"A disappointment" - Early viewer reviews slam Genie, Make A Wish as cultural appropriation backlash ignites over Kim Woo-bin's Iblis character

The highly anticipated Netflix series Genie, Make A Wish, released on October 3, 2025, has faced significant international criticism shortly after its premiere. Starring Bae Suzy and Kim Woo-bin in leading roles, the romantic comedy is centered on a genie.

Played by Kim Woo-bin the character awakens after a thousand years and encounters a cold-hearted woman played by Suzy. The controversy stems from a specific element of Kim Woo-bin's character and it's naming.

Genie, Make A Wish comes under fire from Muslim viewers after Kim Woo-bin's character refers to himself as "Iblis." This name holds significant religious weight within Islamic tradition. In it Iblis is understood as a primary demonic figure, often equated with Shaitaan (Satan/the Devil) mentioned in the Holy Book of the religion.

The current backlash is not the first time the drama has drawn criticism regarding the "Iblis" character. After the release of the series trailer too viewers immediately have reacted to Kim Woo-bin's character mentioning the name "Iblis."

Kim Woo-bin in Genie, Make A Wish (Image via X/@Netflix_PH)

Following the release of the drama, viewers expressed strong disapproval, accusing the production of cultural insensitivity and cultural appropriation. Negative comments quickly accumulated across social media platforms.

The viewers highlighted the perceived disrespect in using a name associated with a figure of evil within a sacred religious context for a romantic comedy character. They expressed disappointment sharing that inclusion of such a name for a hero was insensitive to their faith. One viewer commented,

"So it’s not worth watching #GenieMakeAWish? What a disappointment. Sigh"

The netizens criticized the name as a significant failure by the production and disrespect of cultural and religious sensitivities in its character design and narrative development. They perceived trivialization of a deeply significant religious figure. Many viewers expressed that the naming choice ruined the viewing experience and demonstrated a profound lack of cultural sensitivity.

Adding to the outrage over the character's name, further criticism focused on the drama's apparent lack of research. They complained about what they saw as the conflation of distinct concepts from Islamic and Middle Eastern mythology.

Viewers argued that the script displayed a fundamental ignorance by simultaneously referring to the character as "Iblis," a "genie," and a "jinn". They insisted that these entities are separate and cannot be combined into a single character. This perceived confusion over terminology and narrative elements, led viewers to question the writers' due diligence and preparation for the series.

Genie, Make A Wish: Kim Woo-bin and Suzy Star in fantasy romance of wishes, fate, and forbidden love

Genie, Make A Wish is a fantasy romantic comedy that follows the extraordinary meeting between a human and a spirit confined within a lamp. Kim Woo-bin stars as Genie, who awakens after nearly a millennium, while Suzy portrays Ka-young, a mechanic who finds it difficult to navigate her own emotions.

Their journey begins when Ka-young discovers the lamp, unleashing a series of events intertwined with ancient promises and long-unfulfilled destinies. Iblis is a genie who has been cast into hell for refusing to coexist with humans.

Before his exile, he makes a pact with God that if he can demonstrate humanity’s flaws by corrupting mortals through 3 wishes, he will earn his freedom. For centuries, Iblis succeeds, as every wish leads only to greed, until a selfless girl from the Goryeo era uses her wishes to help others.

Her noble act cements Iblis’s punishment, keeping him imprisoned for 983 years. When Ka-young, the reincarnation of that girl, awakens the lamp, she comes face to face with Iblis. Ka-young is exceptionally intelligent but lacks the ability to feel any emotion.

She lives her life under strict supervision from her grandmother to maintain equilibrium. Iblis sees in her the opportunity to challenge his fate, while Ka-young is drawn into a tense interplay of temptation, choice, and unexpected romance.

Genie, Make A Wish is penned by acclaimed writer Kim Eun-sook, known for Guardian: The Great and Lonely God and Mr. Sunshine. It is directed by Ahn Gil-ho, who previously led Happiness and The Glory.

Genie, Make A Wish is streaming on Netflix.

