2017, Nam Ji-hyun starred alongside Ji Chang-wook in the legal drama Suspicious Partner, portraying Eun Bong-hee, a spirited and determined trainee prosecutor. The following year, she appeared in the historical romance 100 Days My Prince as Yeon Hong-shim, a resilient and resourceful woman entangled in a royal intrigue.

She most recently anchored SBS’s Good Partner and served as MC of the inaugural KGMA while currently filming KBS2’s My Secret Romance alongside Moon Sang-min.

Ad

In 2013, Kim Jae-young debuted in the film No Breathing, portraying Dae-chan. He continued to build his filmography with roles in Kundo: Age of the Rampant as Geum-san and Derailed as Kang Sung-hoon.

Ad

Kim Jae-young has been featured in dramas such as Love is Beautiful, Life is Wonderful, Love in Contract, and a recent appearance in Netflix’s Foolish. In 2024, Kim portrayed Han Da-on in The Judge from Hell. He is set to appear as Lee Yeon-seok in the upcoming series My Lovely Journey.

More details are awaited on The Analects.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author prachi senapati Prachi specializes in covering K-pop and K-drama as a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda. A graduate with triple majors in Psychology, English, and Performing Arts, Prachi has previously written for Essentially Sports.



For Prachi, maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethical reporting is of utmost importance. She prioritizes extensive research by delving deep into primary sources to ensure the information she provides is comprehensive and trustworthy. Prachi supplements her research with her own knowledge about the topic and cross-checks every fact as part of her reporting process.



A K-pop fan and cultural studies enthusiast, Prachi is deeply familiar with the Hallyu landscape and its global influence. It was BTS' Blood Sweat and Tears music video that piqued her interest in the group and their culture. Thus, when the opportunity arose to pursue her interests and write about them, Prachi seized it.



When not writing, Prachi likes to dance and is professionally trained in the art form. Know More