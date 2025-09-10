5 characters we hope to see in ‘Alice in Borderland’ season 3

Based on Haro Aso’s manga, Alice in Borderland is a Japanese science fiction thriller featuring Tao Tsuchiya and Kento Yamazaki, who find themselves stranded in an empty, parallel Tokyo.

In this strange world, they must compete in deadly games, with each game’s type and difficulty represented by a playing card. Winning extends their visa, a countdown to survival, while failure or expiry results in execution by lasers from the sky.

The series premiered on Netflix on December 10, 2020. Season 2 launched on December 22, 2022, continuing the story and revealing more about the world the characters are trapped in. On September 27, 2023, Netflix announced a third season, set to premiere on September 25, 2025.

With season 3 set to release, many fans are eager to see which characters will return, especially those whose futures were left uncertain. Here is a list of five characters we hope to see in Alice in Borderland season 3.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Morizono Aguni, and 4 other characters we hope to see in Alice in Borderland season 3

1) Hikari Kuina

Hikari Kuina in the show Alice in Borderland (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

In the chapter The Beach, Part I of the Alice in Borderland manga, Hikari Kuina is first presented. She starts off as a Clubs player before switching to Spades. Kuina had a strong relationship with her mother prior to coming to the Borderlands, and she was encouraged to explore her creativity and express herself.

In the manga, Kuina is portrayed as confident and outspoken, while in the Netflix live-action adaptation, she is more reserved but still resourceful. The character is played by Aya Asahina, and she first appears in season 1, episode 5, where she is seen working with Chishiya as they keep an eye on Arisu and Usagi.

Kuina's tenacity and history made her an immediate fan favorite. Given that Kuina is a transgender woman who was born male, viewers particularly valued the way the show handled her character growth.

She decides to rejoin Chishiya in the real world in the season 2 finale, and she is briefly seen waking up in a hospital.

Kuina is conspicuously missing from the season 3 trailer, and her name is not yet mentioned among the returning actors, despite her significance in previous seasons.

2) Shuntaro Chishiya

Nijirō Murakami as Shuntaro Chishiya in Alice in Borderland (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Shuntaro Chishiya, portrayed by Nijirō Murakami, makes his debut in the Alice in Borderland manga in the chapter titled Second Day of Sojourn. Chishiya, who is renowned for his intelligence and composed manner, is frequently manipulative. Being raised in a family of doctors, he adopted a cold and calculated outlook on life.

In the manga, he is a Diamonds player, focused on games that test intelligence and logic. In contrast, the Netflix series reimagines Chishiya primarily as a Hearts player, involving him in more personal situations.

He makes his on-screen debut in season 1, episode 2, during the intense Five of Spades (Tag) game, where his cleverness becomes apparent.

Throughout the series, Chishiya builds relationships with Arisu and Kuina but stays distant. In the show, he acts as an antihero with unclear motives.

At the end of season 2, Chishiya is seen choosing to leave the Borderlands and is briefly shown regaining consciousness in a hospital beside Kuina. Despite his central role in previous seasons, he does not appear in the trailer for season 3 and is not currently listed among the returning cast.

3) Morizono Aguni

Sho Aoyagi as Morizono Aguni in Alice in Borderland (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

In the chapter titled The Beach, Part II of the Alice in Borderland manga, Sho Aoyagi plays Morizono Aguni. Standing tall and physically commanding, Aguni is the Beach settlement's chief of security and enforcer, reporting to Hatter, also known as Takeru Danma, who is portrayed by Nobuaki Kaneko.

The bond between Aguni and Hatter is significant in both the manga and the Netflix adaptation, showing a friendship rooted in trust and shared experience.

Aguni's response to Hatter's passing varies between the two versions. In the manga, he is more reflective and melancholy, but in the series, his suffering is shown via retaliation and mental anguish.

Aguni has severe wounds toward the end of season 2, including several gunshot wounds, yet she eventually lives and awakens in the real world.

Aguni made a significant influence despite not being the main character, particularly in season 2, when his narrative examined themes of internal turmoil and bereavement.

His dread of disappointing those he cares about and the emotional consequences of his leadership decisions are major themes in his character development. As season 3 approaches, Aguni's future in the story remains uncertain.

4) Suguru Niragi

Dori Sakurada as Suguru Niragi in Alice in Borderland (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Suguru Niragi, portrayed by Dori Sakurada, is one of the more volatile and unpredictable characters in Alice in Borderland. Introduced in season 1, episode 5 of the Netflix adaptation, Niragi is first seen at the Beach alongside Kuina when Arisu and Usagi arrive.

He immediately establishes himself as a brutal and vicious figure who would stop at nothing to keep control and authority as one of the group's top enforcers. But underneath his apparent brutality is a wounded person.

Before entering the Borderlands, Niragi experienced bullying and abuse, which shaped his aggressive personality and survival mindset. His journey through the Borderlands is marked by near-constant violence and physical suffering.

By the end of season 2, despite being burned, shot, and thrown from a building, Niragi awakens in a hospital bed in the real world. Chishiya, nearby, notes that Niragi had gone into cardiac arrest, showing how severe his injuries were. His survival was unexpected and shows his chaotic and almost mythic role in the story.

With season 3 on the horizon, Niragi’s status remains unclear. He does not appear in the teaser footage or promotional materials, and his name has not been included in the announced cast list.

5) Akane Heiya

Yuri Tsunematsu as Akane Heiya in Alice in Borderland (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Akane Heiya, portrayed by Yuri Tsunematsu, first appears in the Alice in Borderland manga during the Fourth Side Story, Seven of Spades, Part I. While her backstory is not as detailed as some of the other main characters, Heiya’s life was already troubled before entering the Borderlands.

She was promiscuous as a high school student and showed no concern for her own health. Heiya is presented as a resourceful survivor who faces great adversity in order to survive in both the manga and the Netflix version.

While the live-action series portrays Heiya as more restrained and concentrates on her growing connection with Aguni, the manga version of the character is more vocal and overtly sexual.

Heiya is permitted to return to the real world after surviving until the end of season 2. But there is a price to her trip. One of her legs is amputated after she sustains a severe injury when a rooftop collapses on her.

She is seen in a wheelchair for a brief moment after the games are over. Heiya played a significant part in season 2, but it is unclear if she will appear in the forthcoming third season. She is not featured in the official season 3 trailer or promotional materials.

Interested viewers can watch two seasons of Alice in Borderland on Netflix.

