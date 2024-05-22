7 out of 11 songs from RM's upcoming album, 'Right Place, Wrong Person' deemed ineligible for broadcast by KBS

BTS' RM is all set to release his second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, on May 24, 2024. The album holds a total of 11 songs, however, on Wednesday, May 22, KBS Music Review Room revealed seven songs from the album are ineligible to be broadcast by the Korean Broadcasting System due to the use of mature themes.

The title track, Right People, Wrong Place, reportedly to be promoting antisocial and unhealthy values and is therefore illegible to be broadcast by KBS. Additionally, the other six songs contain swear words, profanity, and vulgar expressions, and are therefore not approved by KBS.

Naturally, only the other four songs, including the recently pre-released track, Come Back To Me, are permitted for broadcast and public promotions. Upon learning the recent piece of information about RM's album, fans have been all the more excited about the album.

They are thrilled about the idol's exploration of themes and battle with musical boundaries and conventions.

KBS deems 7 out of 11 songs from RM's upcoming album, Right Place, Wrong Person, ineligible for broadcast due to its mature themes

On May 22, KBS released a music review of BTS RM's upcoming album, Right Place, Wrong Person, and added that seven of the songs from the eleven-piece album are indelible for broadcast.

The same was due to censorship as it consisted of several mature themes that aren't recommended for audiences belonging to all age groups.

Here are all the songs that were deemed ineligible:

Around the World in a Day (ft. Moses Sunny)

LOST!

Groin

Domodachi (feat. Little Simz)

out of love

Nuts

Right People, Wrong Place

On the other hand, the rest of the four songs will be broadcast and promoted through provincial music streaming platforms. Those songs are:

Come back to me

ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll)

Heaven

? (Interlude)

Fans have been quite thrilled about the album following the land of the above-mentioned news. Given that BTS member's earlier mixtapes used to consist of mature themes, they've been hoping for the idol to revisit the same for years now.

Therefore, with the announcement that the idol will be majorly focusing on breaking boundaries and conventions with music, fans have been eager to listen to the album, especially ones that are censored. On the other hand, people are also worried that this might affect the audience that the album would gather.

Regardless, fans have promised to support the idol's comeback. On the other hand, the idol already rolled out one song from the album as a pre-release.

The track, titled Come Back to Me, garnered a lot of attention not only for its impressive vocal and musical qualities but also for its music video. The music video featured some of the most significant actors in the Korean entertainment industry.

Some of them include Kim Minha, Beef's Joseph Lee, Lee Sukhyeong, Kim A-hyun, Choi Seung-yoon, Lee Sang-hee, Kang Gil-woo, and Gi So-you.