I watched Wednesday season 2 episode 4, and I can't stop thinking about Tyler's ending scene

Wednesday season 2 part 1 is a whirlwind. But episode 4’s final scene with Tyler has been haunting me since the credits rolled. It’s one of those moments where the screen fades to black, yet the uncertainty lingers. A messy knot of shock, fear, and unanswered questions.

It's already two days after Wednesday season 2 part 1 was released on Netflix, but I can still vividly see Wednesday sprawled on the pavement. Her blood pools around her, while Tyler’s shadow vanishes into the woods.

The finale was not merely a cliffhanger, but a masterful display of tension and ambiguity. I’m still torn between believing what I saw and questioning if I really saw it at all. Specifically, the shot never directly shows Tyler shoving her, yet the aftermath tells a brutal story. And that gap between what we’re told, what we see, and what we believe is exactly why this scene has burrowed so deep into my mind.

Did Tyler push Wednesday in Wednesday season 2 episode 4?

Hunter Doohan stars as Tyler Galpin in Wednesday season 2 (Image via Netflix)

In Wednesday season 2 episode 4, chaos engulfs Willow Hill Psychiatric Facility. Alarms wail as patients flood the halls, creating a frantic, almost cinematic confusion. Amid the turmoil, Thornhill frees Tyler from his chains. But instead of gratitude, he turns on her, killing his former master.

Now unleashed in full Hyde form, Tyler moves through the corridors like a predator off its leash. His path leads him straight to Wednesday. They lock eyes at the end of a hallway, tension crackling in the air, before she crashes through a window, landing hard on the pavement below, blood streaking her face.

Police storm in, weapons drawn, but Tyler plows through them with raw force before disappearing into the dark woods. The supposed push that sent Wednesday out the window is never shown. The camera cuts away, denying viewers a clear answer.

This deliberate ambiguity is the scene’s greatest weapon. By refusing to show every detail, the showrunners fuel speculation, leaving audiences to question motives, reconstruct timelines, and hunt for clues. It’s storytelling that lingers, turning a single cliffhanger into a week-long obsession for fans.

Why Tyler’s ending hits so hard

Tyler has always been one of the show’s most complex characters. Back in season 1, he was both a romantic interest and a mortal enemy. He's the boy who could be charming one minute and monstrous the next. In Wednesday season 2, his arc shifts again. Without Ms. Thornhill pulling the strings, the Hyde is free, but freedom doesn’t mean safety.

The final moments of episode 4 stir every conflicting thought I have about Tyler. Is he beyond saving, or is there still a trace of humanity beneath the monster? Could redemption still be within his reach? The violent image of Wednesday’s fall points toward betrayal, yet the absence of definitive proof urges caution before passing judgment.

Part of me wonders if Tyler’s act, however violent it looked, could be a warped form of protection. In the Wednesday universe, morality is slippery. Enemies can quickly turn into allies, and villains can harbor the potential for redemption.

That tension is why I can’t stop thinking about it. This isn’t just another “shock value” twist. It’s a turning point for both characters, a line that might forever define their relationship.

What really happened with Tyler and Wednesday's relationship?

Wednesday Addams finding out that Tyler Galpin is a Hyde (Image via Netflix)

In Wednesday season 1, Tyler was more than just a friend. He was her love interest and the first person she ever kissed.

Ironically, for someone as guarded and cynical as Wednesday, her first kiss turned out to be with a monster. Their budding romance quickly unraveled when she discovered his dark secret, leaving her betrayed yet still tethered to him by a complicated history.

Wednesday season 2 part 1 doesn’t shy away from revisiting this volatile dynamic. In an early jail cell scene, Tyler pointedly accuses Wednesday of falling for both him and the monster within, keeping the tension sharp. By episode 4, their connection shifts again after an unsettling incident casts doubt on Tyler’s motives.

Once more, Wednesday is forced to question where he truly stands, whether as a reluctant ally, a dangerous foe, or something far more difficult to define.

Tyler is without a master

A chilling detail the show has revealed is that a Hyde becomes far more dangerous once it kills its master. With Thornhill gone, Tyler is no longer bound by anyone’s control, and that makes him a true wildcard. A monster without a master isn’t just free; it’s unpredictable and capable of anything.

Wednesday season 2 episode 4’s ending isn’t simply about whether he pushed Wednesday. It’s about the terrifying reality that no one is holding him back anymore. If he did attack her, it signals his complete plunge into unrestrained monstrosity. If he didn’t, it means someone else is after her. But Tyler, now a rogue predator, could wreak havoc on anyone in his path.

Either way, a Hyde without a leash is a far more dangerous creature, and Tyler’s freedom may be the deadliest twist yet.

Is Wednesday dead?

Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday season 2 (Image via Netflix)

No, she isn’t. In Wednesday season 2 part 2’s trailer, she’s shown waking up from her coma, which her parents wryly call “the rest she always dreamed of.” The scene where she falls, however, is a stark reminder that she’s far from invincible.

The impact leaves her battered, both physically and emotionally, stripping away her usual composure. As she lies injured, her voiceover reflects a rare moment of raw vulnerability, recalling her mother’s words and questioning if she’s only made things worse.

Throughout season 2, Wednesday is typically in control, sharp, calculating, and always a step ahead of her enemies. But here, she’s powerless. The uncertainty of whether Tyler is truly an ally or an adversary lingers, and regardless of his intentions, he’s taken away something crucial from her: her unshakable confidence.

I’ve replayed the ending several times, noticing small details each time. The moment Tyler pauses before fleeing, the brief change in his expression, and the quick cuts that prevent a clear view of events. The sequence is built on ambiguity, encouraging viewers to sit with unanswered questions.

Episode 4’s conclusion in Wednesday season 2 stands out for its restraint. It avoids giving definitive answers and keeps Tyler’s role in Wednesday’s fall unresolved. This uncertainty drives much of the tension and keeps the focus on what remains unknown.

Until Wednesday season 2 part 2 is released, the full truth will remain out of reach. For now, every frame of that scene holds potential clues, but the mystery remains unsolved.

