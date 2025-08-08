Where was Wednesday season 2 filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Wednesday season 2 was filmed in Ireland instead of Romania, where the first season was filmed. Some of the places where the series was filmed were Charleville Castle in County Offaly, Powerscourt Estate in County Wicklow, Clonliffe College in Dublin, and other historic and natural places. These were used to show Nevermore Academy, the forests nearby, and other places in the show.

Showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar shared that Ireland's architecture and folklore were suitable for the show's gothic style. The second season started on Netflix on August 6, 2025, with the first four episodes. The other four will come out on September 3, 2025.

Every major filming location where Wednesday season 2 was shot

Charleville Castle, County Offaly, Ireland – Nevermore Academy & Surrounding Forests

The students of Nevermore Academy (Image via Netflix)

Nevermore Academy is now filmed at Charleville Castle in County Offaly. It is one of the most recognizable locations in Wednesday season 2. In season 1, Romania’s Cantacuzino Castle was used, but the production moved for practical reasons.

Charleville Castle features a Gothic Revival style and a long history. CGI was added to its exterior to create extra towers and rooms. The surrounding oak forests were used for many outdoor scenes set on Nevermore’s grounds.

In real life, the castle is said to be haunted by the spirit of a young girl named Harriet, who died over a century ago. Charleville has also hosted paranormal investigations and cultural events.

Powerscourt Estate, Enniskerry, County Wicklow, Ireland – Camp Jericho & Nevermore Cemetery

The lush surroundings of Powerscourt Estate appear in Wednesday season 2 as both Camp Jericho and the Nevermore Cemetery. Episode 3 features a trip to Camp Jericho, where students and faculty venture into the woods for events that test their bonds and uncover new mysteries. The estate’s 47 acres of landscaped gardens and woodlands provided the ideal filming environment.

Although the main house itself is not directly visible in the show, Powerscourt’s grounds are world-renowned. Productions such as Little Women (2019), Excalibur (1981), and Henry V (1944) have also featured the estate.

Clonliffe College, Dublin – Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital

Hunter Doohan stars as Tyler Galpin (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Tyler Galpin is in Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital in the second season of Wednesday. The hospital was filmed at Clonliffe College in Dublin. The Gothic style of the building made these scenes feel creepy and spooky.

Clonliffe College used to be a seminary, but currently it is the main office for the Catholic Archdiocese of Dublin. Its antique front and large grounds made it a favorable place to film. The production team used the courtyard and inside of the building to make the fake psychiatric hospital seem real, which added an unsettling institutional feel to the plot.

Cloragh Woods, County Wicklow, Ireland – Rotwood Cottage

Catherine Zeta-Jones stars as Morticia Addams (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Rotwood Cottage, the temporary residence of Morticia Addams in Wednesday season 2, was filmed in the Cloragh Woods. In the series, Morticia takes on the role of Nevermore’s gala chair, and Rotwood becomes her base of operations.

Interestingly, the cottage does not exist in real life. The production team constructed a miniature exterior in the woods for outdoor scenes, while the interiors were built separately in a studio. The dense, mossy woodland of Cloragh provided a secluded, almost enchanted setting that perfectly matches Morticia’s dark elegance.

Ashford Studios, County Wicklow, Ireland – Interior Scenes

Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday Addams (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Ashford Studios, one of Ireland's most well-equipped filming facilities, hosted many of the interior sequences in Wednesday season 2. The studios housed elaborate set builds, including Nevermore’s corridors, Orloff’s lab, the Founder’s Day bonfire, and the interiors of Rotwood Cottage and Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital.

Even Pilgrim World, a location steeped in fictional history, was constructed here. Using a controlled studio environment allowed the production to craft intricate details and maintain visual continuity across complex scenes.

Trinity College, Dublin – Newark Airport

The first episode of Wednesday season 2 transformed Trinity College in Dublin into Newark Airport for a scene.

Trinity College is one of Ireland's oldest and most respected universities. It is noted for its ancient library and academic history. For the series, the more modern parts of Trinity College made it look like a busy airport terminal.

Newcastle, County Wicklow, Ireland – Kansas City Scalper’s Home

A tense sequence involving the Kansas City Scalper, portrayed by Haley Joel Osment, was filmed in the town of Newcastle in County Wicklow. In Wednesday season 2, this location serves as the residence of the serial killer Wednesday is tracking.

Newcastle’s quiet suburban appearance provided a chilling contrast to the danger lurking within the scene, enhancing the suspense without overshadowing the performance.

What is Wednesday season 2 all about?

Wednesday Addams attends former Sheriff Galpin's funeral (Image via Netflix)

In the second season of Wednesday, Wednesday Addams goes to Nevermore Academy, a school for outcasts with strange powers. The new season enhances the show's puzzles and showcases the intricate relationships between Wednesday's family and friends.

Morticia and Gomez spend more time on campus this time, and the Addams family is a bigger aspect of the tale. The story changes when new characters, such as Lady Gaga and Steve Buscemi, join the cast.

The Addams family's dark humor and mystery with the supernatural are both present in this season. The story takes place in Ireland, which has beautiful castles, farms, and forests. It talks about family, loyalty, and who you are. Moving the performance from Romania to Ireland made the sets more detailed and the settings more interesting.

The move to Ireland for Wednesday season 2 introduced a range of historic and natural locations that shaped the season’s visual style. From castles and estates to woodlands and studios, each site contributed to the show’s setting. Wednesday season 2 part 1 is now available for online streaming exclusively on Netflix. Part 2 will arrive on September 3, 2025.

