What time does Alice in Borderland season 3 release? Global air timings and all you need to know

Alice in Borderland season 3 is set to premiere on Netflix on September 25, 2025. The show will release at the platform’s standard global release schedule that drops new shows and films at 12:00 am (midnight) PT and 3:00 am ET.

The much-awaited season 3 brings Arisu and Usagi back into the deadly realm of the Borderland, where higher stakes and new challenges await. Picking up after the shocking events of season 2, the story opens with Arisu and Usagi married in the real world.

However their peace is shattered when Usagi is abducted by a mysterious scholar obsessed with the afterlife. Arisu must once again step into the Borderland to save her, beginning a new chapter that unveils the long-teased Joker stage.

What to expect in season 3 of Alice in Borderland: Plot, cast and more

The official description of season 3 of Alice in Borderland from Netflix confirms that Arisu and Usagi, separated into different teams. They must fight their way through life-or-death games alongside fresh players. Arisu joins forces with unfamiliar allies, while Usagi, left unconscious after her abduction, awakens to face her own trials.

The newly released poster of Alice in Borderland amplifies the sense of looming peril in the upcoming season. Arisu and Usagi reach for one another as the Joker card looms behind them with a sinister grin. Beneath them, a swirling vortex reminiscent of a black hole threatens to drag them into darkness.

Surrounding them are the participants of the new games some looking on with resolve, others with menace. Characters such as Ryuji are seen grabbing Usagi’s hand.

The official trailer for Alice in Borderland season 3 is released on August 26, 2025, offering a first glimpse of the new deadly games. The trailer holds the question of whether the final card will bring despair or hope, hinting at the intense challenges ahead. Scenes of chaos and violence are paired with the message that even the deepest wounds can become a reason to keep fighting.

Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya return as Arisu and Usagi. They are joined by familiar faces from season 2, including Hayato Isomura as Sunato Banda and Katsuya Maiguma as Oki Yaba, the only players who chose to remain in the Borderland at the end of the previous season.

Still from Alice in Borderland (Image via X/@NetflixJP)

They are joined by a huge ensemble cast. It includes Ayaka Miyoshi, Koji Ohkura, Risa Sudou, Hiroyuki Ikeuchi, Tina Tamashiro, Kotaro Daigo, Hyunri, Sakura Kiryu, Yugo Mikawa, Joey Iwanaga, Akana Ikeda, and Kento Kaku.

Kento Yamazaki revealed while talking to Netflix, how the new season explores fresh dynamics. He shared,

“Since Arisu and Usagi are split into separate teams, I found it interesting to see the different atmospheres and character dynamics within each group.”

The season raises the tension with new, visually striking set pieces. This includes a game set at a shrine at night where flaming arrows rain down on the participants. This is an iconic scene from Haro Aso’s manga brought vividly to life with VFX technology.

Yamazaki shares with Netflix, that seeing this scene adapted has been particularly thrilling for him recalling his excitement when he first encounters it in the manga. Tsuchiya points out the dice game glimpsed in the trailer, describing it as a perfect reflection of Alice in Borderland’s core themes of desperation, survival, and self-discovery.

Shinsuke Sato is returning as director and co-writer alongside Yasuko Kuramitsu. The show is said to continue to deliver the psychological depth, visual spectacle, and high-stakes storytelling that have defined its success.

About the previous seasons of Alice in Borderland in brief

Still from Alice in Borderland (Image via X/@NetflixJP)

ince its debut in 2020, Alice in Borderland has become one of Netflix’s most talked-about Japanese series. Adapted from Haro Aso’s manga, it thrusts its characters into a parallel version of Tokyo where survival depends on clearing games based on suits of playing cards.

Season 2, which arrived in December 2022, was a breakout hit, landing in Netflix’s Top 10 in more than 90 countries and racking up over 200 million viewing hours. Its finale brought closure to the Face Card arc, with Arisu and Usagi defeating Mira, the Queen of Hearts.

With Mira gone and all Face Cards defeated, the surviving players were offered two choice. They were to remain in the Borderland or return to the real world. Most chose the latter, including Arisu and Usagi.

The ending revealed the true nature of the Borderland. A meteorite crashed into Tokyo’s Shibuya ward, killing thousands instantly while sending those who clung to life into the liminal space of the Borderland.

Arisu later awoke in a hospital, stripped of memories of his time there. Though he and Usagi no longer recognized one another, a fateful reunion at a vending machine hinted that their bond survived even without memory. The last moments revealed the Joker card, which now takes center stage in season 3.

It has been nearly 3 years since release of Alice in Borderland season 2 and 2 years since Netflix confirmed the renewal. Across the globe, fans are awaiting the return of the series with heightened expectations.

