Wednesday season 2 part 1 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all the songs in the first 4 episodes

Wednesday season 2 has unveiled part 1 of the series on August 6, 2025. As the titular character makes her way back to Nevermore Academy, more dangers and challenges await her at every step.

Ad

The series marks the return of Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Emma Myers, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, and Hunter Doohan, among others. Fresh faces that the viewers get to see this season include Joanna Lumley, Heather Matarazzo, Owen Painter, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, and more. The second part of the series, comprising episodes 5-8, will drop on September 3, 2025.

As Wednesday's story continues with more doses of mystery and menace, the first four episodes also feature an array of popular songs from renowned artists. These add a special touch to the protagonist's new set of adventures.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: The article contains information on songs from part 1 of the series only. Other tracks from part 2 will be updated later.

From Bruce Springsteen's Dancing in the Dark to MAMAMOO's Um Oh Ah Yeh, all the songs played in Wednesday season 2 part 1

A still from the series (Image via Netflix)

From the tunes of classical music to the trending beats of K-pop, Wednesday season 2 has brought together a unique ensemble of tracks for part 1. Songs by artists like The Lennon Sisters, The Kinks, Bernard Hermann, and more complement different scenes in all four episodes of the first part.

Ad

A complete list of songs featured in the episodes from Wednesday season 2 part 1 is given below:

Episode 1 - Here We Woe Again

My Favorite Things - The Lennon Sisters

Un Mundo Raro - Charles Vargas

Tropical Island - Berry Lipman Singers

Kiss Me - Sixpence None the Richer

The Dance of the Knights - Prokofiev's Romeo and Juliet

Um Oh Ah Yeh - MAMAMOO

No Time to Cry - Sisters of Mercy

Dancing in the Dark - Bruce Springsteen

Nevermore Alma Mater - Pitch Salps

Ad

Episode 2 - The Devil You Woe

You Really Got Me - The Kinks

Voi Che Sapete - Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro

Dies Irae - Verdi's Requiem

Episode 3 - Call of the Woe

La Cumparsita - Roberto Alagna

I Walked with a Zombie - Roky Erickson

The Ride of the Valkyries - Wagner's Die Walküre

Bésame Mucho - Pedro Vargas

Bad Moon Rising - Creedence Clearwater Revival (cover by cast)

Losing My Religion - R.E.M. (cover by GnusCello)

Ad

Episode 4- If These Woes Could Talk

I Want to Know What Love Is - Foreigner

Ain't That a Kick in The Head - Dean Martin

The Andante di Molto - Mozart's Symphony No. 34 in C Major, K. 338

All by Myself - Eric Carmen

Dream Weaver - Gary Wright

Zombie -The Cranberries (piano cover)

Scene D'Amour - Bernard Herrmann

Lady Gaga brings her musical mastery to Wednesday season 2

Lady Gaga at The MAYHEM Ball Tour - Los Angeles - (Image via Getty)

Bringing a delightful addition to the show's soundtrack, renowned singer-songwriter Lady Gaga will be releasing a new song for Wednesday season 2. Along with her presence in the series as an actor, her musical contribution is also highly anticipated by the viewers.

Ad

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Lady Gaga's new song for the second season, titled Death Dance, will also have a special music video directed by Tim Burton, the director of the series. While more details about the song and related releases are yet to be revealed, this could be a special element for the latest season of the popular Netflix series.

Lady Gaga will be playing the role of Rosaline Rotwood, a prominent faculty member at Nevermore Academy. She has not made an appearance yet in the first four episodes of season 2, with expectations rising for her role in the series.

Ad

All about Wednesday season 2 part 1

A still from the series (Image via Netflix)

The first part of season 2 welcomed the viewers back to the dark and eerie world of Wednesday. Having dealt with intense troubles in the first season, the situation is graver for the protagonist in the new installment.

Ad

One of the biggest challenges that the titular character faces is the dark visions she has regarding her best friend, Enid. With no clue of what it all means, several trivial moments in part 1 tested Wednesday and her friend. Along with solving the secret behind her stalker, she also finds much trouble and chaos chasing her in the form of a mystery called LOIS.

There are several mishaps and unexpected twists that lead to episode 4, as new characters also add to Wednesday's woes. While the fourth episode ends with a jaw-dropping cliffhanger, it is anticipated to witness how the titular character will resolve all the mysteries in Wednesday season 2.

Ad

All episodes of Wednesday season 2 can be streamed on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More