"5th gen leaders"— Fans react as JYP group KickFlip's 'Flip It, Kick it!' enters top 3 of Hanteo Charts' highest first-day debut album sales

On Monday, January 20, JYP Entertainment's boy group, KickFlip, released their debut track, Mama Said, the lead single from their debut mini-album, Flip It, Kick It!, along with its music video. The song was well received by K-pop fans and other netizens, achieving commercial success.

The mini-album Flip It, Kick It! has now entered the top three of Hanteo Charts' highest first-day sales for a debut album, as per an X post by @kickflip_charts. They have sold around 243,949 copies of their single and are still counting. This achievement also makes KickFlip the artist with the highest first-day sales for a debut album under JYP Entertainment.

Many fans and netizens were impressed with the group's potential showcased through their debut, Mama Said, praising everything from the song's qualities to the choreography. One fan on X wrote:

"that's 5th gen leaders right there"

Soon after the track's release, netizens couldn't stop talking about the group and the music video for Mama Said.

"Best 5th gen debut i fear i just stan them 2 days ago..." said a fan on X.

"Okay, I’m officially a fan, They went off with this track," added another fan.

"i speak for us all when i say that this debut absolutely devoured," commented a netizen.

Others talked about their achievement of entering Hanteo's top 3 on the highest first-day sales for debut albums.

"im crying im so proud of them they deserved all the good things in this world," stated a fan.

"My boys did not come to play omg," added an X user.

"Mama said that Super Rookies are coming~," commented a netizen.

"Ahhhhhh so proud of the boys," said another X user.

All you need to know about JYP Entertainment's K-pop boy group, KickFlip

KickFlip is a seven-member K-pop boy group consisting of the members Kyehoon, Amaru, Donghwa, Juwang, Minje, Keiju, and Donghyeon. They debuted under JYP Entertainment on January 20, 2025, with their debut mini-album, Flip It, Kick It!. The group's members are a combination of winners from the reality K-pop survival show LOUD and JYP Entertainment trainees.

LOUD is a 2021 reality K-pop survival show produced by JYP Entertainment and P Nation. The goal of the show was to form two K-pop boy groups from the winners, one under JYP Entertainment and another under P Nation. As a result, some of the winners from LOUD, including Kyehoo, Amaru, Keiju, and Dongyeon, made it into KickFlip's debut lineup.

The group's debut lineup was further strengthened with the addition of three new faces from JYP Entertainment's trainees, namely Donghwa, Juwang, and Minje. The group's name comes from the skateboard trick, where a person kicks and flips a skateboard at a 360-degree angle along its long axis for it to land back on the ground.

Given that many fans and netizens became familiar with most of the group's members through the reality survival show, they are excited to see the group finally debut after over three years. Additionally, with the debut release and its accompanying commercial success, fans are eager to see what KickFlip has in store for them in the future.

