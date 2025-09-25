Will there be Alice in Borderland Season 4? Potential plot and everything we know so far

Netflix released the highly anticipated Alice in Borderland season 3 on September 25, 2025. The season brings back Arisu and Usagi for another intense survival journey in the Borderlands.

While no official confirmation has been made about a season 4, the finale of Alice in Borderland season 3 leaves the possibility open. The ending, combined with comments from the creative team, suggests that the story may continue in the future.

Director Shinsuke Sato has expressed interest in returning for future seasons. In an interview with RadioTimes.com, he stated:

“If you’re asking me whether I’d be interested or not, I would certainly say yes.”

Sato also mentioned his enthusiasm for developing the spin-off manga Alice in Border Road, written by Haro Aso, the writer of the manga Alice in Borderland, on which it is based. This spin-off takes place within the Borderlands universe but is independent of Arisu and Usagi’s storyline.

The main cast has similarly indicated a desire to return. Tao Tsuchiya (Usagi) and Kento Yamazaki (Arisu) have both expressed interest in reprising their roles if the story continues.

Still from Alice In Borderland (Image via Netflix)

Alice in Borderland season 4 possible plotlines

Season 3 of Alice in Borderland itself resolves its plotlines while leaving room for further expansion. At the end of season 3, Arisu and Usagi ultimately return to the real world after Arisu chooses life over death, despite the associated pain and tragedy.

However, before he returns, the Man in the Hat in the Borderlands hints at a disaster in the human world. He does not provide details. He claims that something massive is about to happen. This event will draw many souls into the Borderlands, the world between life and death.

At first, it seems Arisu and Usagi will live happily ever after. They look forward to the birth of their child. However, the Man in the Hat's prediction begins to unfold. Multiple earthquakes strike Japan. Arisu learns from the news that tectonic plates are shifting across the world.

The final scene appears to take place in California. The final scene appears to be set in California and introduces a new character, an American waitress named “Alice.”

Still from Alice In Borderland (Image via Netflix)

This final scene can be a hint that the Borderlands’ influence may soon reach people across the globe. Earthquakes, tsunamis, and other catastrophic events spread worldwide, claiming countless lives. As more souls are drawn into the Borderlands, the scale of the deadly games expands beyond Tokyo.

The Borderlands begin to merge with different cities, suggesting a global reach. Given that Arisu’s character symbolized "Alice" from Alice in Wonderland throughout the first 3 seasons, this detail hints that the next "Alice" can be an American woman.

The ending of season 3, hinting at the arrival of a new protagonist, signals that Arisu and Usagi's journey is not yet over. Following the catastrophic events suggested in the finale, which threaten the real world, they are likely to be drawn back into the Borderlands.

With players now coming from across the globe, Arisu and Usagi would face far greater challenges, pushing them to the limits of their survival skills. This global expansion could also introduce fresh dynamics, alliances, and rivalries among the characters, raising the stakes and making the games more unpredictable.

Still from Alice In Borderland (Image via Netflix)

On the other hand, actress Tao Tsuchiya, talking to RadioTimes, has also shared ideas on how the narrative could evolve in Alice in Borderland 4. She has suggested a scenario where the unborn child of Arisu and Usagi becomes trapped in the Borderlands, and they, as parents, must enter to save them.

"I have a premise where the child will find themselves in Borderland and the parents have to go in and save them. The kids don’t understand the world at all but then the parents do," she says.

She suggests that it can introduce the themes of parental responsibility and family bonding.

"From the kids' point of view, they’ll question, ‘Who are you? Are you my parents? Why do you understand all of this?’ There’s a sense of suspicion that comes from that. Through the games, they help each other as parent and child, which reaffirms how beautiful family is." She adds.

She notes that, unlike a one-off show or film where the characters face the games alone, a multi-season series like Alice in Borderland allows for incorporating life experiences and age into the story.

"If it were a one-off show or film, then it would be us clearing the games by ourselves, without a child. But this is something that’s possible because it’s a show over a couple of seasons. We’d love for our own life experiences that come with our age to be projected into the story. I’m holding my hand out into the ether and hope one of the producers will be listening!” she adds.

As Tao Tsuchiya hints, the possible future storyline can also center on a child who might become the "Alice" trapped in the Borderlands. However, until Netflix officially announces a renewal, the future of Alice in Borderland season 4 remains uncertain.

Alice in Borderland season 3 is now streaming in full on Netflix.

