Who died and who survived? Alice in Borderland season 3 - Every game in order & rules explained

Alice in Borderland season 3 premiered on Netflix on September 25, 2025, bringing back intense survival challenges and new mysteries. The season expanded the lore of the Borderland through more deadly games, high-stakes decisions, and symbolic cards that blurred the line between life and death.

The new season of Alice in Borderland returns with Arisu and Usagi, once again forced to confront deadly games in the Borderland. The season opens with Arisu and Usagi married in the real world, but their peace is interrupted when Usagi is pulled back into the Borderland. To find her, Arisu reenters the realm, setting the stage for the long-awaited Joker stage.

Several familiar faces return this season of Alice in Borderland, joined by new characters. While some survive and return to the real world, others meet their end in the games.

Survivors

Arisu (played by Kento Yamazaki)

Usagi (played by Tao Tsuchiya)

Chishiya (played by Nijirō Murakami)

Ann (played by Ayaka Miyoshi)

Kuina (played by Aya Asahina)

Aguni (played by Sho Aoyagi)

Akane (played by Yuri Tsunematsu)

Niragi (played by Dori Sakurada)

Nobu (played by Kotaro Daigo)

Yuna (played by Akana Ikeda)

Sachiko (played by Risa Sudô)

Rei (played by Tina Tamashiro)

Deaths

Ryuji (played by Kento Kaku)

Tetsu (played by Koji Ohkura)

Sõta (played by Joey Iwanaga)

Banda (played by Hayato Isomura)

All the games of Alice in Borderland season 3 and their rules

Like previous seasons, the games in Alice in Borderland season 3 combine strategy, chance, and survival. Each challenge introduces unique mechanics and high stakes.

1) Sacred Fortunes

This is the very first game of Alice in Borderland 3. In the game, players draw 10 fortune slips and must accurately solve the puzzle given on the slip within 1 minute. Each answer is numerical. If the player guesses the answer wrong, for every margin of error in the calculation, fire arrows rain down on the player. Failure to guess correctly results in death.

2) Zombie Hunt

Initially, each player receives a stack of cards. Every stack contains one shotgun card, while a few contain vaccine cards, and only three hold zombie cards. Each player will choose an opponent by touching them and play a hand of cards with them.

While playing this game of cards, the zombie card holder can infect humans by playing the zombie cards. In that case, the now-infected human will get a new zombie card, allowing them to spread the infection further.

However, when a player reveals a zombie card, their opponent has options. They may use a shotgun card to eliminate the zombie, killing the player. The shotgun card can be used only once to kill a zombie, but has no effect against humans. Otherwise, if they possess a vaccine card, they can cure the zombie and restore it to human form.

In order to win the game, either Zombies or Humans have to be bigger in numbers. Whichever team outnumbers the other wins the game, and the rest are killed.

3) Runaway Train

Players are placed in the last car of a driverless train. The goal is to move forward and get control of the train to stop it. Once the players move forward into a new car, the car will start getting filled with either oxygen or poisonous gas.

To be safe from it, each player receives a gas mask with five canisters of neutralizing agent. However, the train has eight cars, four of which will be filled with poisonous gas. In each car, players must decide within 30 seconds whether to use the gas mask. Masks cannot be shared, and players cannot move backward once they advance.

4) Tokyo Bingo Tower

In this game, players must climb the Tokyo tower to locate and press the buzzers installed at various points. Each buzzer has a number corresponding to the bingo board. To win, players must work together to form a vertical, horizontal, or diagonal bingo line on a big bingo card. A Free button is placed at the top of the tower, serving as the free space in the center of the bingo card.

5) Kick the Can

To start the game, players must kick the can once it arrives, and to win, they must place it in its original spot before the timer runs out. There are only 10 cans in play. Each serves as both a timer and a potential explosive.

Each can has a 60-second countdown. Every time a new person holds it, the timer resets but decreases by 5 seconds from the original 60-second limit. Players must return the can to its starting point before time runs out. If the can hits any obstacle, it explodes.

The player who successfully returns the can to its starting point wins. There are 10 cans and potentially 10 winners, but as cans explode, the number of winners can decrease.

6) Possible Futures

In this final game of Alice in Borderland 3, each player is given a collar and a handcuff. The challenge consists of 25 rooms arranged in five vertical and horizontal rows. Players roll the dice found inside each room to determine how many people can advance to the next chamber. This process repeats until they reach the exit, with a maximum of 15 rounds.

If a player cannot advance due to the dice rule, they are locked in place. To unlock, two players must use their wristbands on either side of the room. Players start with 15 points. To move from one chamber to another, a player must spend one point and hold their wristband up to the door.

If a player wishes to return to a previous room, they must wait one round before being allowed to do so. Regardless of whether a player stays in a room by choice or by force, one point is deducted each round. If a player’s points reach zero, they are eliminated.

The walls of each chamber display images of a player’s possible future. The future a player chooses among these images will become their reality upon reaching the exit. These features change based on the room. Additionally, some rooms deduct points, but players won’t know the exact amount until they enter.

All episodes of Alice in Borderland season 3 are available for streaming on Netflix.

