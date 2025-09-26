  • home icon
  • When and where to watch Zhao Lusi's Love’s Ambition? Full release schedule, airtime, plot, cast, & everything to know

When and where to watch Zhao Lusi's Love’s Ambition? Full release schedule, airtime, plot, cast, & everything to know

By Adrija Chakraborty
Published Sep 26, 2025 09:59 GMT
Zhao Lusi and William Chan in Love's Ambition (Image via X/@WeTVOfficial)
Zhao Lusi and William Chan in Love’s Ambition (Image via X/@WeTVOfficial)

Zhao Lusi’s latest Chinese drama Love’s Ambition officially premiered on WeTV on September 26, 2025. The series, set to conclude on October 10, 2025, is available for streaming on TencentVideo, WeTV, and Viki.

The drama series follows a celebrated television host who rises from a modest upbringing to success and marries a man from a privileged background. Their picture-perfect marriage, however, eventually ends in separation. As she rebuilds her life and he realizes his true feelings, they embark on a journey of self-discovery, love, and reconciliation.

Love's Ambition, also known as Let Me Shine, stars Zhao Lusi and William Chan in the lead roles. Announcing the release, WeTV shared a post on X with the caption:

“In love’s hunt, who will fall first? Xu Yan and Shen Haoming’s thrilling love hunt begins. #LovesAmbition Premieres Today on WeTV exclusively. Starring #ZhaoLusi #ChenWeiting.”
Love’s Ambition full release schedule

Love’s Ambition debuted with its first 4 episodes on September 26, 2025, at 10 am (CST). The series has a total of 32 episodes, each approximately 45 minutes long. Two new episodes will be released daily, Monday through Sunday, following the release schedule, until the series finale on October 10. On Viki, however, the show will be accessible starting September 28.

Still from Love's Ambition (Image via WeTV)
Still from Love’s Ambition (Image via WeTV)
EpisodeRelease Date
1Sep 26, 2025
2Sep 26, 2025
3Sep 26, 2025
4Sep 26, 2025
5Sep 27, 2025
6Sep 27, 2025
7Sep 28, 2025
8Sep 28, 2025
9Sep 29, 2025
10Sep 29, 2025
11Sep 30, 2025
12Sep 30, 2025
13Oct 01, 2025
14Oct 01, 2025
15Oct 02, 2025
16Oct 02, 2025
17Oct 03, 2025
18Oct 03, 2025
19Oct 04, 2025
20Oct 04, 2025
21Oct 05, 2025
22Oct 05, 2025
23Oct 06, 2025
24Oct 06, 2025
25Oct 07, 2025
26Oct 07, 2025
27Oct 08, 2025
28Oct 08, 2025
29Oct 09, 2025
30Oct 09, 2025
31Oct 10, 2025
32Oct 10, 2025
Zhao Lusi and William Chan star in Love’s Ambition: The plot, cast, and more

Still from Love's Ambition (Image via WeTV)
Still from Love’s Ambition (Image via WeTV)

Love’s Ambition is adapted from Zhang Yue Ran’s (张悦然) novel Da Qiao Xiao Qiao (大乔小乔). The drama follows the life of Xu Yan, raised by her grandmother in a small town. Through hard work and determination, she secures admission into a prestigious university and later establishes a successful career in the city, ultimately achieving fame.

Her journey brings her to Shen Hao Ming, a man from an affluent background with a flourishing career. Despite their contrasting childhoods and perspectives, the two build a relationship that culminates in marriage. Her public image is carefully crafted, and she appears to have the perfect life.

They appear to be the perfect couple to the outside world, yet beneath the surface, conflicts quietly grow, fueled by differing backgrounds and values. Much of Xu Yan’s public identity is molded by Shen Hao Ming’s influence, and the imbalance gradually takes a toll.

A breaking point finally arrives when, after a heated conflict, Xu Yan makes the difficult decision to end their marriage to escape Hao Ming's controlling ways. At such a time, life tests her further when she also loses her job. Refusing to succumb to despair, she finds herself resilient, setting out on a new professional path while redefining her view of family and love.

Meanwhile, Hao Ming, confronted with her absence, comes to terms with the depth of his feelings for her. Determined to reconcile, he begins his own journey to win her back. As both confront their vulnerabilities, the story explores how they gradually rediscover one another. Mentioned as both a romance and a family drama, Love’s Ambition promises emotional storytelling focusing on growth and healing.

Zhao Lusi, best known for Hidden Love and The Story of Pearl Girl, stars as Xu Yan, with singer-actor William Chan taking on the role of Shen Hao Ming. The supporting cast includes Wan Peng (My Girlfriend Is An Alien), Tang Xiao Tian (Put Your Head on My Shoulder), Guan Zi Jing, and Zhong Ya Ting. The series is helmed by Chen Chang, the director behind As Beautiful as You and Nothing but You.

The first 4 episodes are available for streaming on WeTV and TencentVideo.

