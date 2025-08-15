Is Gwendoline Christie coming back to Wednesday season 2? Details explored

Wednesday season 2 has invited more troubles and chaos in the first four episodes of part 1. As the anticipation for the second part is rising, Netflix dropped the official trailer for the same on August 14, 2025.

Episode 4 brought Wednesday and Tyler face to face, at the end of part 1, leaving their fate to be explored in the next episodes. The new trailer shows that with Tyler out and Slurp on the loose, every corner screams danger for Wednesday and her close ones.

One of the surprising elements of part 2's trailer is the return of Principal Weems, a prominent character from season 1. Gwendoline Christie is returning to Wednesday season 2 as the titular character's spirit guide.

Gwendoline Christie's Principal Weems is the new spirit guide of the protagonist in Wednesday season 2

A still from the part 2 trailer (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Principal Larissa Weems is remembered as the head of Nevermore Academy, whose shapeshifting abilities and prominent presence made her a vital part of the debut season. Her story tragically came to an end when Marilyn Thornhill poisoned her.

She was replaced by Principal Dort in season 2. However, the trailer for the upcoming part 2 of the season has stunned the fans of the show as Principal Weems (Gwendoline Christie) is seen interacting with Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega).

The trailer opens with the titular character waking up at a hospital after the Willow Hill incident. To her surprise, the nurse beside her is Principal Weems. Confusion takes over Wednesday's mind about how it was possible. Weems clears this by stating that she is now the new spirit guide of Wednesday. This a new development, since the protagonist sought guidance from Goody Addams till season 1.

Gwendoline Christie is "thrilled to come back" in Wednesday season 2

A still from the part 2 trailer (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

The end of Principal Weems' character in season 1 was tragic, making her one of the missed characters in the second season. Her return offers the viewers a chance to see the striking personality on screen once again.

Gwendoline Christie expressed excitement on reprising her role in Wednesday season 2 during a conversation with Tudum by Netflix, published on August 14, 2025. She said:

"I was so thrilled to come back and work again with this wonderful cast and the magnificent Jenna Ortega and the rest of our brilliant cast. I felt like I was returning to a group of friends who are all at the top of their game."

Adding on to it, she elaborated:

"It is such a pleasure for me to be a part of this emotional world, this imaginative world, and play the character of Larissa Weems, who I truly adore and really thought a lot about bringing into being.”

Explaining her special role this season, Christie further shared:

"A spirit guide is someone who provides spiritual guidance, and Weems has been pulled — from whatever dimension her soul has been floating in — back into being as Wednesday’s spirit guide.”

This Wednesday-Weems chemistry is set to bring more interesting twists and adventures ahead in the upcoming episodes. The viewers can expect more revelations and new faces to spice up Wednesday's journey ahead.

Watch Wednesday season 2 on Netflix.

