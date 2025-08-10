Wednesday season 2 has released the first four episodes on August 6, 2025. The new season brought back the mysterious adventures and macabre elements of the titular character. With varied recurring and new cast members, Wednesday's fresh chapter at Nevermore Academy is already bringing a lot more challenges than before this season.

One of the interactions that fans were waiting to witness was between Tyler (Hunter Doohan) and Wednesday (Jenna Ortega). His identity as Hyde ended their blossoming love in the first season, and events from the second season hint at a tense situation between the two. With their romantic fate in question, several fans on the internet are discussing their take on it.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Wednesday season 2. Reader's discretion is advised.

Several people on the internet are against the idea of the Wednesday-Tyler pairing possibility in Wednesday season 2. One of them made a sharp remark on Reddit and said:

"He's too f**king evil"

A screenshot of the comment (Image via Reddit)

Several other users on Reddit also voiced their disagreement on hopes for Wednesday and Tyler ending up together, and said:

"Wait, so you saw him backhand yeet her out of a two storey window, leaving her bloody and in a coma and your first thought is; "They're perfect for eachother 🥰😍😘" LOL 🤣," a user remarked.

"Not here to hate. However I'm a little opposed to that idea. Seeing how he's already tried to kill Wednesday once, and is now targeting Enid, I'm not sure if the pairing would be ideal. Considering how Wednesday is set on doing everything to keep Enid safe... I don't see Wyler happening unless he decides to suddenly switch sides and help in not letting Wednesday's vision happen since I'm not sure she'd want to date what seems to be her friend's supposed killer ?? But 🤷," stated another user on Reddit.

"It's a little concerning (putting it mildly mind you) that Wednesday can keep telling this boy no, this time in very clear terms in Episode 3, and everyone keeps cheering on the "potential". While I understand that toxic relationships in fiction can sometimes be compelling, I have to ask if there is actually any line Tyler could cross that would change some of the more delusional passionate of his fans," another Reddit user elaborated.

"He almost killed Eugene, Enid and now almost killed Wednesday twice. This is disgusting, Tyler can rot!" another user said."

Several users also shared their excitement for the pair, hoping that further episodes of Wednesday season 2 could bring them together:

"Not me being a dark romance girly agreeing with you teeheee," a user said on Reddit.

"me too girl , me too. for some reason i love the idea of them ending up togetherr, another user stated.

"I want them either together or as long-term enemies who flirt. I just love their chemistry," another Reddit user mentioned.

Several also stated how they wished for Wednesday to have a solo journey ahead in Wednesday season 2 and said:

"No, I like Wednesday to be single, romance doesn't need to be shoehorned into everything," a user commented.

"I don’t want Wednesday with anyone. Not Tyler, not Enid, not some other random new person. For once in the history of the world, can we PLEASE have a show where the main character is just a single badass? Wednesday doesn’t need a love interest. I find her much more interesting without one. I’m so over every single show having some stupid “will they, they won’t they” plot. Just let her be who she is without some dumb love interest," another user said.

What interactions did Wednesday and Tyler have in Wednesday season 2 so far?

Hunter Doohan as Tyler in Wednesday season 2 (Image via Netflix)

After Tyler was revealed as Hyde in the first season, Wednesday season 2 (part 1) gave the viewers a look at what is happening between the characters now.

While Wednesday began her new year at the Nevermore Academy, Tyler was kept at the Willow Hill Psychiatric Facility. After his father was murdered tragically and mysteriously, Wednesday decided to seek some answers from Tyler, marking the first interaction between the characters of the season.

Wednesday found Tyler chained up in a secluded section of the facility, being one of the uncontrollable ones at the place. They both express a strong hatred in the scene, taking jabs at each other throughout the conversation. While Wednesday informs him about his father's death, to find any connections, he does not give a helpful answer to her. His final remark on wanting to kill Enid had a chilling effect after the dark visions that Wednesday had had previously.

After the intense altercation between Marilyn Thornhill and Tyler in episode 4, the latter, in his Hyde state, managed to catch Wednesday in the facility as she discovers the truth behind LOIS there.

As the two come face to face, the episode ends with Wednesday crashing down violently from a window, severely injured. While the episode did not show what actually ensued between the two, the unanswered questions form a basis of how the dynamics between the two will pan out in the upcoming four episodes.

Watch Wednesday season 2 (part 1) on Netflix.

