First Lady: When will episodes 3 & 4 release and what to expect?

The new South Korean political melodrama First Lady premieres with its first 2 episodes on September 24 and 25. Episodes 3 and 4 are scheduled to air on October 1 and 2. The series features Eugene, Ji Hyun-woo, and Lee Min-young in leading roles.

First lady's story follows Cha Su-yeon, who sacrifices her own political career to back her husband Hyun Min-cheol, helping him rise to the presidency. But just weeks before his inauguration, he demands a divorce, shattering their alliance. As she faces betrayal, secrets, and political schemes, Su-yeon must fight to hold her ground in a world where power and loyalty are constantly tested.

What to expect in the episode 3 & 4 of First Lady

The preview for the upcoming episode of First Lady hints at Su-yeon stepping into the spotlight with even more fire. She is seen being invited to a high-profile news interview where she faces direct questions about her rumored divorce. While she maintains composure on screen, outside of the limelight she is doubling down on her stance against separation.

She makes it clear that she will not allow a divorce under any circumstances. In one moment she declares that she is the one who made her husband president, and now she intends to claim half of everything that comes with the position.

First Lady episode 1 & 2 recaps: Cha Su-yeon’s sacrifice, Yun Gi-ju’s accusations, and Hyun Min-cheol’s shocking demand of divorce

The first episode of First Lady opens with a young Cha Su-yeon accompanying her husband Hyun Min-cheol to an important meeting. Min-cheol, a rookie politician, has managed to gather a group of workers and union members who are demanding their rights against a company known as H Company. These protesters are not strangers to him, they are his childhood friends from his orphanage.

At the event, however, disaster strikes. An accident leaves several workers injured and dead, with Min-cheol gravely wounded from the waist down, unable to walk. Through relentless rehabilitation and Su-yeon’s constant support, he eventually regains the ability to walk. During this time, Su-yeon takes charge of his political campaign, building a loyal following and securing his image in the public eye.

The narrative then jumps 15 years forward. Min-cheol is now being elected as the President of South Korea, narrowly winning but marking a significant victory. At his press conference, he calls on his opponent to work together for the safety and progress of the people, earning applause.

Meanwhile, Su-yeon has established herself as a public figure in her own right. She enjoys immense popularity, admired for her style and elegance. Her fashion choices during the campaign, as well as on election day, spark trends, with her outfits quickly selling out. As she leaves home to join her husband at a celebratory venue, a crowd of fans cheers her on.

On the way, Su-yeon recalls a recent moment when she attends her daughter Ji-yu’s high school welcoming ceremony. Ji-yu, unhappy at being dragged into political life even on her first day of school, has already been frustrated. The situation worsened when she sees her mother at the ceremony.

On the ride home, Ji-yu expresses her desire to study abroad. When Su-yeon asks her to wait until after the election, Ji-yu snaps, accusing her father of being unfaithful. Su-yeon, instead of reacting with shock, presses her for details and then calmly asks whether anyone else knows. She instructs Ji-yu not to tell anyone, leaving her daughter stunned.

Back in the present, Su-yeon arrives at the auditorium. A massive crowd greets her, and soon Min-cheol joins her with his entourage. As the couple embraces, a man in the crowd, Yun Gi-ju, pulls something from his bag and hurls it at Min-cheol. Su-yeon instinctively pushes her husband behind her, taking the hit herself and getting tomatoes splattered across her clothes before security quickly restrains the man.

Su-yeon confronts Gi-ju, who accuses the couple of exploiting the tragedy from the H Company protest decades ago. He claims that they have used his friends’ deaths to fuel their political rise.

Su-yeon firmly responds that their sacrifice will not be in vain, but Gi-ju spits at her before being dragged away. A fan offers her a handkerchief, which she uses to clean herself before stepping onto the stage beside her husband.

Though the audience sees a united front as they wave and congratulate each other, Min-cheol leans close and whispers into Su-yeon’s ear. Hidden behind his embrace, he tells her he wants a divorce making Su-yeon frozen in shock. With this the first episode of First Lady ends.

The second episode of First Lady picks up immediately afterward. Outside the auditorium, Su-yeon confronts Min-cheol, insisting that he cannot divorce her now as half of his popularity rests on her image and support. Min-cheol brushes her off, saying the fact that she knows why he wants a divorce but refuses to ask him directly proves why he must end their marriage and walks away.

At home, tensions rise when Ji-yu argues with Lee Hwa-jin, Su-yeon’s stylist’s assistant. Ji-yu, once close to Hwa-jin, suspects her of having an affair with Min-cheol after seeing them together one night. Their heated argument escalates, and both fall down the stairs, ending up in the hospital.

Rushing to the hospital, Su-yeon and Min-cheol wait anxiously for Ji-yu who has only minor injuries, to wake. The couple while waiting, begins to argue at her bedside, waking her up. Ji-yu immediately confronts her father, accusing him of cheating with Hwa-jin.

Min-cheol is stunned and denies it, but Ji-yu refuses to back down and tells him to leave. Min-cheol then reveals that he and Su-yeon are getting divorced. Su-yeon, furious and not wanting their daughter to hear it now, quickly pulls him out of the room.

Outside, she demands an explanation. Min-cheol coldly replies that the accident from 15 years ago is being reinvestigated, and Su-yeon herself could be implicated. He adds that, as president, he has passed a bill targeting Chairman Yang of H Company, a man close to Su-yeon. For these reasons, he claims, divorce is unavoidable. Su-yeon refuses, declaring that separation is not an option.

Later, Su-yeon learns that Hwa-jin has disappeared from the hospital soon after Min-cheol. Suspecting something, she rushes to the parking lot, where she sees Min-cheol speaking to Hwa-jin.

He assures her that he will “end things with that woman,” raising Su-yeon’s suspicions further. She orders her butler to send some of Min-cheol’s belongings to his secretary’s residence, where he is going to stay.

Min-cheol, meanwhile, retreats to a small restaurant he frequented during his orphanage days. While having food there he reflects on his friendships with Gi-ju and others, including Sung-jeon, who has recently passed away.

The next day, during a press event, a truck loaded with Min-cheol’s belongings arrives. His secretary, Sin Hae-rin, looks visibly relieved, nodding discreetly at him. The press immediately swarms the delivery, speculating that Su-yeon has sent the items as part of an impending divorce. They link the supposed separation to Min-cheol’s bill targeting Chairman Yang, Su-yeon’s close relative and ally.

Hungry for a statement, reporters rush to the hospital where Su-yeon and Ji-yu are. Panicked, Su-yeon grabs her daughter and flees. However, the journalists chase them relentlessly, forcing Su-yeon into a frantic car escape. In her desperation, she turns into a blocked road and while trying to swerve, crashes violently into a divider. The episode 2 of First Lady concludes here.

First Lady is available for streaming on Viki.

