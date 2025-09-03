Wednesday season 2 ending explained:  Is Aunt Ophelia alive?

Wednesday season 2 returned with its Part 2 release on September 3, 2025, completing the second chapter of Netflix’s gothic mystery. The final four episodes picked up right where Part 1 left off, immersing fans back into the halls of Nevermore Academy, with fresh twists involving family secrets, new enemies, and betrayals.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Wednesday season 2. Reader’s discretion is required.

The last episode of the season brought together plots from earlier episodes and revealed shocking new information. Aunt Ophelia is still alive. She is hiding in Grandmama Hester's basement and planning how to kill Wednesday.

Wednesday season 2 finale ties together Wednesday's restored psychic visions, Enid's change into an alpha werewolf, Tyler's betrayal and rescue, and the shocking truth about how Thing came to be.

Wednesday season 2 finale: How did the finale begin with Thing’s true origin?

A still from Wednesday season 2 (Image via Netflix)

One of the biggest surprises of the season was right at the beginning: it turned out that Thing was once Isaac Night's severed hand. Isaac finds Wednesday in the woods and reattaches Thing to his body. This shows the shocking truth: "Thing" was always an anagram for "Night."

But Isaac's time with his hand doesn't last long. During the fight that follows, Thing turns down Isaac and kills him by ripping out his mechanical heart. This scene shows Thing's independence while also showing how loyal he is to the Addams family. At the end of the emotional exchange, Thing chooses freedom and rejects Isaac's cursed legacy for good.

Why did Wednesday spare Tyler instead of killing him?

A still from Wednesday season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Isaac's machine in Iago Tower puts Pugsley's life in danger, which forces Wednesday into a violent fight. Tyler begs her to kill him because he is chained up and ready to die. Instead, she lets him go by saying, "I missed." But Wednesday always makes it.

Her mercy allows her to destroy Isaac’s machine and save Pugsley. But the fact that Tyler is still alive adds a dangerous twist to the story. Because he feels bad about killing his mother, Francoise, he makes a new deal with Isadora Capri. This could lead to him becoming a leader of Hydes. Wednesday's hasty decision could come back to haunt her or be very important in the coming battles.

Is Enid truly lost as an Alpha Werewolf?

A still from Wednesday season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Enid Sinclair has one of the most emotional arcs in the finale. She risks being permanently cut off from her human self after she becomes a full alpha werewolf. Her change saves Wednesday from Isaac's burial trap, but it comes at a price: alpha werewolves almost never go back to their original form.

This sacrifice shows how much Enid cares about Wednesday and her loyalty. Her choice implies that she is alone in the Canadian wilderness, waiting for help. The season ends with Wednesday in Uncle Fester's motorcycle sidecar, racing north to find Enid.

What did Aunt Ophelia’s journal reveal in the final vision?

A still from Wednesday season 2 (Image via Netflix)

The scariest part of the episode is when Morticia gives Wednesday her long-lost Aunt Ophelia's journal. When Wednesday opens it, she sees a psychic vision that shows her that Ophelia is not dead but alive and locked in Grandmama Hester's basement. Ophelia writes "Wednesday must die" on the walls, making her the show's next possible villain.

This new information changes how Morticia feels about her sister and daughter. It also suggests that the two Ravens are developing a dark psychic connection, which makes people wonder if Ophelia will be a friend, an enemy, or something even worse. The Addams family will have to deal with a lot of new problems now that Ophelia is back.

What happened with Principal Dort and Nevermore Academy’s future?

A still from Wednesday season 2 (Image via Netflix)

In the next-to-last episode, Principal Barry Dort was shown to be the leader of the Morning Song cult, controlling Bianca and after Hester's money. His plans ended violently when Ajax scared him, and he was killed when a chandelier fell on him. This means that Nevermore no longer has a head.

Wednesday's spirit guide, Larissa Weems, states that she is taking a break, which means she will no longer be leading Wednesday's path. The finale ends without revealing who the new principal is, leaving fans with the hope that Season 3 will have a surprise replacement.

Is Grandmama Hester worth relying?

A still from Wednesday season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Grandma Hester was seen as a guide for Wednesday for a long time, but by the end, she was much less trustworthy. She hides Ophelia in the basement of her mansion, and her dislike of Gomez shows that the Addams family is more than just slightly broken. Now that her secrets are out, Hester goes from being a helpful older woman to a possible manipulator whose true intentions are still not clear.

Wednesday season 2 is now streaming on Netflix, with all eight episodes available to watch.

