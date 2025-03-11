"I hope we'll get the stage" — Fans react as Tecate Pa'l Norte 2025 seemingly teases a Seventeen's Vernon x Charli XCX collaboration

On March 11, 2025, Tecate Pa'l Norte teased a potential collaboration between Seventeen and British singer Charli XCX. Pa'l Norte posted a series of photos on Instagram, teasing likely collaborations at the festival. One of those was a performance with Seventeen's Vernon and the Grammy award-winning English artist.

The image was a black and white poster with the artists' images, including A. G. Cook and Rina Sawayama. The name of the song was written in fine print at the bottom right of the photo. This Instagram post sparked a conversation online among fans who grew curious and hopeful that those collaborations would happen at the festival.

Fans of both artists were surprised at the announcement and took to X to express their excitement:

"i think theyre just manifesting it yet but also i hope we'll get the stage."

"OMG????? WHAT!!? WHAT THE ACTUAL FCK OMG YES PLEASE," a user wrote.

"life is good everything is okay the world is peaceful nature is healing love is blooming," a fan replied.

"i am lightheaded bc i literally love this song so much WERE GETTING IT LIVE F*CK," another fan wrote.

This remix song was first released in 2022 as a part of the 'Pocket Remixes' for Charli XCX's original track Beg for You ft. Rina Sawayama. Since the remix's release, there has been no live performance, and fans are excited to see a live performance should it really happen at the upcoming Tecate Pa'l Norte music festival.

"why is nobody talking about thisssss," a user wrote.

"God ive begged for this day," a fan wrote.

"ok we are back we are so back," another fan replied.

Are Seventeen's Vernon and Charli XCX collaborating for a new song?

The Instagram post features a Spanish caption that translates to "Manifesting any of these fusions to happen on the #TecatePalNorte stage," teasing several potential collaboration performances at the upcoming festival. The post teases a performance of Charli XCX's 2022 song Beg For You ft. Rina Sawayama, Vernon, and A. G. Cook. However, neither artist has officially announced the collaboration yet.

Seventeen is one of the headliners at the three-day Tecate Pa'l Norte music festival, which will take place in Monterrey, Nuevo León, in Mexico from April 4 to 6. The K-pop group will take the stage on April 4, whereas Charli XCX will perform on April 6.

Seventeen is the first-ever K-pop group to perform at this music festival. Seventeen members Jeonghan and Wonwoo will not be a part of the festival as they are on a hiatus following their mandatory military enlistment.

