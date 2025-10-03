Genie, Make A Wish soundtrack guide: Stray Kids, Bae Suzy, & every track from the Netflix series

Netflix released Genie, Make A Wish on October 3, 2025, with Bae Suzy and Kim Woo-bin in leading roles. Along with the premiere, the official soundtrack album of the drama was unveiled.

The OST brings together a wide mix of artists. The album features various K-pop groups to solo vocalists, including Suzy, Stray Kids, (G)I-DLE, Kwon Jin-ah, Ha Hyun-sang, Viola, and So Soo-bin and more.

The OSTs are structured to reflect the tone and themes of the drama, ranging from powerful nu-metal sounds to gentle ballads and orchestral instrumentals. The album is completed with a range of instrumental compositions that underline the series’ fantasy-driven narrative.

Full OST lineup for Netflix's Genie, Make A Wish: Songs, artists, and production credits

Genie, Make A Wish's original soundtrack opens with GENIE, performed by Stray Kids’ Han, Felix, and I.N. The track blends nu-metal sounds with mystical tones to mirror the series’ magical premise. Suzy and So Soo-bin's track A Night Full of You, a dreamy ballad that evokes intimacy and comfort in the dark.

Still from Genie, Make A Wish (Image via Netflix)

(G)I-DLE’s Soyeon and Yuqi add their edge to GAME, an electronic number with an addictive rhythm. LOVER by Ha Hyun-sang layers classical guitar, piano, and strings to create a warm portrayal of longing. Below is a detailed guide to all tracks and credits:

GENIE – Han, Felix, I.N (Stray Kids) A Night Full of You – Suzy, So Soo-bin GAME – Soyeon, Yuqi ((G)I-DLE) LOVER – Ha Hyun-sang Answer – Viola Your Another Name – Kwon Jin-ah Genie, Make A Wish Title Theme – Byun Dong-wook A Strange Story – Lee Byung-jin A Girl of Clay – Kim Wan-jung Three Wishes – Byun Dong-wook Unable to Adapt – Lee Byung-jin A Love That Will Come True – Jin Myeong-yong Iblis – Shin Min-yong Death Grim Reaper – Song Yu-dam Desert Storm – Mamagorilla The Evil One – Gu Ji-hyung Punishment – Jin Myeong-yong Testament – Son Han-mook Jeon In – Jin Myeong-yong Destiny to Come True – Shin Min-yong

Beyond the vocal contributions, Genie, Make A Wish's soundtrack also includes a wide array of instrumental pieces. These tracks enhance the mood of the drama, with themes ranging from mystical and dramatic to emotional and contemplative. Composers such as Byun Dong-wook, Lee Byung-jin, Shin Min-yong, and Jin Myeong-yong add depth with orchestral and piano-driven arrangements.

Still from Genie, Make A Wish (Image via Netflix)

Genie, Make A Wish's OST was produced by Ma Ju-hee under Studio MaeumC, with project management by Kang Yeon-hee. Marketing was overseen by Yang Ji-hyun, and administration handled by Kim Cho-rong.

Recording of the tracks took place at JYP Studios, Gaenari Sound, Choi Lab Sound, Submarin-o, and Joon’s Room, with mixing by Hong Seong-jun and Lee Kyung-ho. Mastering of the album was completed by Park Jun and Do Jeong-hoe at Soundmax.

What is the plot of Genie, Make A Wish?

Still from Genie, Make A Wish (Image via Netflix)

Genie, Make A Wish is a fantasy romantic comedy centered on the encounter between a human and a spirit bound to a lamp. Kim Woo-bin plays Genie, who awakens after nearly a thousand years, while Suzy stars as Ka-young, a mechanic who struggles to understand emotions. Their story begins when she discovers the lamp, setting off a chain of events tied to ancient promises and unfulfilled destinies.

At the heart of the narrative is Iblis, the genie once cast into hell for rejecting coexistence with humans. Before his banishment, he struck an agreement with God that if he could prove humanity’s flaws by corrupting mortals with three wishes, he would be spared.

For centuries, every wish ended in greed, until one selfless girl from the Goryeo era used her wishes for others. Her sacrifice sealed Iblis’s punishment, and he was locked away for 983 years. Ga-young, the reincarnation of that girl, crosses paths with Iblis when she awakens the lamp.

Known for her brilliance but unable to feel guilt, she has lived under strict guidance from her grandmother to maintain balance in her life. When Iblis reappears, he sees in her a chance to overturn his fate, while she finds herself drawn into a struggle between temptation, choice, and unexpected affection.

The series comes from writer Kim Eun-sook, known for Guardian: The Great and Lonely God and Mr. Sunshine, and is directed by Ahn Gil-ho, who previously helmed Happiness and The Glory. All of 13 episodes Genie, Make A Wish are available for streaming on Netflix.

