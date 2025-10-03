Who is Fan Shiqi? Zhao Lusi’s Love's Ambition faces backlash amid actor’s alleged claims linked to Alan Yu Menglong’s death

Adrian Fan aka Fan Shiqi who plays a minor supporting role in Zhao Lusi's comeback drama Love's Ambition is a Chinese actor and singer. Born on March 23, 1992, in Baicheng, Jilin, China, he begins his career as a contestant on The Voice China. Through the show he gains early recognition and went on to win several singing competitions.

He made his acting debut in 2011 with the drama They Are Flying. Over time, he became known for projects such as Guardians of the Dafeng (2024), Table Tennis (2019), and Buliangren (2016). Fan also appeared in the season 2 of Call Me By Fire, which expanded his popularity. Recently, however, his career came under scrutiny following the sudden death of Chinese actor Yu Menglong (Alan Yu).

Menglong’s passing on September 11, 2024, was officially described as an accident after he fell from a building. Reports stated that the fall came after the acto reportedly attended a gathering with over ten people. Authorities described the incident as an accident, with early reports pointing to alcohol involvement.

Despite this, speculation has circulated online, with some alleging foul play. Online discussions soon linked Fan Shiqi to the tragedy after a circulated list of 17 attendees from the gathering included his name.

Viral videos and audio clips from that night, including one where a voice alleged to be Shiqi’s is heard shouting, “Spit it out, hurry! Hu Haiyang, knock yourself out!”, fueled suspicion online. Though unverified, these claims created widespread backlash. As a result, Shiqi’s presence in Zhao Lusi’s new drama Love’s Ambition has drawn intense criticism.

Netizens have protested against his appearance in Love's Ambition. They demand his removal from future episodes noting that his image has already been cut from promotional materials. His involvement in Love's Ambition has become a point of controversy, directly affecting the drama’s reception despite its otherwise strong ratings.

Fan Shiqi in Love's Ambition (Image via Viki)

Yu Menglong's death sparks conspiracy theories as Fan Shiqi faces backlash and Zhao Lusi's Love's Ambition gets caught in controversy

For those unaware, Yu Menglong’s was found dead at the foot of a building after attending a small get-together the night before. While officials declared the incident an accident possibly linked to alcohol, doubts persisted online. Menglong’s mother was also alleged to write a letter suggesting foul play, which fueled demands for further investigation.

Details about the gathering have been widely debated. A circulated list named 17 attendees, including Fan Shiqi, which intensified speculation about his involvement. Viral videos and audio recordings, though unverified, depicted possible altercations and claims of someone chasing the late actor.

Social media platforms have amplified these suspicions, leading to conspiracy theories and protests calling for accountability. The fallout has had a direct effect on Shiqi’s career. His concert tour has suffered heavily, reportedly with only 15 tickets sold at his Chengdu stop in Sichuan. Netizens have remarked that he appears to have lost fan support as well as industry backing, commenting that his career has entered freefall.

The backlash has also spread to his acting projects. Shiqi was cast in a minor supporting role in Zhao Lusi’s comeback project Love's Ambition (also known as Xu Wo Yao Yan or Let Me Shine). The drama, premieres on September 26, 2024. It tells the story of Xu Yan (played by Zhao Lusi), a celebrated TV host who marries wealthy businessman Shen Hao Ming (William Chan).

While admired as a perfect couple, the pair struggle due to conflicting backgrounds and beliefs. After Xu Yan decides to divorce Hao Ming, he comes to realize her importance and sets out to win her back.

#LovesAmbition tells the story of Xu Yan and Shen Hao Ming, whose seemingly "perfect marriage" unravels, leading to a tug-of-war of emotions as they peel away pretenses and search for their true selves. From a contemporary female perspective, the drama offers distinctive and

Love's Ambition quickly rose in popularity, recording high ratings and praise for both its story and the chemistry between Zhao Lusi and William Chan. However, the controversy surrounding Shiqi’s minor supporting role has cast a shadow over its success.

Protest movements online have pushed for boycotts, with fans of Yu Menglong particularly vocal against seeing Shiqi on screen. Reports suggest that while he still appears in the episodes of Love's Ambition, his promotional presence has been cut. His screen time may get also reduced in the coming weeks.

The case has also resurfaced discussions about Zhao Lusi’s own challenges. In December 2024, a post accused her agency of subjecting her to physical and mental abuse, which reportedly led to a sharp decline in her health.

Since then, Zhao has worked toward recovery, returning to promotional events, variety shows, and drama filming. Love’s Ambition marks a major part of her comeback, and she has been praised for her emotional performance.

Despite this, the drama’s image has been dented by the controversy. Netizens continue to allege foul play in Yu Menglong’s death, with videos, photos, and theories circulating online.

Many have also questioned whether those present at the gathering were directly involved in the actor’s demise. While no official new statements have been made, protests and demands for a reinvestigation persist.

At present, Love's Ambition remains popular with viewers, blending romance, ambition, and tension through Zhao Lusi and William Chan’s performances. As the Love's Ambition continues to air with strong ratings, it remains entangled in the ongoing backlash. Fan Shiqi’s alleged involvement in Yu Menglong’s final night has overshadowed much of the publicity, with many fans calling for justice for the late actor.

