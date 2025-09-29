"WHAT DO YOU MEAN?"- SEVENTEEN'S Mingyu's messy hair moment and "I'm trynna sin with you" lyric in 'Pretty woman' MV leaves fans speechless

The music video for SEVENTEEN members S.Coups and Mingyu's track 5, 4, 3 (Pretty woman) ft. Lay Bankz has generated significant attention. Releasing on September 29, 2025, one particular brief, suggestive scene involving Mingyu in the MV has created a frenzy among the fans.

The video segment in question features Mingyu walking down a road while engaged in a text message conversation on his phone. This moment is accompanied by the song lyric that is playing in the background,

"Every sunday baby, i'm trynna sin with you; my goodness i've been prayin', i'm breakin' all the rules,"

Immediately following this lyrical line, a woman is seen pulling Mingyu out of the frame of the screen. Upon his reappearance in the next scene, the artist's hair is visibly disheveled, and his facial expression looks flushed.

This sequence, juxtaposing the lyrics with the visual depiction of his exit and subsequent return with a changed appearance, has led to intense speculation and reaction from the fanbase. The suggestive nature of the scene and the lyric has dominated social media discourse surrounding the release.

The fans waste no time flooding timelines with unfiltered reactions. They have expressed surprise and excitement over the unexpected mature thematic element. One fan comments,

""Every Sunday baby", "I'm trynna sin with you", "my goddess, I've been prayin' ", "I'm breakin' all the rules" WHAT DO YOU MEAN??? WHAT DO YOU MEAN?????"

Sab♡ @Snyng_sybl "Every Sunday baby", "I'm trynna sin with you", "my goddess, I've been prayin' ", "I'm breakin' all the rules" WHAT DO YOU MEAN??? WHAT DO YOU MEAN????? CxM HYPE VIBES OUT NOW #543_다가온다_쿱스민규_하입바이브 #CxM_HYPEVIBES @pledis_17

Fans immediately picked up on the intended implication, linking the idol's messy appearance with the suggestive lyrics. Others highlighted the overall mature and provocative tone adopted by the SEVENTEEN duo in the song. The unexpected combination has left fans screaming.

𐙚 bea ✧˖~ @minwoneandonly "every sunday baby, i'm trynna sin with you; my goodness i've been prayin', i'm breakin' all the rules"⁉️ 😳

sasya 。 @sunzrise "every sunday baby, i'm trynna sin with you" excuse me sir??? 😭

pibi ఇ @pbforsoongyu mingyu’s hair all over the place after getting pulled by a woman then cheol’s lyrics abt riding… gyucheol i know what you are

Fans can not hold back their shock and amusement after seeing Mingyu being pulled into what looked like a make-out scene in the music video. Some fans treat it like history in the making, calling him the first SEVENTEEN member to have such a moment on screen. Others joke about how no one could have predicted this for 2025. A few fans admit they would've laughed if someone told them this was coming a year ago.

nini ⚡️HYPE VIBES 🍒🐶 @jenminini MINGYU FIRST SEVENTEEN MEMBER TO MAKE OUT IN A MV!!!!!

wonw⚯̮ @wonnottwo getting a make-out visual for mingyu wasn’t in my 2025 bingo card, but it’s a welcome surprise ☺️😜

misa @maesvto if u told me last year that mingyu would be making out with a woman off screen in the new comeback video i would have laughed in ur face

wiwi @Quwarichi average female reaction to kim mingyu

SEVENTEEN's S.Coups and Mingyu launch sub-unit CxM with debut mini-album HYPE VIBES

SEVENTEEN members S.Coups and Mingyu have officially formed sub-unit CxM and released their debut mini-album, HYPE VIBES. The album released on September 29 at 6 pm KST across all major online music platforms.

The lead single of the album 5, 4, 3 (Pretty woman) featuring American singer and rapper Lay Bankz is a retro-pop anthem charged with disco flair. According to The Chosun Daily, the song lyric interpolates Roy Orbison's classic Oh, Pretty Woman with a flirty, modern twist.

The music video for 5, 4, 3 (Pretty woman) is set against a dreamy Los Angeles backdrop. It humorously captures the emotional pull of attraction, showing S.Coups and Mingyu encountering various women everywhere they go. In the video Lay Bankz also makes a surprise cameo.

The 6-track album is presented as a full-bodied introduction to CxM's world of "rhythm, romance, and real connection,". Both the SEVENTEEN members are credited as writers and producers across all 6 tracks, making a deeply personal debut. The entire tracklist for S.Coups and Mingyu's (CxM) debut mini-album HYPE VIBES is as follows:

Fiesta

5, 4, 3 (Pretty woman) (feat. Lay Bankz)

Worth it

For you

Young again

Earth

While the duo's core identity draws from their hip-hop unit background, HYPE VIBES showcases the sub-unit's range beyond the title track.

Fiesta and Worth it turn up the swagger with an exhibition of hip-hop bravado. In contrast, the track For you melts into a feeling of pop sweetness. The duo then offers Young again, which blends youthful nostalgia with a rock edge. Finally, the album closes out with Earth, a song that delivers a high-energy EDM punch.

