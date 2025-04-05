"As if the biceps aren't enough already" Fans go wild as SEVENTEEN's Joshua reveals new cross tattoo

SEVENTEEN's Joshua had fans buzzing after his appearance at Tecate Pal Norte on April 4, 2025 (local time). While delivering performance in a white sleeveless top, sharp-eyed fans spotted a new addition to his look — a cross tattoo on the inner side of his right bicep.

Photos and videos from the event quickly circulated online, with many fans expressing excitement over the fresh ink. The simple yet striking tattoo, paired with Joshua’s toned arms, sent social media into a frenzy, with fans swooning over his evolving style. One fan wrote,

"And as if the biceps arent enough already... HE ALSO HAS A CROSS TATTOO ON THEM??? joshua hong u need to calm down"

"A new tattoo? A FREAKING NEW TATTOO?? PLS TELL ME THAT'S REAL TATTOO AND NOT A STICKER" commented another fan.

"Joshua looking fine af~ Also new tattoo?!! It looks almost new fresh cus i see redmarks around it a bit?!" mentioned an X user.

"Joshua rocking a new cross tattoo on his bicep? I literally don't know where to look anymore. the tattoo? or do I focus on his ridiculous biceps? or just give up and stare at the floor to avoid the intense amount of chaos he's causing with this?" said one netizen.

"After being surprised two times by joshua tattoos i wonder if he has other tattoos on his body but we just dont discover it now, but what if he got this tatoo on his tumb...." read a comment on X.

As fans continue to share clips and reactions, the cross tattoo has already become one of the most talked-about highlights of SEVENTEEN’s Tecate Pal Norte performance. Many expressed excitement, commenting on how the tattoo complemented his striking visuals.

"Joshua is getting more and more teased offline when he appears and makes a big splash. Yesterday he suddenly got a cover on White Day, now he appears exposing a new tattoo on his big biceps" wrote this X user.

"JOSHUA CROSS TATTOO AND I'M SO HERE FOR IT!!! HUHUHU JOSHUA I LOVE YOU SO MUCH, MY HANDSOME MAN!" shared one fan.

"Being a joshushushu trains patience & gentleness almost like a shua mindset?! weeks of no updates, a random appearance in other member's content then suddenly a drop of exposed jarms & a NEW tattoo like a gift for our patience then cycle repeats" mentioned this netizen.

"What the fffffffffff? Joshua got another tattoo? On his arm?????? Wait, wait, hold on! It's way too much for me to take in right now" added an individual on X.

SEVENTEEN makes history as first K-pop headliner at Tecate Pa'l Norte 2025 as Joshua reveals another tattoo

However, this is not SEVENTEEN's Joshua first tattoo. During the Singapore stop of SEVENTEEN's 2025 world tour, SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE, held in January 2025, he revealed another tattoo. Wearing a sleeveless singlet under his top, he removed the outer layer during the performance, allowing fans to notice the tattoo.

A few days later, during a video call fansign, the idol confirmed its existence and meaning. Joshua explained that it was a Gemini symbol, representing SEVENTEEN's debut date of May 26. He also mentioned that he had gotten the tattoo a long time ago.

On April 4, 2025, SEVENTEEN headlined the Tecate Pa’l Norte festival at Parque Fundidora in Monterrey, Mexico, marking a historic milestone as the first K-pop artist to do so as per South Korean media outlet Chosun Biz. Comprising members S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino, SEVENTEEN was the sole K-pop act participating in this year’s event.

The group’s participation received significant attention from local media outlets as per the outlet. Telediario emphasized that SEVENTEEN's appearance represented a landmark moment for the Mexican entertainment industry and suggested it could pave the way for future performances by other K-pop artists. The outlet further noted the group's substantial influence within the K-pop industry and its growing global reach.

Chosun Biz reported that music publication Mundo Indie highlighted Seventeen’s scheduled performance as a major feature of the festival. It indicated that their presence reflected the event’s expansion into more diverse music genres and its increasing appeal among younger audiences.

Similarly, Milenio introduced SEVENTEEN as one of the most prominent K-pop groups globally. It also expressed confidence that their performance would become one of the most memorable moments of the festival, according to Chosun Biz. MVS Noticias added that SEVENTEEN’s stage was expected to bring considerable joy to fans and reinforce the influence of K-pop within the region.

SEVENTEEN’s performance was scheduled for day 1 of the 3-day event, beginning at 8:20 pm local time. They were expected to deliver an hour-long set showcasing their musical versatility and stage presence as per Chosun Biz. Fan anticipation reached a high lead-up to the performance, with many expressing excitement and gratitude across social media platforms.

Pledis Entertainment stated that the group had prepared a stage designed to highlight SEVENTEEN’s diverse talents, blending dynamic performances with creative musical arrangements as per Chosun Biz. The agency encouraged audiences to look forward to a performance reflecting the group’s extensive musical spectrum.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN members Hoshi and Woozi have announced on March 20, that they will begin their mandatory military service in the second half of 2025. Group member Jeonghan already has enlisted in September 2024, and Wonwoo is scheduled to enlist on April 3, 2025. Wonwoo will fulfill his service as a public service worker rather than as an active-duty soldier.

