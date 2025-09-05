5 questions Wednesday season 3 needs to answer

After three years, the highly anticipated Wednesday season 2 has returned, and it dives headfirst into the titular character's life at Nevermore Academy. It is a look into her evolving psychic abilities, the return of her archenemy, Tyler, and a new evil that threatens to disrupt everything she has grown to care about. While it is based on the Addams Family stories, the show ventures into its darkest storyline yet.

Ad

Jenna Ortega's memorable character finally understands who her true foes are: Isaac Night and, to an extent, Francoise Galpin. Their twisted past with the Addams family, and subsequently their motives with their Hyde powers, are revealed. Wednesday is almost overpowered by their evil before Enid saves the day. But it all comes at a cost; she must figure out how to bear it.

That leaves many questions unanswered, and season 3 has its work cut out for it.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer. Spoilers ahead.

Tyler's future, Enid's fate, and other unanswered questions for Wednesday season 3

1) Will Wednesday get her powers back?

The titular character faces psychic exhaustion (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

The stakes are higher than ever in season 2, when a terrifying premonition about Enid's death in episode 1 pushes the titular character into psychic exhaustion. For the rest of the season, she relies on her instincts, the community, and Goody's book of spells. While she has the potential to be one of the most powerful characters in the show, her struggles leave her in a vulnerable place.

Ad

This might have something to do with her relationship with her mother, Morticia, as her powers are ancestral. The more the duo bonded over their emotions while saving Pugsley, the less fuzzy her psychic abilities got. Fans even see the short vision of Ophelia that put her on the path to getting her powers back. Will she ever be able to master her powers? What will her new and evolved powers look like?

Ad

2) Why does Ophelia want Wednesday dead?

Hester might have a role to play in Ophelia's life (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

While Wednesday sees her first (short) vision in a long time in the season 2 finale, she does not see enough to be warned of a new threat that might be the main plot of season 3. After Morticia gifts her her aunt Ophelia's journal, she gets a brief flash of a blonde-haired woman, signifying a strong connection between them. But the full picture reveals something more sinister.

Ad

Aunt Ophelia, who is hidden away at her mother, Hester's, house, is seen writing "WEDNESDAY MUST DIE" on the wall in huge blood-red letters. Famously known for being driven mad by her psychic abilities, Ophelia might harbor a secret from her visions that would explain her statement. But why does she want the titular character dead? How is Hester involved in Ophelia's life?

With Hester insisting that Wednesday visit her over the summer, will she come face-to-face with a sinister plan from the duo?

Ad

3) What is Enid's fate?

Enid's werewolf powers might prove fatal (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

One of the biggest reveals in Wednesday season 2 is Enid's transformation. She turns into a werewolf without a full moon, which makes her future as an "alpha" werewolf more uncertain. Alpha werewolves don't have control over their powers during a full moon and are typically hunted down by other werewolves because they are stuck in werewolf form forever.

Ad

When Wednesday is buried alive by Isaac, Enid realizes that the only way she can save her best friend is by turning into her werewolf self. Enid digs her up and rescues her before running off into the wild. Without her friends and the school to tether her to safety, Enid's future is uncertain, and most likely the main plot of season 3.

With the titular character pledging to go after her after finding wildlife camera pictures of her at the Canadian border, fans must wait and see if she can be saved. Combined with the foreshadowing: Wednesday's vision of Enid's death, and Enid's fear of being alone forever as a werewolf, this is one of the show's biggest questions currently.

Ad

4) Who will take over Nevermore Academy?

Principal Dort is fired and later killed (Image via Netflix)

Big changes are on the way for Wednesday season 3. Apart from the whole ordeal with Enid, the academy is in need of a new principal. After Principal Dort's murky fundraising methods get him fired from the job, he also ends up dying right before the finale. The previous principal of the academy, Larissa Weems (Gwendoline Christie), who also died but comes back as a spirit guide, tells the titular character:

Ad

"Nevermore clearly needs a steady hand on the rudder, a leader of impeccable moral character."

Who will that be? Will there be a new character introduced in season 3, or will a familiar face get a taste of that power? The next person who takes Nevermore Academy will play a key role in keeping the characters safe in some way, now that Isaac is a huge threat to everyone.

Ad

5) Will Tyler prove to be friend or foe?

Tyler's unpredictability makes him dangerous (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Tyler's Hyde powers have been a big plot device in Wednesday seasons 1 and 2. His rivalry with the titular character comes from his animalistic tendencies. Therefore, fans were shocked when she helped him escape Isaac's clutches in the finale. Will this be the moment things change with Tyler and put him on a redemptive story arc? Or will he still choose to save himself and his Hyde powers?

Ad

Isaac's antagonistic tendencies cannot be underestimated here, and there is no telling what he is capable of. That might put Tyler and everyone else in harm's way. He also has a new partnership with Miss Capri, who tells Tyler she can introduce him to a secret society where Male Hydes can survive without a master. His storyline leaves a big question mark for the future.

Watch all seasons of Wednesday on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More